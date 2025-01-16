Amp Up Your Chili With One Overlooked Canned Ingredient

Chili is my go-to meal for cool, rainy fall days, and I usually try something to make the recipe more interesting for my kids. One day, inspired by an article on Santa Fe chili, I added corn. I reached into my pantry for canned corn, opened the can, and found that I had pulled out creamed corn instead of the whole-kernel variety. It wasn't much of a dilemma as I am one of those, "Well, let's see how it goes" people. It turns out that the corn added a sweetness the kids loved! It cut the spiciness a little but not enough to make the chili too bland for adults. As a bonus, the canned creamed corn thickened the chili without any kitchen tricks I usually depend on.

That's right, creamed corn is another option to help cooks struggling to achieve the right consistency for chili. Cornstarch, tomato paste, or a flour slurry are great chili thickeners. However, they also have the risk of adding a gritty texture to the chili's gravy or sauce. Creamed corn doesn't have this problem. The sweetness that the creamed corn adds goes well with the peppers and spices. The sweetness can also cut the saltiness of an over-seasoned pot of chili.