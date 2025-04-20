Signs You Are In A Bad Deli

When it comes to casual dining options, it's hard to beat a good delicatessen. Jewish, Italian, or German — no matter the ethnicity, tasty sandwiches, salads, desserts, and deli specialties specific to the cuisine make for a delicious lunch or dinner. There are just things that always taste better in a deli. Delis are also fun places to sit down with family or friends and schmooze as you enjoy your meal.

The first delicatessen dates back to 1700 in Munich, Germany. During the 19th Century, immigrants, chiefly Ashkenazi Jews, brought the concept to New York. Over the decades that followed, delis spread to other cities, as well as suburban areas, and were joined by their Italian cousins. The delicatessen is a staple of American casual restaurants, to say nothing of the lasting cultural impact of the American Jewish deli.

However, like anything else, some delis are better than others. You want to patronize the good ones and avoid the not-so-good ones. How can you tell before you try the food? There are telltale signs — if you know what to look for, you can figure out which ones to avoid. We are going to provide you with some of the signs that a deli is not one you want to eat in.