Sam's Club Has New Sunday Hours. Here's How You Can Take Advantage Of Them
Attention Sam's Club shoppers: Your local store's about to get some new hours, starting this weekend. USA TODAY reports that the warehouse club chain is simplifying its schedule and keeping the doors open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. That means Sunday hours, which were typically 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be significantly expanded from its (now) old ones — no longer is it a Sam's Club mistake to show up at 7 p.m. on a Sunday. Those who are Plus members, which is the most exclusive membership level, will still be getting their prime access early from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. Oh, the joy of walking around a completely empty store and not having to deal with massive lines (or even go to the register, since Sam's Club has Scan & Go).
This big shift in hours is thanks to customer feedback; shoppers requested a larger window for their needs, so the company made the adjustment. A few holiday hours will be touched up, too. On Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, and New Year's Eve, the store will stay open until 8 p.m. rather than closing at 6 p.m. as it did previously. Regular store closure days still include Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. The ball's in your court now, Costco.
Here's the full breakdown on Sam's Club's new Sunday hours
While there will be exceptions for some specific locations, most Sam's Club outposts will keep to this new schedule. Curbside pickup will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Plus member early store access will be 8 a.m. to 9 a.m, Club member shopping will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Cafe will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the gas pumps will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Those of you Sam's Club members who prefer running your errands on Sunday will likely find this change useful, and since this is a permanent change, along with the expanded holiday hours, that just means you get more time shopping overall. There won't be as big of a need to rush over to the store on Sundays or holidays now (though I see you, procrastinators). And though Sam's Club doesn't often deviate much from what Costco does, these added Sunday hours might sway a few potential members to pick one side or the other. That extra practical access is one thing Sam's Club does better than Costco.