Hands-Down, These Are The Best Restaurants For Prime Rib In Every State
Prime rib is the pinnacle of premium indulgence. It's typically one of the most expensive items on the menu and is presented as an impressively thick and carefully cooked premium cut of meat. It's popular because of its unique qualities, carved from an underused muscle with generous amounts of marbling for tenderness, flavor, and moistness. Many restaurants only offer prime rib on select days or as the headliner for special events, which further emphasizes its inherently indulgent nature and sparks a carpe diem type of response.
We compiled this list of restaurants where to find the best prime rib in each state. If your favorite restaurant is missing, take it as an invitation to try a new place. There's a good chance it will become your new favorite spot for superb prime rib.
Alabama: Cotton's Restaurant
Weekend prime rib specials are part of Cotton's Restaurant's identity. Locals and tourists can't get enough of the slow-roasted, well-marbled, thick-sliced beef. For more than 40 years, the 1950s beach-house-turned-restaurant has provided friendly service and consistently delicious steak, seafood, and spirits. Cotton's is ideal for cozy, casual, or romantic dining with a menu of tender prime rib, fresh seafood, and relaxing beach views.
(251) 981-9268
26009 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL 36561
Alaska: The Turtle Club
Hundreds of glowing reviews reinforce what locals already know: The Turtle Club has some of the best prime rib you'll ever eat. The menu is simple: three sizes of melt-in-your-mouth prime rib and seafood options like king crab legs and lobster. This Fairbanks staple is a frequent local winner for best prime rib and also boasts an award-winning salad bar. No matter how cold it gets in Alaska, the food and company at The Turtle Club are always warm and welcoming.
(907) 457-3883
2098 Old Steese Highway N, Fairbanks, AK 99712
Arizona: Arrowhead Grill
It's a Glendale tradition to celebrate special occasions at award-winning Arrowhead Grill. While customers say everything on the menu is excellent, the Black Angus prime rib, which is slow-roasted for 20 hours, surpasses any other steakhouse experience. Due to its popularity, what used to be a Sunday night special is now offered five nights a week. The flavorful, tender, and juicy steak is carved tableside from inside an iconic metal trolley.
(623) 566-2224
8280 W Union Hills Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arkansas: Mike's Place
No other restaurant in Arkansas serves up prime rib like they do at Mike's Place, and there's no other manager more beloved than Mike himself. The man is dedicated and sets a welcoming mood while the prime rib is flavorful and fork-tender. The salt and pepper-crusted meat is bursting with savory juice even before it's dipped in Mike's signature homemade au jus. Add horseradish, with its spicy isothiocyanates, for another layer of flavor.
(501) 269-6453
808 Front St, Conway, AR 72032
California: House of Prime Rib
House of Prime Rib, one of Northern California's most iconic restaurants, sets the stage by preparing the beef English style for the peak of flavor and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. Prime rib roasts glide to the table in a silver carving cart, and steaks are sliced to order, but not before the house salad is prepared with tangy dressing poured theatrically into a spinning bowl of greens. The mashed potatoes are another customer favorite.
(415) 885-4605
1906 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Colorado: Bull and Bush
Modeled after a 17th-century British pub, Bull and Bush is a top-ranking Denver institution known for great food and good vibes. Locals praise the tender meat, large portions, and reasonable prices. Prime rib is served three days a week, and Nana's French onion soup and creamy horseradish are both recommended complements. Many rave about the jumbo baked potatoes, but mashed potatoes topped with Bull and Bush's famous green chili is another favorite side.
(303) 759-0333
4700 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Glendale, CO 80246
Connecticut: J Timothy's Taverne
You'll need a hearty appetite but never a steak knife to eat your way through the tender prime rib at J. Timothy's Taverne, one of Connecticut's top prime rib destinations. Slow-roasted until it's rich and flavorful, the 14-ounce Queen Cut steak is served after 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and all day Sunday. The cozy charm of the historic building, built in 1789, makes this restaurant one of the most iconic spots in Connecticut.
(860) 747-6813
143 New Britain Ave, Plainville, CT 06062
Delaware: Harry's Savoy Grill
Widely accepted as the best steakhouse in Delaware and one of the top restaurants in the U.S., Harry's Savoy Grill features traditional classics for steak lovers. The perfectly seasoned, perfectly cooked signature prime rib is the main feature of the Sunday three-course special. The carving station is central to the restaurant's popularity, as is the Southern hospitality, which is why the dining room, ballroom, and patio seating areas are favorites for date nights and special celebrations.
harryshospitalitygroup.com/harrys-savoy-grill
(302) 475-3000
2020 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810
Florida: Runyon's
Florida locals flock to local landmark Runyon's, an upscale dining spot with a live pianist and attentive staff for a memorable dining experience. But it's the house specialty, massive slices of roasted prime rib, that create powerful food memories going back to 1984. Runyon's prime rib is slow-cooked with a seasoned crust surrounding tender, succulent meat. Prime rib cuts, which are served nightly, are so popular you'll need to call ahead to reserve them.
(954) 752-2333
9810 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Georgia: Highland Tap
Monday nights in Atlanta can mean only one thing: Prime Rib Night at Highland Tap, where you can get high-quality, certified Angus beef that exceeds the expectations of the menu price. Order it pepper-crusted, with Cajun seasoning, or topped with gorgonzola, hollandaise, or béarnaise. Georgia's best prime rib joint is located in a charmingly historic neighborhood in a dimly lit tavern with a speakeasy ambiance.
(404) 875-3673
1026 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: Haleiwa Joe's Seafood Grill
If you're going to eat prime rib as big as an island, you might as well eat the best you can find in Hawaii. It's first-come, first-served at Haleiwa Joe's Seafood Grill, so get there early to beat the traffic and join the line. Indulge in (or share) a 40-ounce prime rib steak, crusted with seasonings and slow-roasted until exquisitely tender and juicy. Then, walk off your feast by exploring the surrounding Haiku gardens.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Teton House
Steak enthusiasts willingly make the drive to Teton House in Menan, Idaho, to take a stab at the state's best prime rib. Between the rich, beefy juices and the crunchy, seasoned bark, the prime rib has so much flavor you can skip the au jus. Frequent winner of Idaho's Best awards, Teton House also gets attention for its bread pudding and Brussels sprouts, which can make a believer out of the most vegetable-averse.
(208) 270-5102
3563 E Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Menan, ID 83434
Illinois: The Greggory
You've never had a prime rib like the rotisserie-roasted prime rib at The Greggory. It is imbued with smoky-sweet flavor and velvety texture as it cooks over the restaurant's centerpiece, a wood-fired hearth. Opened in 2025, this upscale eatery quickly made the list of top 50 steakhouses in North America and boasts near-perfect ratings. Customers especially love the prime rib's end cut, generously encrusted with seasonings, and highly recommended creamy horseradish dip.
(847) 551-5740
100 W Higgins, S C-1, South Barrington, IL 60010
Indiana: St Elmo Steak House
St. Elmo Steak House is a world-famous restaurant and beloved Indianapolis landmark known for its spectacular food and upscale ambiance. It's not just St. Elmo's legendary spicy shrimp cocktail sauce, but also the quality of the classic prime rib dinner. The slow-roasted, medium-rare prime rib doesn't need much help from knives to melt into a savory mouthful. Frequent diners recommend calling ahead to reserve a slice because the signature prime rib sells out fast.
(317) 635-0636
127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: The Prime Rib
It's easy to fill up at The Prime Rib, an award-winning restaurant in Spencer, Iowa. The super-sized menu features Huey's Famous Prime Rib, served in 10, 14, and 22-ounce thick-cut portions, with an option to pile it high with crab, asparagus, and hollandaise when ordered Oscar-style. The stuffed prime rib delivers 14 ounces with onions, mushrooms, and cheese. The mashed potatoes are loaded, the all-you-can-eat salad bar is fully stocked, and on weekends, the place is packed.
(712) 262-4625
1205 S Grand Ave, Spencer, IA 51301
Kansas: Bite Me BBQ
Kansas City is a BBQ hotspot, so it's no surprise the most popular prime rib in Kansas is smoked. Fridays and Saturdays at Bite Me BBQ in Wichita, folks line up to eat the celebrated rich and tender smoked prime rib. With very little fat and a thin bark of seasonings, the meat absorbs the smoky flavors of the grill, which complement the beefy taste. Many people realize that the au jus, though savory and thick, just isn't necessary.
(316) 729-2904
132 N St Francis St, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: The Merrick Inn
Kentucky's best place for prime rib also boasts impeccable service. The Merrick Inn provides a high-end dining experience with attentive and knowledgeable staff. The prime rib special, served Friday and Saturday nights, comes with a large serving of meat and two classic Southern sides, but customers say you don't want to skip the desserts either.
(859) 269-5417
1074 Merrick Dr, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: The Prime Rib Louisiana
If luxury had a taste, it would be the sublime prime rib served at The Prime Rib in Bossier City, Louisiana. The acclaimed offshoot of the popular Maryland restaurant exudes elegance in decor, live music, and service. What other restaurant presents diners with a selection of imported steak knives to choose from? But you won't even need a knife to eat Louisiana's best prime rib. It is slow-roasted with butter and herbs until it's incredibly tender.
(318) 944-7100
711 Live Casino Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111
Maine: Trail's End Steakhouse
You won't accidentally stumble upon the best prime rib Maine has to offer. You'll need a car (or snowmobile) and directions to the tiny hidden town of Eustis, where Trail's End Steakhouse has been serving its famous certified Angus prime rib the same way for 30 years. Order the au jus on the side so the seasoned crust stays crunchy. Prime rib is on the menu two nights a week, with a Two-Fer deal every Thursday that beats even the cheapest sit-down chain deals.
(207) 246-7511
59 Eustis Village Rd, Eustis, ME 04936
Maryland: Wye Oak Tavern
The "Top Chef" winning and James Beard-nominated Voltaggio brothers turned a convent chapel into a restaurant, and you'd better believe the prime rib is heavenly. Opened in late 2024, Wye Oak Tavern quickly rose to the top of the list for the best prime rib in Maryland. Diners praise the tender beef, roasted for eight hours with garlic and mayo for a glorious flavor and crust. Rich au jus and tiger sauce give it a hallelujah finish.
(240) 931-1120 ext 7010
211 E Church St, Frederick, MD 21701
Massachusetts: Sweetheart Inn
Sweetheart Inn has been known for decades as the place to get the best prime rib in Massachusetts. Diners say the meat is deliciously tender and cooked flawlessly. While the broccoli comes highly recommended and the restaurant offers several desserts, you may not have enough room for them if you order the gigantic 48-ounce cut of prime rib the inn is famous for.
(978) 258-2430
80 Myrtle St, Methuen, MA 01844
Michigan: Crazy Horse Steak House
You can expect outstanding service and top-quality food from the local favorite Crazy Horse Steak House in Holland, Michigan. The prime rib roast gets special treatment here: hand-rubbed with seasonings and slow-roasted so that it slices up flavorful, buttery, and meaty. Add tasty au jus and tangy homemade horseradish sauce, and you've got what some customers call the best prime rib you can get anywhere.
(616) 395-8393
2027 N Park Dr, Holland, MI 49424
Minnesota: Jax Cafe
The Land of 10,000 Lakes may have just as many restaurants, but locals know where to go for prime rib that is masterfully prepared and flavorful. Jax Cafe is where they've been going for 92 years, a beloved local restaurant legend. In addition to snagging a plate of the famous prime rib, diners can also fish for their dinner in the garden stream out back.
(612) 789-7297
1928 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Mississippi: Benson's Steakhouse
Benson's Steakhouse, one of Mississippi's top steakhouses, serves a popular prime rib that is anything but ordinary. A unique Dijon herb blend marinates the beef overnight and crisps up into a savory crust when roasted. The well-marbled steak is then seared to prime rib perfection — tender, juicy, and packed with flavor. Top it with parmesan butter or Benson's Cajun cream sauce and get ready for an extraordinary taste explosion.
(601) 402-7138
6414 Hwy 98 W, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Missouri: Kreis Steakhouse
Kreis Steakhouse has a reputation for massive portions of prime rib. And while the 32-ounce and 64-ounce bone-in cuts are impressively large, their flavor is even more monumental. You'll want to take the time to savor the melt-in-your-mouth feel and flavor of the meat at this popular St. Louis landmark. The accompanying sides are shareable; however, the restaurant doesn't allow large cuts of prime rib to be split, so you get it all to yourself. Challenge accepted.
(314) 993-0735
535 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63131
Montana: High Horse Saloon and Eatery
Those who live for prime rib will find their best life at the High Horse Saloon and Eatery, where prime rib is served all day, every day. Breakfast cuts are served with eggs or diced in an omelet. Tender and juicy cuts are served at lunch in addition to daily specials featuring prime rib in mac and cheese, stroganoff, or eggs benedict. The ideal dinner includes a prime rib burnt ends starter with flavorful dipping sauces followed by a traditional cut of prime rib.
thehighhorsesaloonandeatery.com
(406) 259-0111
3596 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Brother Sebastian's
Omaha residents have declared Brother Sebastian's prime rib to be among the city's best numerous times. The restaurant's two-day cook-and-hold process yields a more tender and moist steak, but it's still fun to get the au jus served in a candle warmer. Other popular toppings include roasted garlic butter or flavored sauces — the hollandaise sauce and mushrooms are a favorite. The monastery theme of Brother Sebastian's is immersive — Gregorian chants play overhead, attentive servers dress as monks, and cozy rooms are decorated with stained glass and bookshelves.
(402) 330-0300
1350 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Primarily Prime Rib
Diners swear there's no need to go anywhere else for out-of-this-world prime rib other than Primarily Prime Rib, located in Las Vegas' South Point Casino. The prime rib always hits the mark on quality, taste, and tenderness. It is perfectly prepared — dry-aged, seasoned, and slow-roasted to lock in the flavors and tenderizing juices — and is presented in five different cuts so you get the amount of meat that you can handle, all for a reasonable price.
southpointcasino.com/dining/primarily-prime-rib
(702) 797-8075
9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183
New Hampshire: Fremont Pizzeria
By the numbers, you wouldn't expect Fremont Pizzeria, located in a town of less than 5,000 people, to serve the No. 1 prime rib in New Hampshire. After all, there are over 100 menu items, and the highly recommended bone-in prime rib is only available Fridays and Saturdays. However, the numbers don't lie: Reviews give the prime rib high marks. The giant cuts come in two different preparations: traditional with au jus or seasoned and chargrilled.
(603) 895-6313
431 Main St, Fremont, NH 03044
New Jersey: Steak 38 Tabernacle
It's no surprise Steak 38 Tabernacle is a frequent winner of Diners' Choice awards. Customers relish the tableside preparations of Caesar salad and bananas foster flambé and the serenading waiters. But it's the delicious food that brings diners back, especially the hefty cuts of tender prime rib. Meticulously slow-roasted, the meat develops an incredible aroma and flavor, and the marbling of fat melts into a tender mouthful of the best prime rib in New Jersey.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Pelican's Restaurant and Bar
Pelican's Restaurant and Bar, with two locations in Albuquerque, is a popular seafood restaurant that is also the top spot to get the best prime rib in New Mexico any day of the week. It is always cooked perfectly, trimmed, cut thick, full of beefy flavor, and served in a pool of au jus. Customers recommend asking for it lightly grilled and blackened for a bolder flavor.
Multiple locations
New York: La Tête d'Or
Daniel Boulud, one of the most decorated chefs in the world, makes a wagyu prime rib that shines on the menu at his New York steakhouse, La Tête d'Or. The prime rib cut has an herbaceous crust, juicy insides, and a melt-in-your-mouth fat cap. The presentation is equally decadent. The meat is carved tableside, with a ladle each of rich Bordelaise and béarnaise sauce, and finished with freshly grated horseradish root.
(212) 597-9155
318 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10010
North Carolina: Lineberger's Cattle Company Steakhouse
Lineberger's Cattle Company Steakhouse is as rustic as it sounds — scratch-made comfort food served in a log cabin dining room with antler chandeliers. The prime rib is expertly seasoned and roasted to no more than medium to ensure the ultimate flavor and texture. Once you sink your teeth into the dark crackling crust and tender, juicy meat, you'll know you've found the best prime rib in North Carolina. Don't miss the prime rib salad from the salad bar.
(704) 483-2276
6747 Hwy 150, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
North Dakota: Rusty's Saloon & Grill
St. Anthony, North Dakota, is home to 272 residents and just one restaurant, Rusty's Saloon and Grill, which is one of the top eateries in the state. It draws in carnivores from all over who say it's worth the drive for the outstanding food, outdoor dining, and, on weekends, the best prime rib around. The outstanding flavor is cultivated with a house-made spice blend and three hours of smoking, which creates a seasoned crust and butter-knife tenderness.
(701) 445-2022
2331 Co Rd 136, St. Anthony, ND 58566
Ohio: The National Exemplar
One of Ohio's best restaurants, The National Exemplar, located in the Mariemont Inn, is like the best hotel restaurants in the U.S. — its menu has become a part of the property's identity. The National Exemplar is synonymous with what customers say may be the best prime rib of your life. The roast, aged 28 days and slow-cooked for ultimate tenderness and taste, is a popular order; however, the Hungarian mushroom soup and warm carrot cake also come highly recommended.
(513) 271-2103
6880 Wooster Pike, Mariemont, OH 45227
Oklahoma: The Crain Lounge and Kitchen
The Crain Lounge and Kitchen has been credited with bringing back prime rib with its innovative preparation method, which imbues the meat with robust seasonings and smoky flavor. The luxurious cut can be enjoyed classic style or seasoned and seared for a flavor upgrade. Prime rib is also the star of The Crain's most popular menu item, prime rib sliders. The masterful menu is evidence that OKC should not be underestimated as a foodie destination.
thecrain.com
(405) 730-6614
12220 N MacArthur Blvd, Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Oregon: Clyde's Prime Rib
Oregon may be the only U.S. state without a Chili's, but it does have the only location of Clyde's Prime Rib, one of Portland's top steakhouses. The menu is filled with excellent prime rib fare, including the popular prime rib bites and the protein-rich prime rib wedge salad. However, if you want to savor an entire 16 ounces of slow-roasted bliss, order the dry-aged classic prime rib dinner.
(503) 281-9200
5474 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
Pennsylvania: Rib Room
The Rib Room is an intimate 16-seat weekend-only dining area in the back room of Pittsburgh restaurant Meat and Potatoes. The exclusive menu features drinks, hors d'oeuvres, an impressive baked Alaska en flambé for two, and three sizes of the best prime rib in Pennsylvania. This exclusive supper club boasts plenty of customer praise, describing the prime rib as perfectly cooked and delicious.
(412) 991-7900
649 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Rhode Island: Lindy's Tavern
Rhode Islanders have a ton of choices for prime rib, but many agree the Thursday and Saturday prime rib nights at Lindy's Tavern are where it's at. The prime rib dinner consists of a 16-ounce cut of delicious and velvety meat, prepared consistently on point to melt in your mouth. The prime rib French dip and prime rib sandwich are also lip-smacking good.
(401) 356-1966
98 School St, North Smithfield, RI 02896
South Carolina: Flamingo Grill
Flamingo Grill is highly recommended for top-quality food and a welcoming atmosphere. But what makes the beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant a bucket list destination is the famous prime rib. The tender cuts of meat get lots of compliments, whether ordered slow-roasted or Cajun-grilled. For the best of both worlds, the prime rib and lobster tail surf-and-turf combo is definitely the way to go.
(843) 449-5388
7050 N Kings W, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
South Dakota: Legends Steakhouse
When a steakhouse is the oldest restaurant in the state, everything about it is legendary. In this case, even the name — Legends Steakhouse — and its history of legendary visitors (Calamity Jane, Teddy Roosevelt, John Wayne, Steven Tyler) further emphasize the historical significance. But the prime rib on the menu continues to earn its place in history with its noteworthy size (3 ½-inch thick cuts weighing in at about 40 ounces), memorable taste, and striking tenderness.
silveradofranklin.com/food-drink/legends-steakhouse
(605) 578-3670
709 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Tennessee: Sperry's Restaurant
Some beloved restaurant salad bars may be gone for good, but when Sperry's opened in 1974, it was instantly famous for having Nashville's very first one. These days, Sperry's salad bar, with its homemade dressings, still lives up to the hype, but it's the perfectly cooked house specialty prime rib no one can stop talking about. It is highly recommended as the most tender and juicy prime rib in Tennessee. Even better, the prime rib meal includes a trip to the famous salad bar.
Multiple locations
Texas: Laurenzo's Prime Rib
A whopping 600 pounds of praiseworthy prime rib is served each week at Laurenzo's Prime Rib in Houston. Each roast is prepared with an herbed rub, then seared and slow-roasted so that the seasonings create a delicious crust and rich flavor throughout. The prime rib can be topped with rich au jus, potent horseradish, blue cheese, mushroom gravy, or Italian and Mexican specialty sauces.
(713) 880-5111
4412 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
Utah: Timbermine
You'll discover a gem of a prime rib at Timbermine, a mining-themed restaurant in Ogden, Utah. The Wild West decor feels like a museum, the homemade ranch dressing feels like it should be a main dish, and diners say the prime rib feels like it just melts in your mouth. Order the top-selling dish with the deep-fried mushrooms, and you'll think you've struck culinary gold.
(801) 393-2155
1701 Park Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401
Vermont: Southside Steakhouse
Southside Steakhouse specializes in a high-quality cut that is one of the top prime ribs in Vermont. Richly marbled and slow-roasted, it receives rave reviews for its tenderness and flavor. The preparation involves a coating of herbs, salt, and pepper, which form a crispy, savory crust. Unsurprisingly, Southside Steakhouse also has the best filet mignon in the state.
(802) 772-7556
170 S Main St, Rutland, VT 05701
Virginia: Court House Cafe
An award-winning prime rib is the scene of the "prime" at Court House Cafe, a neighborhood favorite eatery. Evidence from witness statements claims it's among the best prime rib in Virginia. The hearty king and queen cuts have the right to remain juicy, flavorful, and tender when cooked to a perfect medium well. Secondary charges include prime rib chili and a prime rib French dip sandwich.
(757) 482-7077
350 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Washington: The Barrel Steak and Seafood House
Everything is good at The Barrel Steak and Seafood House because of the secret, signature seasoning of herbs and spices. When applied to high-quality Pacific Northwest prime rib roast, it yields a cut of meat that is good with a capital "G." Prime rib is available Fridays and Saturdays and sells out fast. However, you can get a taste of it in the highly praised prime rib dip sandwich any day of the week.
(509) 467-5490
6404 N Wall St, Spokane, WA 99208
West Virginia: Hale House
The prime rib at Hale House in Charleston, West Virginia comes highly recommended by both locals and visitors who who repeatedly return for the tender 12-ounce cuts. The prime rib, which slow-roasts all day, is only served Wednesday through Saturday. The dish is accompanied by homemade au jus and horseradish; however, the meat is so full of rich flavor that customers say you can skip the condiments.
(304) 346-8161
212 Hale St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: Schwarz's Supper Club
In the heart of the Supper Club Capital of the Midwest, Schwarz's Supper Club is one of the best. It also happens to serve an excellent prime rib, which is integral to the supper club dining experience. Schwarz's prime rib is hand-rubbed with the family's seasoning blend, and cooked overnight for optimal tenderness. Choose from five portion sizes, but if you want to share and still have leftovers, go with the 50-ounce. If you prefer the end cut, order the saucy prime rib bites.
(920) 894-3598
W1688 Sheboygan Rd, New Holstein, WI 53061
Wyoming: FireRock Steakhouse
Even self-proclaimed prime rib connoisseurs claim FireRock Steakhouse's prime rib is unsurpassed. The top-quality, well-marbled roast is hand-seasoned and slow-roasted to yield the highly coveted savory crust and tender interior. The food and vibe of FireRock's dining area and outdoor patio contribute to the restaurant's popularity. It can get pretty busy, so get there early before the prime rib runs out.
(307) 234-2333
6100 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609
Methodology
This list was cultivated with curiosity and meticulous research from websites, reviews, local publications, and discussion boards. Selected restaurants were those for which outstanding prime rib is a part of their identity, or that have been passionately promoted and positively reviewed. Awards, popularity, unique features, and overall dining experience helped narrow down the options.