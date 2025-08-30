The 14 Best BBQ Spots In Austin
Texas barbecue is central to the culinary heritage and identity of the Lone Star State, but it is no longer confined to the state. A Texas Monthly survey found that Texas barbecue is now the standard in 37 states.
However, it doesn't matter how many out-of-state imitators there are; the best Texas-style barbecue remains homegrown. The state boasts four Michelin-starred barbecue joints, the only state where barbecue joints have such a distinction. Three of those establishments are in the state capitol of Austin, which is committed to "keeping it weird" and producing some of the nation's best barbecue. These establishments serve melt-in-your-mouth brisket, delicious ribs, and exceptional sides.
The story of Austin barbecue is also about honoring Black culinary heritage, diverse cultures, commitment to ethical livestock breeding, and the elevation of classical recipes with innovative twists. And waiting in line, even for hours, is part of the experience.
la Barbecue
Those only casually familiar with barbecue may judge even good brisket as good, but not Michelin-star good. That is, perhaps, until they pay a visit to la Barbecue, a Michelin-starred joint with a backyard pit serving what the Michelin Guide called meaty miracles.
Located in the trendy neighborhood of Holly in east Austin, la Barbecue is helmed by chef Ali Clem, who continues the legacy she built with her late wife, LeAnn Mueller, when they jointly started cooking Texas-style smoked brisket.
It is not just the brisket that comes highly recommended, but the house-made sausages (which include jalapeño and chipotle options), the beef and pork ribs, and the spicy sides, such as sweet pepper cucumber kimchi and pickled jalapeños.
The macaroni and cheese with shell paste and black beans are also spicy. If sandwiches are what you're looking for, you're in luck with both sliced and chopped brisket sandwiches, and smoked and juicy turkey as well.
(512)-605-9696
2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
Franklin Barbecue
Franklin Barbecue has won accolades from Texas Monthly, which called it one of the best in the state, to the late celebrity Anthony Bourdain, who praised it as the "finest" barbecue he ever had. Others call it the best barbecue spot in the city, and there's plenty of competition for that title.
Such a well-regarded spot naturally has a long line, so be prepared to wait, but nearly everyone judges it well worth it, from Bourdain, who waited an hour and a half — and likened it to a rite of passage — to a Business Insider journalist whose seven-hour wait was also judged to be worth it. Staff will come outside as you wait and start taking orders, and once they receive their cutoff, they will advise the rest of the line to head home.
What's on the menu if you make it inside: Incredibly tender charred brisket, pork spare ribs, beef ribs (a weekend special), and pulled pork. To be paired with sides like the pinto beans, a bourbon banana pie for dessert, and an impressively curated menu of craft brews.
(512) 653-1187
900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
Terry Black's BBQ
Set in Texas roadhouse-style venues, Terry Black's BBQ is an offspring of a legendary African American-owned barbecue chain going back to 1932, which reflects the oft-forgotten history of how barbecue in America, with roots going back to slavery, was pioneered by Black cooks.
Despite their central role in the craft, African Americans have not benefited as much from the popularization of barbecue restaurants. Terry Black's BBQ is an exception that honors the history of Black barbecue makers with its signature slow-smoked and sliced brisket and Texas-sized bone-in beef ribs, which has a major fan in Justin Timberlake, who took time out of a concert to praise the burnt ends. Justin isn't the only one. Terry Black's BBQ has expanded from its original location and has become a regional favorite.
Multiple locations
Kemuri Tatsu-ya
Kemuri Tatsu-ya is a Japanese izakaya meets Texas barbecue roadhouse. The brisket is rubbed in sesame-pecan seasoning and is served with serrano limon miso barbecue sauce. For a surcharge, you can get it served in a bento box with sesame-cilantro rice, nori, and guacamole. Meaty pork ribs, pork belly, and smoked wings sit alongside smoked eggplant, smoked freshwater eel, and a rotating selection of fish collar. Shared plates are recommended here.
Kemuri Tatsu-ya also serves Japanese-style skewers, including a wagyu short rib prepared for 48 hours sous vide style. Wagyu on a menu can be a red flag, but here you're getting the real deal. There are also plenty of wonderful sides and desserts, such as the charred edamame and the banana pudding, which comes with a matcha whipped cream and miso caramel.
You'd be making a mistake if you pass on the brisket ramen with pork bone broth, smoked Japanese, chili oil, yuzu, and egg. Kemuri Tatsu-ya is the sister restaurant of Ramen Tatsu-ya, whose ramen is rated the best ramen in the country.
Austin Monthly praised how the balance of flavors combining two discrete gastronomic heritages is so skillfully done that you'll come to believe they are made for each other. For co-chef Tatsu Aikawa, whose family settled in Texas from Japan, it is all but natural to the craft. "Texas barbecue has always been about the blending of cultures," Aikawa told the New York Times. Lastly, take advantage of the Japanese lager and sake, and enjoy the hybrid decor.
(512)803-2224
2713 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78702
Distant Relatives
Distant Relatives is another Black-owned barbecue joint that honors the Black heritage at the heart of the culinary craft. Chef Damien Brockway's grandparents were sharecroppers in Virginia. Here, the menu and methods incorporate their methods along with influences from the West African diaspora in both the spice blends, the mixed hardwood and pecan smoke, and the commitment to local meat and produce.
That influence can be seen in sides like black-eyed peas, tamarind, molasses chopped beef, barbecue jumbled rice, and peanuts that are pit-roasted at the head of the smoker. But also, in the pork spare ribs seasoned with a spicy dry rub and the pulled pork with tamarind molasses barbecue sauce. The star here is the chicken leg with chili vinegar dip. The pulled pork sandwich, served with house hot sauce, is another popular item.
After you're done eating in the shaded patio area, you can check in on their staple of products for sale at their pantry, such as garlic tree seeds, spices imported from the African nation of Congo.
3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744
Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew
The namesake of Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew comes from both a historic railroad stop in Stiles Switch, Texas, and the owner, Shane Stiles. The history lesson goes on: The original location is in the 1950s art deco Violet Crown Shopping Center, one of Austin's oldest shopping plazas, and the set for the pool hall scene in the iconic Texas-based film "Dazed and Confused." The spot is big on nostalgia, seeking to evoke the old-school neighborhood eateries of Austin's yesteryears.
Beyond the brisket, there's St. Louis pork ribs, smoked turkey breast, glazed pork belly burnt ends offered in two house-made sauces — sweet Serrano or red chimichurri — a monthly rotation of sausages, and oak-smoked chicken wings rated amongst the best in the city. But the so-called Cadillac on the menu is the beef ribs. Among the sides, the fried Brussels sprouts with sweet sauce are a favorite.
For a meaty sandwich, you can't go wrong with the chopped brisket and sausage with spicy mayo sauce. And in Tex-Mex fashion, there's a burrito with smoked chicken, Spanish rice, and guacamole. Keeping with the Mexican influence, there's tres leches cake for dessert.
(512)-380-9199
Multiple locations
Briscuits
Briscuits — a cutesy combination of biscuit and brisket — has been called one of the best food trucks in Austin, and further proof that food trucks are often serving some of the best grub out there. The food truck is parked on the lot of a coffee and beer joint, so drinks are nearby. And it was founded by la Barbecue veteran Christopher McGhee, who mentored his Briscuits partner, Will Spence.
The popular brisket biscuit sandwich is served with a smoky strawberry jelly. Or order the pork belly biscuit, which comes with sliced apple and pear preserves. The meat and fruit mix takes a step forward with a blueberry and Gouda sausage served on a biscuit with smoked blueberry jam. Among sides, the pimento cheese grits are popular. One innovative menu item is the toasted biscuit sticks served with gravy for dipping.
Not everything is folded into a biscuit. They do serve traditional brisket by the 1/2 pound, pork belly in a sweet jalapeño glaze, and a beef and pork blend sausage with jalapeño, cheddar, and Gouda.
4204 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
Another Michelin-starred barbecue establishment, LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, started off in a humble food truck (the name refers to the pair of couples that run the place). The mission here is to support Texas farmers and ranchers who ethically raise their livestock and adapt Texas-style barbecue to New American cooking.
If you're eating with a group, get the pitmaster's platter with 1/2 pound each of sliced beef shoulder, pulled whole hog, sauce, and a bunch of sides, including their pork hash and rice. The beef cheeks and Polish sausage with citrusy Citra hops have been praised as top meats.
For those vegetarian-inclined, cauliflower with burnt ends and carrots charred over live fire is a fine choice. Along with the Thursday-through-Sunday special of wood-grilled mushrooms. Specialty sides that shine are the fried red beets, hog fat cornbread with strawberry-poblano butter, and a smoked and seared brisket burger on a potato bun. The Texas red chili (but no beans) Frito pie is also recommended. And the potato chips are fried in beef tallow and canola.
The innovation continues on the dessert menu with a banana pudding, a barbecue joint and Southern mainstay, prepared as a tiramisu with mascarpone cream. The drinks include beer, cider, wine, and cocktails, such as the South Austin Sangria with passionfruit.
(512) 945-9882
5621 Emerald Forest Dr, Austin, TX 78745
Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen
Geoffrey Ellis grew up in Austin but spent summers with his grandparents in New York, and has long had his foot in the culinary traditions of both Texas and the Big Apple. He spent more than a decade selling brisket and pastrami at farmers' markets in Austin, and still does at a handful of spots, but Ellis has also opened up his permanent spot.
Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen smokes its meats in an offset smoker with oak. The pastrami is prepared with smoked brisket that is brined for 10 days, and is the best seller, beating out the tender and peppered brisket-by-the-half-pound, which is similarly praised. The original pastrami sandwich comes with 1/2 pound of sliced meat on house-baked rye with deli mustard. Or try the 1/3 pound pastrami on grilled sourdough rye with slaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese. In the deli tradition, there is also a corned beef sandwich on rye.
Meats can be ordered by the half-pound, but brisket, sausage, and turkey are also offered as sandwiches. The matzo ball soup, praised for the flavorful chicken broth and house-made matzo balls, pays homage to New York delis.
(512) 270-8021
5811 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
InterStellar BBQ
InterStellar is Austin's third Michelin-starred barbecue joint, and the line is long here, too. The brisket is cut from Akaushi cattle, a breed native to Japan whose meat is known for its tender texture, and it is seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic.
Other exceptional meats include the peach tea-glazed pork belly, moist pulled lamb shoulder, prime beef short rib with Chimichurri sauce, and a Turkey breast brined in wheat beer appropriately called the Tipsy Turkey.
The sides here have been called as flavorful as the brisket, and standouts include the macaroni and Gouda, slaw drenched in a house-made jalapeño dressing, and Parmesan scallop potatoes baked to a golden crisp. InterStellar BBQ serves both lamb and brisket tacos with house-made avocado salsa. And to wash it all down, order the brown sugar iced tea called to-die-for by Condé Nast Traveler.
Make sure to check their social media for seasonal specials, such as the oven-roasted beet salad. And leave room for their rice pudding concoctions like strawberry tres leches and peach cobbler with cinnamon biscuit and toasted almonds.
(512)382-6248
12233 Ranch Rd 620 N, Suite 105, Austin, TX 78750
Parish Barbecue
As the name might suggest, Parish Barbecue brings a New Orleans flavor to central Texas-style barbecue. It is risky to play with an honored tradition, but Parish is passing with flying colors. The brisket is moist and peppery, the vibes are juicy and sweeter than ordinary, and the weekend-only pulled duck is topped with orange zest. The Cajun sausage known as Boudin (pronounced boo-dan) changes weekly, but the menu at large is big on specials. Follow their Instagram to find out when delicious meats like Creole mustard-glazed pork steaks or the chicken and andouille gumbo sausage are on offer.
The sides are also exceptional. The pickled okra succotash, pimento macaroni and cheese topped with chips for extra crispiness, and the coleslaw with Louisiana remoulade sauce are top choices. All sides can also be ordered with crawfish cornbread dressing for a small surcharge. Fried pistolette rolls are served with Tabasco honey butter.
The rotating desserts are also highly recommended. The fried beignets with blueberry jam filling caught our eye. Everything is served out of a trailer that sits on the premises of a local brewery that pours experimental imperial stouts and sours.
(512) 596-1913
3220 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
Micklethwait Barbecue
Micklethwait Barbecue has won plenty of accolades since opening in 2012. Initially serving out of a food truck, this barbecue joint moved to a former Baptist church and has been called one of the best spots in Austin and the entire South. At Micklethwait, the jalapeño cheese grits and potato salad with cider vinegar sides are reason enough to visit.
The menu has remained consistent with meats smoked by the pound. The star meat here is the sliced pork steak topped with salsa macha and candied pecans. All the meats here have been praised as wonderfully juicy, from the brisket to the pulled lamb. And every platter is served with house-made white bread.
Be on the lookout for specials, like pork chop glazed in a spicy peach sauce made from Micklethwait's very own peach trees. If you're eating with a group, the family pack with 4.5 pounds of meat and 3 quarts of sides will make everyone full and happy. Customers here praise the brisket, and especially the dark, crispy exterior, known as the bark, and the laidback, picnic table vibes.
(512) 791-5961
4602 Tanney St, Austin, TX 78721
KG BBQ
The Cairo, Egypt, born Kareem El-Ghayesh left a career in finance to move to Texas and open KG BBQ in a food truck. Akin to other great joints, be prepared to wait in line for the self-proclaimed Egyptian Cowboy's barbecue, which mixes Texas-style with Middle Eastern flavors.
Such wonderful innovations include the pomegranate-glazed pork ribs dry rubbed with Egyptian spices, and the grilled boneless chicken kebab, marinated in honey and served with yogurt dipping sauce. Or try the sumac and cinnamon lamb shoulder. To balance all that meaty flavor, order a refreshing Egyptian salad with fresh tomatoes and cucumber or the potato salad tossed in a roasted beet puree.
Keeping with the Egyptian theme, there are brisket, lamb, and kofta pita sandwiches. The delicious intertwining of cultures continues in the sides — macaroni and cheese with pulled lamb shoulder, sumac pickled onion, pomegranate barbecue sauce, and za'atar spice blend — and the desserts: Cardamom pistachio rice pudding and traditional Egyptian bread pudding.
KG BBQ is located next to Oddwood Brewing, so there's plenty to drink to wash down all that food. And the signature pomegranate barbecue sauce can be purchased to take home, along with Egyptian-themed merchandise. Lastly, if you ever wanted to learn how to smoke a top-quality brisket in your backyard, you're in luck, as the Egyptian Cowboy teaches monthly Brisket 101 classes.
(737) 294-8598
3108 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
Brown's Bar-B-Que
Brown's Bar-B-Que offers traditional smoked meats with an innovative twist, such as macaroni and queso, rather than Velveeta cheese. The brisket is good — after all, you cannot be a proper barbecue joint without exceptional brisket — but the turkey, sausages, two house-made sauces, and the sides win plenty of praise from fans, too.
Meats are sold by the pound alongside more novel options like the breakfast brisket and egg burrito. Lunch burritos include the Justin with brisket and the macaroni and queso, all smothered in house barbecue sauce. The brisket nachos with pickled jalapeños and queso are a delightful new one for us. As for sides, the truffle mashed potatoes and coleslaw with kale chips, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds are reflective of the innovative approach at Brown's — as is the fried okra with shredded Parmesan.
Beyond the brick and mortar, their food truck serves a slightly different menu with brisket burrito options and an elbow macaroni with four cheese queso topped with brisket and cheesy truffle fries. And, if you're wondering what Brown's "The Maine One" is all about, it's a pun playing on their Maine lobster roll.
(432) 352-1658
4200 W Illinois Ave, Suite 260, Midland, TX 79703