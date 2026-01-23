The 12 Most Underappreciated Cities For Foodies In The US
Appreciation can be an elusive thing. People, places, and concepts worthy of note constantly fall under the radar. It's not always fair, but there's only so much appreciation to go around, and it has to be this way. Otherwise, the appreciation wouldn't be appreciated. In fact, if everyone and everything were appreciated, appreciation would essentially cease to exist. We need the underappreciated to keep appreciation alive. But it's time to show some appreciation for the underappreciated — by appreciating them.
Let's start with cuisine, and the foodie cities out there still waiting for their proper due. There have always been overlooked gastronomic centers in America, especially since a select number of starry cities (LA, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, et al.) have traditionally hogged the spotlight. But recent decades have seen some interesting, exciting, and sophisticated culinary scenes emerge all over the U.S. Even small cities like Bend, Oregon, and Asheville, North Carolina, have risen from relative obscurity to become well-known destinations for discerning gourmands, and there are more to be discovered. And you don't even need to worry about using up your precious frequent flyer points. We'll take you to 12 underrated food scenes right now.
Buffalo, New York
If this list were of underappreciated food cities, and not foodie cities, Buffalo would be nowhere near it. The City of Good Neighbors long ago etched its name into American eating lore. If it was the birthplace of Buffalo wings alone, that would've been enough to do the job. But the hub of Western New York has begat a number of delectable diamonds: the salty, savory, possibly confusing beef on weck sandwich; frozen custard; charbroiled hot dogs; and chicken finger subs. However, we're not here to help Buffalo rest on its laurels. We're here to showcase its cutting-edge culinary scene.
There are good, gastronomic reasons that Buffalo has become a highly recommended destination. There's the barbecue joint, Southern Junction, that's been nominated twice for a James Beard Award; and the French-Mexican fusion eatery, Las Puertas, that transforms its tasting menu monthly. And, of course, we can't forget about the welcoming yet refined, operator-owned, wine-centric Waxlight Bar a Vin. Buffalo celebrates the earthy eats, and brings the elite eats, and even offers help to the uninitiated in the form of the Ultimate Buffalo Food Trail that allows you to truly explore the city through your stomach. What are you waiting for, visitor?
Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis may be nicknamed Naptown, but there's nothing to sleep on when it comes to the Midwestern hub's cooking. Firstly, Indy has a deep food history, complete with remarkable institutions that are still alive, and going strong. One is St. Elmo's Steak House, of course. Opened in 1902 as a saloon with a buffet before evolving into a tablecloth restaurant, St. Elmo's is practically a national treasure. Shapiro's Deli, one of the best Jewish delis in the U.S., is another establishment that boasts a long history, and a permanent spot in the local lore.
Indy's scene, though, is all about the current. It has a diverse, and global, selection of eateries on offer, and its booming, statewide restaurant industry now employs about 10% of Indiana's workforce. Critically leading the way are places like the innovative, and influential, 9th Street Saloon; the family recipe-driven Baan Thai Bistro; and the Food Network favorite taco spot, Tlaolli. The city was also recently named one of the best baking metropolises in the U.S., thanks to the likes of nationally recognized café and bakery Borage.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
If you think Santa Fe only cares about the battle of red versus green chili, you're wrong — and criminally underestimating the gourmand-friendly climes. The thing is, Santa Fe has been focused on food for decades. The Compound, an aesthetically artistic, nationally recognized Santa Fe favorite with Mediterranean flair, originally opened in 1966, and was run by a James Beard Award winner for two decades. Then there's the Old World-meets-New stalwart, SantaCafe, which opened in 1982, and has been lauded for the outdoor dining experience it serves. The same folks also operate Coyote Café, which has evolved beautifully over its last 40 years in business.
As far as fresher-faced cuisine options, there's James Beard nominee, and Afro-Caribbean standout, Jambo Café, which is considered by some to be the best international restaurant in the city. There's also the popular Joseph's Culinary Pub in the Railyard district, and Plants of the Southwest, whose kitchen shines in the farm-to-table category. Order up, then wash it all down at one of Santa Fe's rich selection of bars, like the saloon-like, cash-only Evangelo's. The city's also got a strong brewery and distillery scene, if either of those is more your style. And if you still want to just go the route of red or green chili, or both à la Christmas-style, then you've got to try an institution like The Shed. Open since the early '50s, it's both critically revered, and locally loved.
Cincinnati, Ohio
Although the foodie scene in the Buckeye State has seen a surge in recent years, from Cleveland to Columbus, it's the Ohio city with the soft C that's rising above the rest. Cincinnati, at the crossroads between the South and the Midwest, has always had its own particular eats. This is seen in unique local fare like Cincinnati-style chili, which can go on everything from hot dogs (or Coneys, in local parlance) to spaghetti, and goetta, which is a breakfast sausage with German influence that consists of ground pork, beef, and steel-cut oats.
The 'Nati excels in the haute as much as it does the humble. The Midwest's Queen City bagged four of the country's top 100 restaurants in a 2025 ranking: the refined Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Italian family-style Peppe & Dolores, a more rustic Italian spot called Sotto, and the longest-running fine dining place in the city, The Precinct (also run by Jeff Ruby). The excellent steak places make sense, but the Italian sophistication might come as a surprise to some. Then again, Cincinnati is named after a famous Roman general. These well-regarded eateries, and more, aided in Cincinnati recently cracking WalletHub's list of the 20 best foodie cities in the U.S., showing that the town may be finally getting its due.
Tacoma, Washington
Tacoma has long been defined by its Native American roots. In fact, it was named after the local indigenous word for nearby Mount Rainier. The town entered the modern age once it became a terminus for the North Pacific Railroad, earning it the nickname, City of Destiny. Often stuck in the shadow of its more glamorous neighbor, Seattle, Tacoma has nontheless developed a refined food scene that, for some, feels earthier than the Emerald City's. It's also become a hit with foodies on social media.
You have handmade pasta at En Rama; vibrant, farm-to-table food with a greater purpose at Farm 12; and Le Sel Bistro's French flair, and sophistication. Meanwhile, the protein messengers at Asado deliver the Argentine meaty goodness. Not feeling like a fancy-schmancy night out on Sixth Avenue? You can instead indulge in Howdy Bagel's vibrant, global take on bagel sandwiches. You also don't want to miss out on the family-run Tho Tuong BBQ, which doles out soul-soothing Vietnamese fare.
Louisville, Kentucky
It takes time to build a great food city — time for the accumulation of establishments, cuisines, and culinary voices to lead the charge; time for the local population to diversify its collective palate; time for the rest of the world to, slowly but surely, begin to take notice. Louisville has taken the time, paid its dues, had the right influx and outgrowth of gastronomic ideas, and it is now finally getting some of the attention its rich, energetic foodie scene has long deserved. But don't just assume this is another Southern food town. That would be a misread of The Derby City.
What are Louisville's foodie credentials? Let's go down the list. Does it have a local dish unique to the region? Check — that would be the iconic Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich, which is still being served at the place that invented it, The Brown Hotel. Does it have a trendy, nationally recognized, new restaurant? Check — Meesh Meesh, a James Beard finalist, is an upscale ambassador of food from the Levant. What about an award-nominated ethnic fusion joint? Check; try the Latin-inspired Seviche. And a renowned fried chicken spot? Check — that's Chik'n and Mi. One of the best bars in the U.S.? Check. Look no further than the gin-soaked Darling's. And, of course, you can't forget about the requisite, trendy, foodie neighborhood: That would be the East Market District, colloquially called NuLu. It's Louisville's locus for culture, fun, and a belly-filling night out — and maybe your next destination.
Omaha, Nebraska
Yes, we're telling you that there's a foodie hotbed in cattle-country Nebraska with sophisticated, modern dining, right smack dab in the middle of America. It's time to stop snickering. Omaha is bringing the gastronomic goods, and you'd be all the worse for sticking to the coasts (or Chicago), and missing out on what's happening in the Cornhusker State's largest urban center. If you think you're just getting a good steak there, and you are, you should know that there's loads that you're overlooking.
Dante, for example, offers truly authentic Neapolitan pizza, and Italian-only fine wines. Yoshimoto is the place for wagyu beef that feels like its from another planet, not Japan. And then there's — wait for it — the poutine burrito from Block 16, which is just mad science. Crescent Moon Ale House apparently has Omaha's best Reuben sandwich, and that's saying something from a beef capital.
Omaha also has an innovative taco scene, with establishments like Mission Ave BBQ, and Sauced by Alfaro. You can also get your chicken and pancakes — wait, chicken and what? Nope, there are no waffles at Dirty Birds; only poofy blackberry-brie cakes served with the brined-and-fried tenders. Don't change, Omaha. Keep being yourself.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
It's a city with as dramatic an origin story as any in the country. After the 1889 Land Run decree sent thousands of people literally running to claim parcels of land on the new frontier of America, Oklahoma City went from sleepy town to bustling hub, practically overnight. This explains the city's deep, complex attachment to the land, and for a long time its food came mostly from that land — mainly the animals grazing on it. It's no surprise, then, that it was fare like steak, chicken-fried steak, fried onion burgers, and barbecue that defined OKC for ages.
That's not true anymore, though. Innovative chefs like Jeff Chanchaleune, and his tone-setting Laotian establishment, Ma Der Lao Kitchen, have helped set a new standard for OKC — one that's gaining national attention. Others in the same vein are Lisa Becklund, with her trio of Oklahoma-true restaurants, and wonder-baker Cat Cox, stewarding her Country Bird Bakery. There's also the dreamy Cricket & Fig to visit for the sweet side of things; it's run by chocolatier Randy Page, formally of Willy Wonka. Like the Sooners who grabbed their property before anyone else, Oklahoma City is claiming its stake.
Salt Lake City, Utah
The modern history of Salt Lake City is one of deliberate order: In 1847, Brigham Young, and his flock of Mormons, settled in the Salt Lake Valley (still then part of Mexico) beside indigenous tribes like the Utes, and the Shoshone. In short order, they built a city gridded according to divine instruction. The seeming rigidity, along with the municipality's strict alcohol laws, has long dogged SLC with the perception of being something of a foodie wasteland. For a time, perhaps it was.
In the 2020s, though, the landscape began to change, and its identity as a foodie city began to take shape. Booze-allergic Salt Lake now has dozens of watering holes, plenty of which take the craft of mixology very seriously. But what to have that drink wash down? How about a mouthwatering dish of mole from hometown icon Red Iguana? Alternatively, Copper Common is there to dazzle hipsters, or just people who want to eat and drink well, with its craft cocktails, and finessed New American menu. The Dodo, meanwhile, offers thoughtful comfort food.
You also have history in which to indulge: Ruth's Diner has been around since 1930, and is housed inside a trolley car. Its Mile High Biscuits and Gravy is a can't-miss, while the nearly-50-year-old Crown Burgers slings local staples like pastrami burgers. You know what the city of Brigham says to discerning eaters: Bring 'em.
Boise, Idaho
Oregon Trail frontier settlement, Gold Rush boomtown, agricultural regional center, railroad hub — Boise has been all of these at one time or another. In the past few decades, it has transformed into a metropolis of modern industries like technology, and manufacturing, as well as healthcare. With that metamorphosis has come a dynamic foodie landscape that goes beyond the occasional "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" cameo, into the world of acclaimed, high-end cuisine.
One of the great surprises within Boise's food scene, of many, may be its concentrated Basque influence. The Basque Block neighborhood features a museum dedicated to the oft-forgotten Basque infusion of the American West. It also has, of course, great restaurants from a world-renowned food culture. Notable examples include Bar Gernika, Leku Ona, Ansots (be sure to order a slice of the uniquely delicious Basque cheesecake), and Epi's.
When you're ready to go beyond the incredible diaspora from Northeastern Spain, and into the rest of the world, head to the James Beard-nominated Mexican eatery, Amano; the East African import that is Amina's African Sambusas; or Alyonka Russian Cuisine for a Muscovite indulgence. What doesn't Boise have?
Newark, New Jersey
Though it's often overshadowed by NYC, Newark has a food landscape more layered, and rich, than many larger metropolises. The colorful, boisterous, and at times volatile history of New Jersey's biggest city is reflected in its multicultural population, with many Brick City families going back multiple generations. That kind of denizen diversity is a perfect formula for top-notch food of all kinds, making Newark so much more than a transportation hub (thanks to perpetually chaotic Newark Liberty Airport), and the sometimes-host of the MTV VMAs.
When it comes to Newark's food, wow, where to even start? How about the myriad pilgrimage-inducing Brazilian steakhouses in the Ironbound district? (You'd be smart to start at Fernandes II, though you can't go wrong with any of them. On second thought, let's try Nigerian cuisine at Mama Abuja Sweet Fingers — or maybe just get the famous burgers from Krug's Tavern, and call it a day.
Of course, you could just go straight Jersey in Newark, and have a grand old eating time. Hobby's Deli is a longstanding Jewish eatery on par with any other anywhere. Queen Pizza — any one of the city's three locations — will give you a great, New York-style slice. And Tops Diner, just on the edge of Newark, in Harrison, will provide the pork roll experience that any Garden State foodie excursion has to include.
Little Rock, Arkansas
Dubbed La Petit Roche ("little rock" in French) by explorer Bernard de la Harpe in 1722, Little Rock has been on quite the journey since that moment. The Downtown area has truly come into its own since the 2000s. The Creative Corridor, in particular, features an opera, a ballet, and a repertory theater. Adjacent is SoMa, Little Rock's artiest, hippest neighborhood, complete with thrift stores, boutiques, cocktail bars, and — oh, yes — restaurants.
The culinary offerings that call the city home belie Little Rock's lone claim to food fame as the possible origin of cheese dip. With all the snack's varied, delicious offshoots, Little Rock's is the original canvas. This is also where you will find Southern roots mingling with global flavors. There's The Root, which gives you the feeling that you're in a Southern family's kitchen, while also meeting all the farm-to-table criteria any foodie could want. Then there's The Pantry, with a Czech- and German-influenced menu featuring award-winning desserts, and beer-able fare. Going back to the South, there's uber-historic Lassis Inn, a neighborhood catfish joint that's been around for almost 120 years. Then, going back overseas again, we have Three Fold, a Chinese noodle and dumpling house that's become a pillar of the food scene in The Rock — and what a scene it is.