Here Are The Best Jewish Delis You Can Find In The US
The word delicatessen has had quite the etymological journey. It traces back to the Latin word "delicatus," meaning alluring or delightful. That eventually became the French term délicat, translated as fine, which rooted the word délicatesse. The Germans eventually got in there, took that moniker, and made it their own: delikatessen. When said Germans immigrated in droves to the United States in the 19th century and opened up many a delikatessen, the Teutonic "k" was replaced with an American "c" and, presto-change-o, the deli as we know it was born.
One diaspora that took this concept and ran with it was European Jews, especially in New York City. Today, the New York-style Jewish deli –- with its signatures of pastrami, corned beef, latkes, matzo balls, chicken soup, and all the tasty, nourishing rest –- is a staple of comfort food in this country, enjoyed by folks from all backgrounds everywhere. Let's dig into some of the finest Jewish delis nationwide.
PJ Bernstein Deli, New York City
When it comes to a great Jewish deli, it's not what it looks like inside that counts. It's what goes inside. You. Who really cares what the decor is when your appetite is being ornamented with some of the most beloved pastrami sandwiches on the East Coast? You'd never mistake PJ Bernstein's frill-free eatery for an edgy, modernized restaurant — which is good news when it comes to the food.
Opened by Ukrainian immigrant Alex Slobodski in the 1960s and still run by the same family today, PJ's take on this beef brisket bonanza of a sandwich is so good that it's been described as life-changing. Its kreplach is so cozy you might want to ask for a blanket and white noise on the side. And unlike other Manhattanite eateries of the same ilk, PJ Bernstein's isn't usually a zoo. You can sit, get served, and enjoy smoked-food serotonin blasts in relative peace.
(212) 879-0914
1215 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021
Wise Sons, San Francisco
Like many cities at the turn of the 20th century, San Francisco had a collection of Jewish delis open for business on its famously undulating streets. That lasted through much of the 1900s until many began shutting down for good during the dot-com boom and the ensuing years. Although Fog City has become bereft of this type of restaurant, there is at least one genuine spot remaining and more than holding its own.
Nestled on the vibrant 24th Street in the Mission District is an authentic Jewish eatery that does it as well as anyone. Founded back in 2010, Wise Sons has come back from the brink to reclaim its place as a top Bay Area spot. Freshly made bagels are its most sought-after fare, but the classic Jewish meats are no joke either. Although the 24th Street location is the original, there are now nine outposts dotted throughout the Bay Area in total.
Multiple locations
Steingold's Deli, Chicago
Chicago is another metropolis that has seen the Jewish deli slowly dissipate from its neighborhoods. Thankfully, a place like Steingold's is one of the establishments trying to fill that void. A very modern countertop deli with a firm hand on traditional Jewish fare, you can pair an artisanal coffee with your pastrami on rye at this iconic Chicago chain. On second thought, you can pair it with treats such as braided challah or seasonal jelly-filled sufganiyot (Jewish donuts, basically). On third thought, just go with a Chicago take on a classic New York bagel. Ah, it's too hard to choose.
Aside from those classics, what makes Steingold's especially unique is how it also incorporates global ingredients onto its menu, such as wagyu beef, Chinese mustard, and kimchi. Its gargantuan and tantalizing egg on a roll is a particular highlight: pastrami, Havarti, egg, and challah bread, yes, yes, yes. Bubbe will love this place as much as Beardy Hipster Guy.
Multiple locations
Pastrami Queen, New York City
Originally opening in 1956 as Pastrami King in Brooklyn, before heading over to Kew Gardens, Queens, for a spell (which prompted the seemingly re-genderized name change in 1998), Pastrami Queen has delivered the non-goyim goods no matter where it has set up shop. The store eventually ditched Queens for its current Upper East Side location, followed by additional outposts in Manhattan.
Along with its famously giant potato pancakes, the pastrami sandwich is up there with the best you'll ever find — at least according to one Anthony Bourdain, who placed it right alongside the hallowed Katz's as his favorite. Interestingly, Pastrami Queen was ranked No. 1 by The New York Times back in 1979 (when it was still Pastrami King) for the eateries serving the best pastrami and corned beef, and is one of only six remaining Jewish delis still around from that time capsule list.
Multiple locations
Shelsky's of Brooklyn Appetizing and Delicatessen, New York City
You don't have to be old to do old right. Nor do you have to stick with what's been done before. Although the Jewish delicatessen is steeped in heritage, it can also be a canvas for innovation. Shelsky's — which has locations in two well-heeled Brooklyn neighborhoods, Cobble Hill and Park Slope — first opened in 2011.
In some ways, the shop would make Tevye from "Fiddler on the Roof" proud, the way it sticks to tradition with your smoked whitefish, your babka, and your lox and smoked salmon (there is a difference, by the way), all of it done beautifully. But it refuses to stop there, by not only nodding to greater regional favorites like Jersey pork roll, but infusing its menu with items like a Sichuan chili crisp bialy or tuna salad with sliced jalapeños and Malaysian chili sambal.
Sure, the preponderance of pork on offer may not make it the most kosher deli in the world. However, you can't go wrong with just about anything on its bagels and bialys. They're so authentic it would make a purist weep. (With happiness, FYI.)
Multiple locations
D.Z. Akin's, San Diego
Sunny San Diego might not be the first city you think of for Jewish deli food. It might not even be the 18th city you think of. But that might be because you're either not from there or you only visit for the beaches and the zoo (and who could blame you?). Next time you're flicking sand off your toes at Mission Beach, and you get a hankering for comfort food, just realize you're in luck. La Mesa is known as the Jewel of the Hills, and there is a particular Jew-el in this vista-rich San Diego suburb.
Specifically, there's a sit-down Jewish restaurant that kills it when it comes to foundational fare like matzo ball soup and knishes. D.Z. Akin's is known to locals for its friendly service and enormous menu, but devotees like to stick to the classics. In particular, customers love its Reuben to bits, with unique corned beef that, although it isn't gooey with fat (oh no!), gives you all the happy belly feels nonetheless.
(619) 265-0218
6930 Alvarado Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant, New Jersey
Although it's just a quick trip over the Hudson River, Newark can feel like a world away from a certain kind of insulated New Yorker. But that same New Yorker might be blown away to find a Jewish eatery that does it every bit as well as the famous Big Apple joints, and has done so since 1962.
Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant is so much more than a pastrami shop. A Newark institution run by the same founding family whose patriarch fled the Nazis and stormed the beaches of Normandy, Hobby's regularly makes top Jewish deli lists both in New Jersey and beyond. Feeling extra hungry? Order the #1: a corned beef, pastrami, and turkey triple-decker that could feed a militia. Speaking of visiting New Yorkers: Beware, Ranger fans. This is dead-red Devils Country.
(973) 623-0410
32 Branford Pl #2723, Newark, NJ 07102
Steve's Deli, Michigan
Although Detroit has a deep and formidable Jewish deli history (highlighted by the famous Kosher Meat Riot of 1910, where Jewish women boycotted to protest the soaring prices of kosher meat), it's a delicatessen just over 20 miles north of the Motor City that carries the torch. Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills might seem like some eatery in a strip mall, but it does just about everything right when it comes to the Jewish deli arts.
First opened in 1993, Steve's Deli's patrons are happy to travel from all around for offerings like its beloved chicken soup. Want to go meatless? The knowledgeable servers will still help you get the Jewish comfort hit you want with offerings like the vegetarian chopped liver or the vegetarian Reuben (avocado plays a big part in that one). Maybe you're in the mood for staple Midwestern fare? Steve's does that too, with the likes of a Maurice salad and its Swanky Franky — a bacon-wrapped jumbo hot dog.
(248) 932-0800
6646 Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301
Brent's Deli, Los Angeles
Some heights, no matter how lofty, need to be reached. Some mountains have to be conquered. No, this isn't a motivational halftime speech. This is a lead-in to something about a sandwich. But not just any sandwich. We're talking about the one and only Reuben from the one and only Brent's Deli.
The Reuben itself has a well-debated origin story – either invented by Arnold Reuben in New York, or inspired to invention by Reuben Kulakofsky in Omaha, Nebraska. Whatever the truth, it thankfully made its way to the San Fernando Valley, so the folks at Brent's Deli could perfect it. You can get yours with either corned beef, turkey, or the delectable black pastrami. No matter the meat choice, you are in for a colossus.
Not feeling a Reuben? Want to dabble around? Then have at Brent's latke and blintz sampler (five of each, mini versions, with sour cream, cherry applesauce, and strawberry preserves). Its Northridge spot is the original, but it also has a Westlake location. Can't go wrong either way.
Multiple locations
Attman's Delicatessen, Baltimore
A century ago, Baltimore was a town on the rise, boosted by the teeming waterfront industry of the Inner Harbor. Charm City may have changed a lot in the century since, with all the ups and downs that come with shifting demographics, evolving industry, and the passage of time. One thing that has remained, however, almost unchanged: Attman's Delicatessen. Because there apparently is a pastrami god.
Founded in 1915, Attman's feels old in all the best ways. This Baltimore meat-stitution, famed through the ages for its corned beef, regularly sees lines around the block for a bite of Jewish deli heaven — and people are happy to wait. Doesn't hurt to grab some of Attman's mustard to go, either, after you've stuffed yourself silly. Although Attman's has expanded in recent years, with additional locations in Maryland, the Lombard Street establishment is the original.
Multiple locations
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen, Philadelphia
Baltimore isn't the only municipality with a centenarian Jewish deli still satiating the locals. Philadelphia proudly has one of its own, and it's Michelin-recognized. Famous 4th Street Delicatessen is — like Rocky Balboa, the Phanatic, and Boyz II Men — a true Philly classic.
Famous 4th Street doesn't know the meaning of the word overfilled, as proven by everything from its sandwiches to its renowned stuffed cabbage. You can treat your friends to kugel, introduce chopped liver to your kids, or luxuriate in chicken soup among local characters and an old-school neighborhood vibe that's become a rare thing (unless it's being co-opted and remixed by Gen-Z influencers, bless 'em).
In a restaurant that's older than its city's zoning laws, the aged feel of the place (although spruced up a bit in the early 2000s) is exactly what people come for. Well, that and the monumental matzo ball soup. And everything else.
famous4thstreetdelicatessen.com
(215) 922-3274
700 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rye Society, Denver
In the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, there sits an eatery that could very well be run by an old Jewish grandmother who trained in a Michelin kitchen. Rye Society easily has the most punny name of any Jewish deli on this (or probably any) list. But don't mistake that or the trendy neighborhood locale (RiNo) for inauthenticity.
The deli and nosh classics here are the real deal. In fact, it ships its pastrami in from Carnegie Deli (yes, the very same legendary deli that once operated in New York) and its lox from Acme, a legendary NYC food vendor. Everything else on the menu is made from scratch in-house, aside from the bagels, which come from fellow Denverite Rosenberg's Bagels. The outrageously good pickles are homemade, as are its family-recipe matzo ball soup and the ever-addictive pastry that is rugelach. As a plus, this is all delivered with the spirit and scope of high-end cuisine, thanks to an owner with a CV that includes stints at the Michelin-starred Per Se and other award-winning restaurants.
(303) 284-5421
3090 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Liebman's Kosher Delicatessen & Restaurant, New York City
It's amazing to think that The Bronx, with a diverse population of around 1.4 million, would now only have one, lonely kosher deli left standing. It's none other than Liebman's Deli, a Riverdale institution that dates back to 1953. The shop — which also has a location in Westchester — has been run by generations of the same family since 1980 and considers itself the home of the pastrami sandwich.
Upon experiencing the sandwich, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in the five boroughs or beyond that would disagree. You would be even harder-pressed to find anyone who preferred smoking their own pastrami to being served by experts in the field. The Liebman's Favorite — a hot open sandwich with pastrami, corned beef, fried potatoes, kishka, and gravy — is an all-world chowdown. Current owner Yuval Dekel makes sure the restaurant focuses on traditional food done well. Before diving headfirst into deli life, he was also a heavy metal drummer. Go figure.
Multiple locations
Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant, Los Angeles
There was always going to be more than a few legends on this list. Jewish deli food just breeds the iconic, the signature, the famous — kind of like a certain city in Southern California. Los Angeles has its fair share of world-class Jewish eateries (shout out to Canter's, a tough cut from this list), and one in particular does a pastrami sandwich that rivals those found in New York City or anywhere else. Opposite MacArthur Park, you'll find a pastrami mecca standing since 1947: Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant.
Famous the world over for its brined, smoked, and cured cuts, it's become a pilgrimage spot for TikTokers. While its pastrami gets a lot of the attention (and rightfully so), you can swap that meat out for a secret menu alternative: tasty, razor-thin beef tongue slices that appeal to pretty much every palate. Angelenos are lucky to have a star like this in town.
(213) 483-8050
704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Shapiro's Delicatessen, Indianapolis
Celebrated in TV shows, publications, and local lore, Shapiro's Deli is, by all accounts, a special place. The Indy institution was founded by its namesake family around 1906. Having fled antisemitic persecution in Odessa, the Shapiros settled in Indianapolis and opened their grocery store-slash-cafeteria, selling kosher meats.
Although the grocery store aspect was gone from its original location by the 1940s, the deli part remained and flourishes to this day (the grocery area is now an eating hall that seats over 200 people). All told, Shapiro's has become a monument to kosher deli fare (even though it now only bills itself as serving kosher-style fare, which fortunately takes nothing away from the quality). The sandwiches are stacked sky-high, and the corned beef is a source of long, tummy-rumbling lines. Oh, and it's accompanied by soft, pillowy rye bread that's to die for.
Multiple locations
Katz's Delicatessen, New York City
The weight equivalent of 70,000 pounds is about a dozen huge SUVs. Or seven large, fully grown Asian elephants. Or, if you'd rather, about 7 million marbles. However you frame it, 70,000 pounds is a lot of anything. Now imagine that amount of the most delicious, famous Jewish deli meat on Earth. Because that's how much of it Katz's Deli sells weekly. Yes, you read that right: weekly.
Of course, anyone who has paid a visit to this pastrami haven and experienced its non-stop, dizzying bustle probably wouldn't be surprised. Not putting Katz's on this list is like not putting The Beatles on a list of the best rock bands. Yes, it's been hyped to the hills and firmly entrenched in pop culture, thanks in no small part to director Rob Reiner spotlighting the deli in "When Harry Met Sally." But there's one key reason it deserves the hype, and it's called pastrami.
Katz's first opened way, way back in 1888, when it was known as Iceland Brothers (nothing to do with the country). It was renamed Katz's Delicatessen in 1910 after one of the restaurant's partners, Willy Katz, and his cousin bought out the brothers. Since then, the drooling masses have flocked. You can't go wrong with the latkes, the blintzes, or even the hot dogs. But the pastrami or corned beef on rye has to be your top choice. It's a Mount Rushmore sandwich.
(212) 254-2246
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002