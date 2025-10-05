The Most Expensive Chile In Mexico Comes From One Small Region

When exploring the world of chiles, you'll find that there are several types of chilhuacle, including rojo and amarillo varieties. Negro is the rarest. In the Cañada valley, where it's cultivated using ancient ancestral methods, the people consider the chile sacred and use it in numerous celebratory dishes. However, in the past few decades, the number of farmers producing chilhuacles has dwindled, leaving only seven remaining.

These farmers are faced with constant hardship because of environmental changes and particular cultivation methods. The chilhuacle negro is only grown in small plots, generally without modern fertilizers or pesticides, the farmers instead relying on growing techniques that are thousands of years old. Unfortunately, these methods don't account for massive increases in aphids, whiteflies, fungus, and other plant diseases that now plague the area. This means that, even under watchful care, it's hard not to lose large portions of the crop. Demand is still high, but yield is low, at only one tonne per planted hectare of land annually. The results are sky-high prices for locals and foreign foodies alike.

So, why don't more farmers grow this super lucrative crop? The fact is that it's easier and cheaper to grow other things. Mangoes in particular have become incredibly popular to grow in Oaxaca, a practice that has only brought more insect pests to the region, further isolating the peppers. Since they are mostly grown in one small area, they have decreased genetic diversity, making them susceptible to disaster.