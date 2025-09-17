The Most Affordable Michelin-Starred Restaurants In The US

There is no distinction amongst restaurants more brag-worthy than the Michelin Star, from one for high quality to three for exceptional. Today, over 260 American restaurants boast at least one star. Although the U.S. Michelin Guide is not yet coast-to-coast, restaurants have been reviewed and starred, from gastronomic destinations like New York and San Francisco to Southern cooking in Texas.

The Guide is more than 100 years old, starting in France back in 1899 as an all-around road trip guide designed by the Michelin tire company to boost tire sales, by encouraging people to take to the road. The first star for a dining establishment was handed out in 1926, and it expanded to the three-star system in 1931.

The expensive reputation Michelin-starred establishments have is well-deserved, since their price points are higher than average. Nevertheless, there are plenty of Michelin one and two-star restaurants in the U.S. that are quite affordable, with menus ranging from contemporary American to barbecue, tacos, and dim sum. Read on to discover their offerings. Prices are accurate as of September 2025.