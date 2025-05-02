How Many Michelin-Starred Restaurants Are In The US, Anyway?
Since the 20th century, earning a Michelin Star has become an iconic symbol of the global restaurant industry, thanks to the tire company behind its creation. But in recent years, some have questioned if the stars are worth the pursuit. The group judges restaurants based on strict criteria concerned with flavor, quality, and consistency which is gathered over several visits from undercover critics, so it's no wonder only 264 restaurants in America have earned this coveted award.
According to the Michelin Guide, there are 217 establishments with a 1-star rating and 33 eateries with a 2-star rating. However, only 14 fine-dining restaurants in the U.S. have three Michelin stars behind their name. Some of these top-tier, three-star dining options include classic favorites like Chef Thomas Keller's The French Laundry near Napa Valley, California, and newer additions, like Jungsik New York, which earned its third Michelin Star in December 2024. There's also a category called Bib Gourmand, which highlights restaurants that serve excellent cuisine at slightly more affordable prices than their Michelin Star counterparts. A total of 1,311 American restaurants have earned unique recognition via the Bib Gourmand.
Which U.S. cities have Michelin star restaurants?
You'll find most Michelin-star restaurants in California, Florida, New York, and Illinois. The other main area with Michelin-awarded fine dining establishments is in Washington, D.C. Major coastal cities like Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City are hotspots for a variety of cuisines and Michelin-rated restaurants. Several restaurants have recently earned new or extra stars.
Sorekara, a Japanese-style eatery based in Orlando, to its list of two-star Michelin restaurants as well as Ômo by Jônt, another contemporary restaurant in Orlando, were added to Florida's growing list of one-star Michelin eateries (even a Disney theme park restaurant has a Michelin star). Three other Florida-based locales have received brand-new one-star Michelin awards this year: Konro in West Palm Beach (contemporary), Itamae Ao in Miami, (Japanese and Peruvian), and Chef's Counter at MAASS (contemporary) in Fort Lauderdale.
In New York, Jungsik New York (Korean) earned two Michelin stars while César (contemporary), Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare (contemporary), and Sushi Sho (sushi and Japanese) all earned two Michelin stars. In Washington, D.C., Mita (vegetarian and Latin) and Omakase at Barrack's Row (sushi and Japanese) both earned their first Michelin star. Not to be outdone by the East Coast, Chicago's Cariño, an upscale Mexican restaurant, has earned its first Michelin star as well.