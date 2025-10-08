The Best Pastrami Sandwiches You Can Find In The US
There may be no sandwich more iconically American than the classic hot pastrami. A pastrami sandwich boasts a rich, meaty flavor that is sure to please any sandwich lover. The tender pastrami on sliced bread, traditionally simply topped, is a comfort food that has become synonymous with America's deli culture.
A product of Eastern European Jewish immigration to the United States, the pastrami sandwich (which comes from a Turkish word for preserving meat) originated in New York City in the late 19th century. Lithuanian immigrant and kosher butcher Sussman Volk is believed to have been the first to introduce the sandwich.
By the early 20th century, the hot pastrami sandwich was a popular staple in New York City's Jewish delis. And while there are underwhelming spots out there (and signs that can prove you're in a bad deli), there are so many great ones that you're absolutely spoiled for choice.
Katz's Delicatessen
New York City is renowned for its Jewish delicatessens, but few can top the more than a century-old Katz's Delicatessen on the Lower East Side, famous for its pastrami sandwich. The pastrami reuben at the oldest deli in the city has been featured on Food Network, but Katz's was already iconic as the deli in the classic romantic-comedy film "When Harry Met Sally."
Katz's is so popular that in a given week, it goes through around 15,000 pounds of pastrami. The pastrami is generously layered, the bread is fresh, and mustard is the perfect complement. Get it juicy and thick (which is the standard), lean, or dry. Choose deli rye or club bread. Pick your dressing: mustard, reuben, or mayo. And pick your toppings: Swiss or American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, coleslaw, and sauerkraut. A taste of the pastrami will have you thinking that's all you need in a sandwich.
(212) 254-2246
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
Langer's Delicatessen
Founded in 1947 as a 12-seat counter serving matzoh ball soup, Langer's Delicatessen is the spot in Los Angeles for a hot pastrami sandwich. There is a pastrami sandwich debate as to which one is the best to order at Langer's — the menu features more than one option, including order #65 with cream cheese and sliced tomato. But on your first visit, there is only one choice: The classic #19 has become legendary, with one review calling it the perfect sandwich.
The Los Angeles Times inducted the sandwich into its Hall of Fame of food classics. The simple toppings prove that a great sandwich doesn't need to be dolled up. We couldn't agree more. The meat is sugar-cured, seasoned, and smoked. Then, it's topped with Swiss cheese and coleslaw with Russian-style dressing, and, lastly, grilled between slices of rye.
(213) 483-8050
704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Josh's Deli
A local hot spot that is also a must-visit destination for tourists, this small Jewish deli on the shores of Miami Beach has been attracting plenty of buzz since 2010. Josh's Deli was paid a high compliment when its menu was favorably compared with (and even outdid) some delis in the Big Apple. It has even grabbed the attention of the Michelin Guide, which is quite a feat for a small, laidback delicatessen. And while the sandwiches are a bit pricey, it is always nice to know you can eat at a Michelin-recognized spot without breaking the bank.
The pastrami sandwich is justifiably listed on the menu as a classic. This is juicy meat at its finest. Customers can choose the type of bread and add-ons, and if you go for the baguette, it actually comes with additional pastrami. Keep it simple or choose up to five add-ons, which include your usual coleslaw and sauerkraut but also more unique toppings like caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, hot pepper jam, avocado, and even two eggs. There's also the house special fatty pastrami option.
(305) 397-8494
9517 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
Krüs Kitchen
Miami is a famous winter destination for Jewish Americans, but Josh's isn't the only spot serving pastrami. The refined Krüs Kitchen, for example, represents the contemporary food trend of taking well-known dishes and giving them an elevated spin. Called one of the top restaurants in Miami, this is the type of spot you'd only hear about from a bona fide foodie. The hot pastrami sandwiches here satisfy both the craving for familiarity and the desire for creative food.
This ethically-conscious restaurant is all about intentional sourcing and sustainability, and Chef Sebastián Vargas teams up with farmers to make sure that their ingredients preserve biodiversity and traditional farming methods. For its efforts, Krüs Kitchen received a special Michelin Green Star alongside the Guide's recommendation. Krüs uses grass-fed meats, an ethical approach matched by creativity. This pastrami is served with gouda cheese, caramelized onions, and chili ginger sauce.
(786) 518-3998
3413 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133
Lardon
With a name that evokes fatty bacon, you know this Chicago spot loves meat. This Michelin-recommended restaurant serves plenty of meats, but we come here for the pastrami. Lardon boasts that its pastrami is the best in the city, and you won't hear an argument out of us.
The pastrami is brined for a week, smoked on site, and then slowly cooked for over six hours. One look at the pastrami between wonderfully toasted and griddled marbled sliced rye bread is enough to induce a meat coma. The hot pastrami sandwich is topped with Wisconsin gruyere, house-made kraut, deli pickles, and a signature fancy sauce. The sandwich is served with house-made kettle chips and cucumber deli pickles. No wonder the pastrami is consistently a top seller.
The brunch menu also serves an inventive pastrami breakfast sandwich dubbed The Daisy. This pastrami in all its morning glory: Topped with fried egg, crispy kraut, provolone, pickled peppers, and fancy sauce on sourdough bread. The house fancy sauce, in case you're wondering, is a mix of ketchup, Dijon mustard, aioli, and cornichons.
(773) 697-4444
2200 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Mum Foods
Austin is a barbecue hotspot in America, with so many great smoked meats, some of them even Michelin-starred. Brisket is king in Texas, and pastrami is sometimes the forgotten meat. Maybe because it's associated with Yankee New York? We can only guess, but pastrami does merit the Texas treatment. One place that values pastrami is Mum Foods, which combines the traditions of a Texas smokehouse with the style of a New York delicatessen.
The hand-carved hot pastrami sandwich, dubbed The Original, is piled high on house-baked rye bread with deli mustard. Add Swiss and sauerkraut for a tiny surcharge. You can also order The Rachel: one-third pound of pastrami on a grilled sourdough rye bread with slaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing. Barbecued pastrami can also be ordered by the half-pound. If you go for the Market Salad with pickles, you can top it with pastrami. When you're really in the deli mood, pair your pastrami with a warm matzo ball soup.
(512) 270-8021
5811 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
The General Muir
The General Muir may be in the American South, but its charming tiled interior makes it look like a hip deli in New York City. The ambience here is very inviting. This is definitely fancier than your grandmother's deli. To boot, it is recommended by the Michelin Guide.
The delicatessen menu features three pastrami sandwiches, which are served with a choice of side and a pickle spear. We always say go with the classic. Judging a delicatessen by its original, no-frills pastrami meat is akin to judging a great New York City pizza joint by its margherita: If it does this right, you know the rest is good, too. Order the pastrami Reuben with sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing on griddled rye. On your next visit, try either the pastrami and liver or the piled-high pastrami with mustard.
Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m., and you're in luck here, too. The pastrami and egg comes with American cheese and Russian dressing on griddled rye. Customers rave about the food at The General Muir, and the pastrami sandwich is one of the most popular items.
(678) 927-9131
1540 Avenue Pl Ste B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
Parkway Deli
Parkway Deli is an old-school Jewish restaurant that has become a landmark just outside the nation's capital. With nearly 3,000 top reviews on Google, expect a line if you visit this popular spot. Reliability is what keeps customers coming back, and Parkway has been praised for its consistently good comfort food, even decades after opening in 1963. The deli's menu made it into a traveling exhibition on Jewish delis at the Capital Jewish Museum, a testament to the restaurant's legacy.
The standard pastrami sandwich here is called, very appropriately, the Delight. You're looking at 8 ounces of pastrami with Muenster cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on grilled pumpernickel bread.
We always recommend ordering the tried-and-true classic, but if you're craving something a little different, you could go with the pastrami and corned beef reuben on toasted rye. Beyond these options, Parkway Deli offers diners the option to customize their pastrami sandwiches. Choose your bread from options like sourdough, ciabatta, and kaiser roll. Select your cheese from a similarly long menu featuring Muenster and Swiss alongside provolone and ghost pepper. Then pick toppings — from mayo and guacamole to turkey bacon and veggies. With a solid pastrami base, whatever you pick, you'll have a great sandwich.
(301) 587-1427
8317 Grubb Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Lockwood Distilling Co.
Out of all the pastrami joints in North Texas, some food critics have considered Lockwood's Texas-style pastrami sandwich as their favorite. Lockwood is also a distillery making plenty of bourbon whiskey, gin, vodka, and even cream liquor. This is definitely the place to order a cocktail alongside your hot pastrami.
The pastrami is made with Texas brisket that is brined for 10 days and then smoked for 12 hours. It really could not be any other way in this state famous for its exceptional barbecue, and customers rave that it's one of the best sandwiches they've ever had. Fresh sauerkraut is added on top, and Swiss cheese is the final ingredient between the slices of rye. Sandwiches are topped with sweet and spicy pickle slices. The dressing here isn't the traditional Russian, but rather, Ukrainian, which is more akin to a vinaigrette. Russian dressing, on the other hand, tends to be mayonnaise-based.
Multiple Locations
2nd Ave Deli
What started as a 10-seat delicatessen is now a New York landmark. It has seen highs and lows, including the tragic murder of its founder, Abe Lebewohl. His nephews, Josh and Jeremy, kept Lebewohl's legacy alive, even reopening in a new spot after a disagreement with the landlord led to the original location shuttering its doors.
2nd Ave Deli keeps things traditionally simple. No fancy toppings here. There's a hot pastrami sandwich done the old-fashioned way, and when good things have been done right for a long time, there's no need to change.
Over the decades, it has seen many famous patrons. Yankee baseball legend Joe DiMaggio and mafioso John Gotti ate here, and so has Muhammad Ali. Tourists have been known to wait in lengthy lines that snake around the block during the summer season. The James Beard Foundation has even bestowed the 2nd Ave Deli with its American Classics award.
Multiple Locations
Refuge Restaurant
Featured in 2013 on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Refuge Restaurant is a great spot for pastrami in the Bay Area. It is not a deli, but rather a beer pub serving up some delicious meats. The bread here has been praised for being very toasted — so it holds the meat without getting soggy — and the meat-to-bread ratio has similarly been toasted (pun intended) as a great balance.
There's a lot to choose from on the menu section labeled Pastrami Pathos. There's the Swiss and mustard option if you want to keep it simple. Or order The Toasted Slaw with coleslaw, unmelted Swiss, and Russian dressing.
The San Mateo location has The 31 with pickled curtido, which is cabbage, carrot, and jalapeño (always a spicy favorite for us), plus melted provolone. The San Carlos location has The 963 with apple slaw — dijonnaise, Fuji apple, jalapeño, red onion, walnuts, and celery — and melted American cheese.
Multiple Locations
2fifty
This exceptional barbecue joint, one of the best barbecues you'll find in the whole country, has become a landmark in the DMV. Its recurring smoked brisket pastrami special is one to watch for. Order the hot sandwich or pastrami by the pound. Even better, the special is served with rye bread from Manifest Bread, an exceptional Maryland bakery. These are two restaurants operating at the top of their game to serve your pastrami cravings.
2fifty gets ample praise from barbecue aficionados for having the juiciest pastrami sandwiches — and they're a great value for the price, too. The deli meat is cut into thick slabs, and the sauerkraut is praised as milder than one usually finds elsewhere. The pickles and onions are great as well. While some customers describe the combination of seasonings as lighter than some delis, it still comes together to make a stellar sandwich.
Multiple Locations
Beauregard's Fine Meats & Butchery
Chef Cameron Falls racked up experience in New York City kitchens before heading to California. There, he acquired a love for the ethical husbandry of local farms, a respect that he brings to Beauregard's, where meats are sourced from regional farmers. His passion for pastrami, however, dates back to his family's visits to his grandmother, where the deli meat was plentiful.
Top-quality pastrami sandwiches have won Beauregard's plenty of accolades, including designation as the best sandwiches in town. According to Beauregard's website, Falls' elaborate preparation includes trimming the excess fat and brining the pastrami for up to seven days. Then, the house spice blend is rubbed over the meat, which is smoked over applewood for several hours. Lastly, it is cooled overnight, hand-sliced, and steamed when ordered.
This delicious pastrami has the additional advantage of being served on sourdough Jewish rye bread from Zak The Baker, one of Miami's best bakeries.
(561) 409-4783
497 NE 20th St, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Hobby's Delicatessen
Hobby's Delicatessen has won so much praise that even hardcore Manhattanites may make the trek out to New Jersey for this gem. Celebrated as one of the nation's best Jewish delis, and the hot pastrami sandwich as the very best, Hobby's has been run by the same family for decades. Order the high-stacked pastrami with your choice of bread and condiments, and even extra meat if you dare. We recommend keeping your first try simple to really focus on the pastrami's rich flavor.
If you're really hungry, you can even go for the Big Sexy version with over one pound of pastrami. You get major bragging rights if you can finish it. On return visits, you can try some combo options, such as pastrami with turkey or corned beef and pastrami. Fans rave about the deli on TripAdvisor, where its high rating places it second among 774 restaurants reviewed in Newark. Although Hobby's has added new items over the years, the pastrami remains the top seller.
Beyond serving great meats, Hobby's philosophy — passed down from late owner Sam Brummer to his sons Marc and Michael — is to treat everyone with kindness, from regulars to former president Bill Clinton, who dropped by.
(973) 623-0410
32 Branford Pl #2723, Newark, NJ 07102
Zingerman's Delicatessen
Founded in 1982 by two friends who long dreamed of opening a classic Jewish deli, this Ann Arbor spot serves more than great food. It is also a community leader who founded Michigan's first food rescue nonprofit. Its restaurant service and hospitality are also admirable and were recognized by the James Beard Foundation.
Over 6,000 Google reviews gush with praise about the sandwiches and the atmosphere. A local guide praises Zingerman's as perhaps the best deli you'll ever visit, and calls it a must-try for any resident or visitor to this college town. The Reuben sandwich has been praised as one of the best sandwiches in the world. So let's start with the classic.
The pastrami is paired with Swiss Emmental cheese, sauerkraut, and house Russian dressing on a grilled pumpernickel bread made at Zingerman's Bakehouse, one of the best bakeries in the U.S. Yup, Zingerman's does not miss a beat. The Reuben can be ordered on grilled Jewish rye bread with coleslaw instead of sauerkraut, a switch-up called Jenny's Fix.
(734) 663-3354
422 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Methodology
Pastrami sandwiches are no longer just for New York City delis. Today, one can find great pastrami coast to coast, as this sandwich continues to please old-timers nostalgic for a childhood favorite and win over new fans. There are even different types of pastrami, but we always prefer New York over New England pastrami.
In putting together this list, we looked around the country for great hot pastrami spots that have a well-deserved reputation for serving an exceptional sandwich.
For starters, we considered customers' reviews online, especially if the deli or restaurant has a high aggregate score with hundreds or even thousands of reviews. We also paid attention to the opinions of food critics. Additional factors included the place's longevity, since some deli spots are truly legendary.
We also considered the pastrami preparation, such as whether it is hand-sliced. No two lists will be the same, but our multi-variable approach allowed us to confidently put together a list of America's best hot pastrami sandwiches.