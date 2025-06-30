The Correct Number Of Dim Sum Dishes To Order Per Person

If you've never lived near a city with a major Chinese population, you may not have had the chance to experience dim sum. It's kind of like a more formalized (if not necessarily more formal) version of tapas: carts containing loads of snacks and appetizers are pushed around a large dining room, where patrons can choose what dishes they might like. (You may also get a menu with a pencil you can use to mark your choices.) And with such a dizzying array of choices — often including, but by no means limited to, scallion pancakes, soup dumplings, shrimp toast (which you can make at home), and egg tarts — it's hard to know when to stop yourself. So, how many dim sum plates can one person order? It depends on who you ask, with the general consensus being between two to four dishes per person.

There are a few important things to keep in mind here. For one thing, you know your own appetite (and the appetites of the people you go with) better than anyone else. For another thing, dim sum dishes are usually designed to be shared, meaning that it's entirely possible you and the rest of your party will enjoy little bites of everything regardless of who orders what. You can make your own decisions about how much you're able to eat. But it's important to be considerate of everyone else in the dining room — some of the most popular dishes can sell out before the cart even reaches the end of the dining hall, so don't hog it all to yourself.