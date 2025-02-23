How Many NYC Restaurants Have Michelin Stars?

Which cities can be considered the foodie capitals of the world? There's Paris, of course, since France is the home of haute cuisine. There's Tokyo, which boasts countless great restaurants, and where you can eat king crab at Japan's most expensive Michelin-starred restaurant. There's London, too, and then, of course, there's the Big Apple — New York City, baby!

New York City has 74 restaurants with Michelin stars at the time of writing, with 13 newly starred restaurants announced in December 2024. It's way ahead of the next highest American city, San Francisco, which has 32 starred restaurants. It's impressive on a global scale, too: In 2024, in a worldwide ranking, New York City was listed seventh, between Hong Kong and Singapore.

For those who don't know, the Michelin Guide, published by the French tire company of the same name, is an annual guide to restaurants around the world. Unlike other rating systems, like the kind you might find on Letterboxd, one star doesn't represent a poor grade. Restaurants in the Guide are given between one and three stars, with one marking a worthy destination, and three marking a world-class dining experience. To receive even one Michelin star is the honor of a lifetime for a chef, and a feather in the cap of whatever city hosts their restaurant — making New York City's embarrassment of riches even more impressive.