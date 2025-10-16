Why Pastrami Sandwiches Are So Popular On The East Coast

As iconic American sandwiches go, you can't deny that pastrami sandwiches belong on the list. While you can find excellent pastrami sandwiches all over the U.S., they are particularly popular and plentiful on the East Coast, more specifically in New York, where they are the state's signature sandwich. Classically made by piling slices of hot pastrami on soft rye bread and adding a squirt of mustard, it is the kind of sandwich that is unequivocally connected with the Big Apple, particularly at such famed eateries as Katz's Delicatessen, Carnegie Deli, and Pastrami Queen, which has the best pastrami sandwich in NYC according to Anthony Bourdain. The reason the sandwich is so much more common in the East than the West is that pastrami arrived there first and found a strong fan base.

Pastrami is believed to have arrived in New York during the late 19th century when thousands of Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, including Romania, came to America. While modern-day pastrami is made from beef brisket, traditional recipes from Europe used goat, mutton, and goose that was cured and flavored with spices. Newly arrived immigrants found that beef was much easier to find in the United States, so they adapted and began making beef pastrami. Many opened restaurants and delicatessens where fellow immigrants would eat to enjoy a taste of home, and eventually, non-immigrants became patrons as well. As time-honored dishes and recipes often stay relevant to future generations, we continue to see pastrami sandwiches thrive in Eastern cities and towns, particularly those with large Eastern European and Jewish communities.