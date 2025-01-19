The Controversial Onion Sandwich James Beard Loved

Restaurant owner, author, and overall advocate for the culinary arena, James Beard was a guiding force in the food and beverage world, and when he praised something, people listened. Among the many dishes he loved most was a simple onion sandwich. He wasn't alone: Ernest Hemingway famously adored peanut butter and onion sandwiches.

Beard once said, "I could easily make a whole meal of onion sandwiches, for to me they are one of the greatest treats I know." In 1965, Beard included a recipe for what he called "Brioche en Surprise," consisting of white bread, butter, onion slices, mayonnaise, parsley, and salt, in his cookbook "Menus for Entertaining." However, Beard did not create the recipe himself. It was invented by Irma and Bill Rhode, brother-and-sister caterers with whom Beard worked in 1940. The sandwich had become one of the siblings' most in-demand and beloved recipes. But Beard blatantly and quite unapologetically included the recipe in his own book without giving any credit to the Rhode siblings. What's more, as Beard became more famous, the sandwich became known as "James Beard's onion sandwich."

Beard wrote many more cookbooks, founded the prestigious James Beard Cooking School, and became a respected voice and presence in the food world, but this early recipe theft would not be Beard's last. Critics have suggested that his fame was largely built upon (or at least supported by) the thoughts and recipes of others. He gave little credit to his collaborators, ghostwriters, and editors, claiming both recipes that had been published elsewhere and some that had not yet been released.

Despite his shortcomings, the James Beard name is still closely associated with culinary greatness, and, perhaps because his name was behind those onion sandwiches (even though the true creators' weren't), more people paid attention to them than expected.