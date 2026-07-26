Hands-Down, These Are The Best Restaurants For Prime Rib In Every State

Prime rib is the pinnacle of premium indulgence. It's typically one of the most expensive items on the menu and is presented as an impressively thick and carefully cooked premium cut of meat. It's popular because of its unique qualities, carved from an underused muscle with generous amounts of marbling for tenderness, flavor, and moistness. Many restaurants only offer prime rib on select days or as the headliner for special events, which further emphasizes its inherently indulgent nature and sparks a carpe diem type of response.

We compiled this list of restaurants where to find the best prime rib in each state. If your favorite restaurant is missing, take it as an invitation to try a new place. There's a good chance it will become your new favorite spot for superb prime rib.