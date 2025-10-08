The Best Pastrami Sandwiches You Can Find In The US

There may be no sandwich more iconically American than the classic hot pastrami. A pastrami sandwich boasts a rich, meaty flavor that is sure to please any sandwich lover. The tender pastrami on sliced bread, traditionally simply topped, is a comfort food that has become synonymous with America's deli culture.

A product of Eastern European Jewish immigration to the United States, the pastrami sandwich (which comes from a Turkish word for preserving meat) originated in New York City in the late 19th century. Lithuanian immigrant and kosher butcher Sussman Volk is believed to have been the first to introduce the sandwich.

By the early 20th century, the hot pastrami sandwich was a popular staple in New York City's Jewish delis. And while there are underwhelming spots out there (and signs that can prove you're in a bad deli), there are so many great ones that you're absolutely spoiled for choice.