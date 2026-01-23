The 12 Most Underappreciated Cities For Foodies In The US

Appreciation can be an elusive thing. People, places, and concepts worthy of note constantly fall under the radar. It's not always fair, but there's only so much appreciation to go around, and it has to be this way. Otherwise, the appreciation wouldn't be appreciated. In fact, if everyone and everything were appreciated, appreciation would essentially cease to exist. We need the underappreciated to keep appreciation alive. But it's time to show some appreciation for the underappreciated — by appreciating them.

Let's start with cuisine, and the foodie cities out there still waiting for their proper due. There have always been overlooked gastronomic centers in America, especially since a select number of starry cities (LA, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, et al.) have traditionally hogged the spotlight. But recent decades have seen some interesting, exciting, and sophisticated culinary scenes emerge all over the U.S. Even small cities like Bend, Oregon, and Asheville, North Carolina, have risen from relative obscurity to become well-known destinations for discerning gourmands, and there are more to be discovered. And you don't even need to worry about using up your precious frequent flyer points. We'll take you to 12 underrated food scenes right now.