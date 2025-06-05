Judging a restaurant's menu to see what it says about its overall quality can be difficult, but it isn't entirely impossible. At steakhouses, a lack of sources for the beef on their menus can be a red flag, but at BBQ restaurants, overselling the cut of meat is similarly alarming, albeit for different reasons. We discussed this phenomenon with Brandon Hurtado, the BBQ chef and author of "Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue," who said that one term in particular is almost always a red flag. "I feel like seeing Wagyu on a barbecue menu can oftentimes be overhyped," Hurtado explained. "It seems like places that use Wagyu beef in barbecue are typically overpriced, and aren't using actual Wagyu."

Wagyu beef is a high-quality type of beef that comes from four breeds of Japanese cattle, so authentic servings of it can be hard to get your hands on and come at a high price. Furthermore, since some restaurants and butcher shops are prone to selling fake versions of the beef, Wagyu dishes at BBQ restaurants are simply not worth their cost. Hurtado does note that some BBQ joints have true Wagyu beef, saying, "Cattleack Barbecue in Dallas [is] one of the few who truly do an incredible job with wagyu beef from Heartbrand."