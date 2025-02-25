Warm Up A Basic Bowl Of Chili With An Ingredient In Your Pantry

Chili days in my household are a day of rejoicing from my toddler to my husband and everyone in between! I am all too familiar with the amount of precision required to make the perfect batch of chili. If you're slightly heavy-handed in any regard, there's a good chance you'll have thrown off the equilibrium of flavors and now have to find the perfect balance of spices once again. Sometimes, it comes down to something as unsuspecting as having a particularly acidic batch of tomatoes — so what's the play then?

I've stumbled on a little trick that was first born out of a need to beat back acidity, but it eventually became a mainstay in my chili recipe because of the delectable results. One day, I reached for cinnamon (shout out to Cincinnati chili) to balance out the acidity of tomatoes and the heat from spices, and never went back. The complexity of flavor afforded to the overall taste of the chili was downright criminal.

Just a small amount (1 teaspoon) can elevate a basic bowl of chili into something rich, slightly sweet, and deeply satisfying. Some people use 2 teaspoons or even 1 tablespoon, but it depends on the flavor you're going for. There truly is a science to making the best chili, and cinnamon is the ideal companion. It brings out the natural sweetness of the onions and tomatoes while complementing smoky and spicy flavors. It doesn't matter if you're making a classic beef chili, a vegetarian version, or something spicy and bold, cinnamon can be your secret weapon to making chili taste even better.