How Many Michelin-Starred Restaurants Are In The US, Anyway?

Since the 20th century, earning a Michelin Star has become an iconic symbol of the global restaurant industry, thanks to the tire company behind its creation. But in recent years, some have questioned if the stars are worth the pursuit. The group judges restaurants based on strict criteria concerned with flavor, quality, and consistency which is gathered over several visits from undercover critics, so it's no wonder only 264 restaurants in America have earned this coveted award.

According to the Michelin Guide, there are 217 establishments with a 1-star rating and 33 eateries with a 2-star rating. However, only 14 fine-dining restaurants in the U.S. have three Michelin stars behind their name. Some of these top-tier, three-star dining options include classic favorites like Chef Thomas Keller's The French Laundry near Napa Valley, California, and newer additions, like Jungsik New York, which earned its third Michelin Star in December 2024. There's also a category called Bib Gourmand, which highlights restaurants that serve excellent cuisine at slightly more affordable prices than their Michelin Star counterparts. A total of 1,311 American restaurants have earned unique recognition via the Bib Gourmand.