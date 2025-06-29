How To Keep Your Chicken Burgers From Drying Out

It may not be a classic, but never let anybody tell you that you're wrong for wanting a chicken burger. Chicken has lots of flavor, and when you use a ground chicken patty, you get all the best parts of both a burger and a fast food chicken sandwich. But even if you have the freshest ingredients and best buns, you may still quickly run into a problem when cooking the chicken patties: Chicken dries out really fast.

For help, we consulted chefs Steve Chiappetti, who oversees culinary at Hotel EMC2 and theWit, where you can find State and Lake Chicago Tavern, and Kyle Taylor, founder and chef at He Cooks. Both Chiappetti and Taylor quickly pinpointed the biggest reason people accidentally dry out their chicken: They treat it too much like beef. According to Chiappetti, "Chicken is naturally lean, so when it's cooked like a traditional beef burger, the juices tend to escape quickly — leaving the patty dry. Without enough fat, there's nothing to help retain moisture during cooking."

Taylor made similar comments and added, "It doesn't have the natural fat that beef does, so a fat like olive oil needs to be added." Both recommend cooking the chicken on the stovetop in a cast iron skillet or on the grill. Cooking until the patty just reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit (and checking it again to make sure the ambient heat brings it up to a food-safe 165 degrees Fahrenheit) is key. If you leave the chicken on the heat for too long, you risk cooking away what precious little moisture that meat has.