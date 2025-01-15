Where To Get The Best Pastrami Sandwich In NYC, According To Anthony Bourdain

New York City's food scene is truly unmatched. The best part about wandering through the city is that you can find countless varieties of food from all over the world on every block. And sure, the high-end restaurants serve incredible meals. But less-known, little restaurants (you know, holes-in-the-wall) serve up some unforgettable dishes, too. No one knew this better than author, celebrity chef, and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain, who spent so much of his life exploring food and cultures across the world.

Bourdain passed in 2018, but his legacy, his food and travel recommendations, and his incredible gift for storytelling live on. His lists of favorite restaurants and favorite places to travel are still held as badges of honor for establishments all over the planet. That rings true for the still-popular lists of Bourdain's top spots across the five boroughs of New York City, but particularly for one iconic staple of the Big Apple: pastrami sandwiches. There's nothing better than a massive pastrami sandwich on rye from a classic American Jewish deli, which have had a lasting cultural impact on the United States. But Bourdain had a clear favorite which is documented all over the internet: Pastrami Queen in New York City.