The Only Theme Park With A Michelin-Starred Restaurant
While theme park food brings to mind little more than pizza, soft pretzels, and chicken nuggets, there's one resort chain that is known for offering far more extensive dining options: Disney. You shouldn't be surprised; one Disney World resort serves a $138 cocktail. Another Disney World resort boasts nearly 30 sommeliers on its staff. What's more, some of the food served at Disney resorts is astonishing, just take a look at the biggest showstoppers served at EPCOT's Festival of the Arts. In other words, if there is a theme park that boasts a restaurant worthy of a Michelin star, it is probably going to be a Disney resort. Well, that is actually true because Victoria & Albert's, a restaurant that is located in Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, has earned itself one Michelin star.
Needless to say, dining at Victoria & Albert's is expensive. While Victoria & Albert's doesn't publish anything as mundane as a bill of fare, it does list a price for its chef's table experience. It costs over $400 per diner, while optional wine selections start at $210 per diner. That's pretty steep, but then, Disney only claims to be the happiest place on Earth, not the most affordable.
What's on offer at Victoria & Albert's?
Working at Victoria & Albert's is a dream job for inventive cooks. As chef Matthew Sowers told the Disney Parks Blog, he designs the menu by asking himself: "What are the ingredients I find the most compelling and enjoyable, and how can I feature them in a way that's exciting for our guests to experience?" Of course, such an approach means that the menu changes all the time.
That being said, if you do opt for the chef's table experience, it will likely begin with some amuse bouche. These will be followed by seven additional courses that range from house-made pasta to sushi. Some diners even report that they were served dishes as unexpected as an elevated, deconstructed Reuben sandwich. After these seven courses, the meal will probably conclude with a cheese plate, a palate cleanser, and a final selection of desserts, including the likes of gingerbread madeleine cookies.
While fine Disney dining may not be to everyone's taste –- there's something just a little incongruous about the idea of haute cuisine being served in a place where plastic mouse ears are worn — there's no denying that Victoria & Albert's is probably one of the more unique eating experiences you'll find at a theme park. If you fancy a visit, be warned: Reservations aren't that easy to come by.