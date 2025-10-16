Green Vs Red Chili: Here's How The Spicy Dishes Are Different

There aren't many rules when it comes to chili. The comforting stew can include the best chili beans or no beans at all; it can be prepared with almost any kind of meat, or made vegan; and it can be paired with cornbread, tortilla chips, or even cinnamon rolls if you're from the Midwest. However, one way to categorize all these wonderfully diverse chilies is by the color of the chile peppers that bring their signature spice. There's a whole world of chile peppers to explore, from the classic jalapeño to the most expensive Mexican chiles, but, generally speaking, the spicy peppers usually come in one of two colors: red or green.

Red chile peppers are typically used in beefy, tomato-rich red chilies like Illinois-style red chilli (that's with two L's) and Texas-style chili con carne. In contrast, green chile peppers are often paired with pork or poultry in herbaceous green chilies like New Mexico chili verde (the terms "chili" and "chile" tend to get mixed up and used interchangeably, but for this article, "chili" is the comforting, meaty, bean-y, spicy stew we all know and love, while "chile" refers to the hot peppers which are used to make chili).