Here Are The Best Jewish Delis You Can Find In The US

The weight equivalent of 70,000 pounds is about a dozen huge SUVs. Or seven large, fully grown Asian elephants. Or, if you'd rather, about 7 million marbles. However you frame it, 70,000 pounds is a lot of anything. Now imagine that amount of the most delicious, famous Jewish deli meat on Earth. Because that's how much of it Katz's Deli sells weekly. Yes, you read that right: weekly.

Of course, anyone who has paid a visit to this pastrami haven and experienced its non-stop, dizzying bustle probably wouldn't be surprised. Not putting Katz's on this list is like not putting The Beatles on a list of the best rock bands. Yes, it's been hyped to the hills and firmly entrenched in pop culture, thanks in no small part to director Rob Reiner spotlighting the deli in "When Harry Met Sally." But there's one key reason it deserves the hype, and it's called pastrami.

Katz's first opened way, way back in 1888, when it was known as Iceland Brothers (nothing to do with the country). It was renamed Katz's Delicatessen in 1910 after one of the restaurant's partners, Willy Katz, and his cousin bought out the brothers. Since then, the drooling masses have flocked. You can't go wrong with the latkes, the blintzes, or even the hot dogs. But the pastrami or corned beef on rye has to be your top choice. It's a Mount Rushmore sandwich.

katzsdelicatessen.com

(212) 254-2246

205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002