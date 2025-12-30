The Iconic New York Deli Rob Reiner Loved

When Katz's Delicatessen opened in 1888 on the Lower East Side, it was at the heart of a bustling Jewish neighborhood. (In fact, it's right down the street from Russ & Daughters, another iconic Jewish hot spot which offers some of the ten best New York City foods on Goldbelly.) Today, only traces of that heritage remain, but they're there all the same: The Tenement Museum is a short walk away, and there are some Jewish restaurants, Katz's chief among them, which still stand.

This isn't one of those places where you step inside, grab a sandwich, and leave in five minutes. Unless you arrive very early or very late, there's going to be a crowd at Katz's — and their ticket system, where each customer is given a ticket that workers at each station (one for sandwiches, one for hot dogs, etc.) fill out for the cashier, might be confusing to newcomers. (Just make sure not to lose your ticket, or you'll get hit with a $50 fee.) But one bite of a huge, hearty pastrami sandwich is all it takes to prove that Katz's is still worth the trouble. If you'd prefer other types of meat, they also offer salami, corned beef (which is different from pastrami), and tongue (which is much better than it sounds) — and why not have it with a side of Passover favorite matzo ball soup? Just try not to imitate Sally: Katz's once had an event where they encouraged customers to re-enact the famous scene in 2019, but no longer.