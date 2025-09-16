Where To Find The Best BBQ In Every State

Barbecue is a big business in the United States, with countless spots competing to serve the best brisket, ribs, and sausage. The craft of barbecue, however, is older than the United States itself. Christopher Columbus encountered indigenous tribes cooking meat over an indirect flame. Spanish settlers, who followed Columbus's trail, labeled the cooking technique barbacoa and introduced barbecue in what is now the American South. The history of barbecue is also deeply interwoven with Black culinary history, with slaves often serving as the chief pit masters on plantations.

The rise of American suburbia, along with backyard cookouts (although grilling isn't the same as smoking), led to the barbecue boom of the 1950s. Today, there are multiple styles of barbecue, including Texas, Carolina, Memphis, and Kansas City. With this evolution came an increasing number of eateries across the U.S. that serve their take on classic barbecue.

The country hasn't looked back since. According to IBIS World, there are over 15,000 barbecue restaurants in the U.S. as of 2024. From hole-in-the-wall joints to Michelin-starred restaurants, barbecue is now a coast-to-coast phenomenon, with every state offering reliable choices for your next feast.