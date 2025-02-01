The Only Theme Park With A Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Working at Victoria & Albert's is a dream job for inventive cooks. As chef Matthew Sowers told the Disney Parks Blog, he designs the menu by asking himself: "What are the ingredients I find the most compelling and enjoyable, and how can I feature them in a way that's exciting for our guests to experience?" Of course, such an approach means that the menu changes all the time.

That being said, if you do opt for the chef's table experience, it will likely begin with some amuse bouche. These will be followed by seven additional courses that range from house-made pasta to sushi. Some diners even report that they were served dishes as unexpected as an elevated, deconstructed Reuben sandwich. After these seven courses, the meal will probably conclude with a cheese plate, a palate cleanser, and a final selection of desserts, including the likes of gingerbread madeleine cookies.

While fine Disney dining may not be to everyone's taste –- there's something just a little incongruous about the idea of haute cuisine being served in a place where plastic mouse ears are worn — there's no denying that Victoria & Albert's is probably one of the more unique eating experiences you'll find at a theme park. If you fancy a visit, be warned: Reservations aren't that easy to come by.