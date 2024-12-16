What Makes A Basque Cheesecake Special?

Take one look at a Basque-style cheesecake and you might not be too impressed at first. They're never garnished with anything, and with their burnished and nearly blackened top, it'd be hard not to wonder if the cake is downright burnt. But the truth is that this dessert, which has become trendy over the past few years, is something beyond just a regular cheesecake.

In terms of ingredients, Basque-style cheesecakes are very simple and not much different from their American counterparts: They only include cream cheese, eggs, cream, sugar, and a touch of flour to bind things up. But where cheesecakes are normally baked low and slow in a water bath in order to set up gently, Basque cheesecakes are created without one. And because they're baked at a high temperature, they naturally fluff up in the oven and deflate dramatically as an aftereffect, developing cracks, along with a deep brown, if not blackened color — which is the antithesis of how we Americans make our cheesecakes. And there's no crust or base, it's all pure filling from top to bottom (which frankly is the best part anyway). Think of it as a cheesecake that defies all the rules.