This Legendary Chef Had The Most Ever Michelin Stars

It's one of the foundational pieces of foodie trivia: the Michelin that publishes the annual guide to fancy restaurants and the Michelin that sells tires with a bizarre mascot who looks like a marshmallow are, in fact, one and the same. What started life as a tire company's ploy to encourage road travel eventually became the world's preeminent marker of culinary prestige. After a visit from an undercover inspector, a restaurant may find themselves awarded between one and three stars. One star is very good; two is excellent; three is truly exceptional, reserved for world-class restaurants like The French Laundry or Noma.

To receive even one Michelin star is to be honored as a master chef; it's the culinary equivalent of an Oscar or a Pulitzer. Some of the world's most legendary chefs – your Heston Blumenthals, your Thomas Kellers, your Gordon Ramsays – have many more stars across several different restaurants. (Those chefs currently hold six, seven, and eight Michelin stars, respectively.) And then there's the great Joël Robuchon, who, at the time of his death in 2018, held a whopping 31 Michelin stars – the most of any chef.