Sam's Club Has New Sunday Hours. Here's How You Can Take Advantage Of Them

Attention Sam's Club shoppers: Your local store's about to get some new hours, starting this weekend. USA TODAY reports that the warehouse club chain is simplifying its schedule and keeping the doors open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. That means Sunday hours, which were typically 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be significantly expanded from its (now) old ones — no longer is it a Sam's Club mistake to show up at 7 p.m. on a Sunday. Those who are Plus members, which is the most exclusive membership level, will still be getting their prime access early from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. Oh, the joy of walking around a completely empty store and not having to deal with massive lines (or even go to the register, since Sam's Club has Scan & Go).

This big shift in hours is thanks to customer feedback; shoppers requested a larger window for their needs, so the company made the adjustment. A few holiday hours will be touched up, too. On Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, and New Year's Eve, the store will stay open until 8 p.m. rather than closing at 6 p.m. as it did previously. Regular store closure days still include Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. The ball's in your court now, Costco.