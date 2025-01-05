The One Meal Anthony Bourdain Really Didn't Care For

Anthony Bourdain was universally beloved for his no-BS approach to food. The chef, who tragically passed away in 2018, still holds an important place in the heart of anyone who loves food. And his opinions continue to be highly respected. Bourdain never had qualms about speaking out against food trends that he hated (we're looking at you, pumpkin spice everything) or meals he disliked. But there is one type of food that we're surprised he didn't enjoy: dessert.

In his 2016 cookbook, "Appetites," Bourdain and his co-author, Laurie Woolever dedicated a single page to the dessert chapter. The one recipe included was a suggestion for a cheese course. It's precisely this kind of humorous, unserious take on cooking that made Bourdain so popular.

The celebrity chef and TV host publicly stated that he didn't like dessert on several occasions. "If I had to lose one course for the rest of my life it would be dessert," he once admitted (via Publishers Weekly). Because of these feelings, Bourdain thought that people shouldn't trust him when it came to this type of food. His logic seems flawless. If he didn't enjoy eating dessert, he probably didn't enjoy making it too much either. Still, fans are always thirsty to know Bourdain's opinions, despite him admitting that he didn't know how to bake and was not particularly good at making pastries.