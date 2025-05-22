11 Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches, Ranked By Taste

Over the past few years, the U.S. has witnessed a battle unlike any other: the chicken sandwich wars. It all started when Popeyes dropped its now-iconic fried chicken sandwich in 2019, instantly igniting a full-blown frenzy. Lines wrapped around buildings. Tweets turned savage. Other fast-food giants scrambled to join the fray, each claiming its version was crispier, juicier, and better than the last. And now? The battlefield is downright overcrowded. From the old-school heavyweights to the flashy new contenders, it seems every drive-thru has a take on the golden, crunchy classic.

But with so many options out there, how's a fried chicken fan supposed to know which sandwich reigns supreme? That's where I come in. As an Atlanta-based food writer (and unabashed fried chicken enthusiast), I decided to put my tastebuds on the front lines and settle the debate once and for all. I tried 11 of the most popular fast-food fried chicken sandwiches in the U.S. and ranked them from worst to best.

To keep things fair (and flavorful), I considered several key factors including the size and weight of each sandwich, the quality of the bun, the texture of the chicken itself, and of course, the overall taste. (Don't worry, I'll break down the full judging criteria later.) For now, let's dig in — literally.