The Best Hotel Restaurants In The US
If we were to ask you to think of a hotel restaurant, odds are you just conjured up images of cold coffee, stale buffets, and rubbery eggs. While that is still very much the reality at some locations, today you can also find some of the most exciting foodie experiences not only in standalone restaurants but within the walls of boutique hotels and luxury resorts all across the country.
It's evident that the hotel restaurant has emerged as a vibrant, creative playground for some of the best chefs in the business, and we as diners are spoiled for choice. Major hospitality brands are trading in the generic dining rooms of the past in favor of bold, design-forward spaces. In addition, this has brought on board celebrity chefs with serious culinary pedigrees. You can now choose from Michelin-starred fine dining to trendy bistros, each standing out as dining destinations in their own right.
As this trend takes hold, a new list emerges showcasing the best of the best. These restaurants are redefining what it means to eat at your hotel, shattering the old stereotype and replacing it with something far more delicious. Let's spotlight a handful of these standout establishments across the U.S. to see just how far hotel dining has come.
Carbon Beach Club at The Malibu Beach Inn, California
Apart from its stunning location, Malibu Beach Inn has another secret weapon: its in-house restaurant, The Carbon Beach Club. This is the spot to visit whether you are celebrating a special event or just looking to indulge in a leisurely brunch in the area. Situated almost directly above the waves, the terrace offers outstanding views, while indoors, you can find a fireplace and cozy blankets for when the weather gets chilly.
At Carbon Beach Club, the festivities start early with a spectacular breakfast and brunch menu. Expect thin lobster omelets and huevos rancheros along with fresh juices galore. The restaurant expertly includes produce from nearby One Gun Ranch and local farmers' markets to create a delicious coastal-inspired menu. As lunch rolls into dinner, the solid wine and cocktail list offers the perfect pairing for staggering seafood towers. Guests consistently rave about the great service and, of course, the stunning location, helping Carbon Beach Club hold its own as one of the best hotel restaurants in the country.
22878 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu Beach Inn, Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 651-7777
Il Premio at Forth, Georgia
Inside one of Atlanta's chicest boutique hotels, FORTH, is Il Premio — the hottest Italian steakhouse in town. As you step into the dramatic (yet never over the top) space, the velvet seating and mood lighting prepare you for the feast to come. The menu at Il Premio is a masterclass of refinement and indulgence with house-made pasta and USDA Prime steaks, all with a heavy Italian influence. The wine and cocktail list is distinctly European as well, and if you are planning to indulge, the lemon ricotta bombolini comes highly recommended for dessert.
Service here stands out, and the well-trained staff expertly guides you through your meal. Whether you're dropping in for a proper steak dinner or relaxing with some antipasti and a glass of excellent sangiovese, Il Premio feels well-paced and polished. If you want to linger after dinner, head upstairs to Moonlight, the rooftop bar, and watch the city shift into night mode.
800 Rankin St NE 1st Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308
(470) 470-8020
The Rooftop at Waldorf Astoria, California
When it comes to the most memorable restaurant meals, Los Angeles has a long line of contenders. But there's one that (literally) towers above the rest. The Rooftop promises a dining experience that is equal parts stunning panoramic view and seasonal, flavorful menu.
Helmed by executive chef Peleg Miron, this is one of those rare rooftop restaurants that works as well for a leisurely lunch as it does for a sunset aperitivo date. The menu blends elements of Asian cuisine with the best Western culinary techniques. Expect standout dishes like salmon with a miso marinade, lobster burgers, and tuna tartare, all thoughtfully presented but never overly fussy. The service is impeccable as well, adding to the sense of calm and balance that can be hard to find elsewhere in the heart of LA.
instagram.com/therooftopbeverlyhills
9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 860-6798
The Pony Room at Rancho Valencia, California
As you enter the sprawling Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, you're welcomed by an abundance of citrus groves and pine trees. The resort's restaurant and bar, The Pony Room, offers much of the same laid-back charm and easy elegance.
Here, you can find comfort classics such as lobster Benedict or French dip sandwiches, served with care but never overdone. Depending on the locally sourced produce, the menu changes seasonally, and its drink program is both exciting and reassuring — reason enough to visit the restaurant. Weekend brunch and nightly live music round out the experience, adding to the impression that this is more than just a hotel restaurant. But it's the hospitality that is the biggest draw at The Pony Room, with guests greeted like old friends and exemplary attention to detail. Whether you're staying at the resort or just driving in for brunch, The Pony Room lures people in with its own rhythm and style.
ranchovalencia.com/san-diego-resort-dining/the-pony-room
5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
(858) 756-1123
La Padrona at Raffles Hotel, Massachusetts
In 2023, Boston welcomed the Raffles Hotel to its list of luxury stays. Less than a year later, La Padrona opened its doors. In a city filled with Italian restaurants, La Padrona stands out for many reasons. Its menu – designed by James Beard Award-winner Jody Adams and executive chef Amarilys Colón – expertly manages to be both rustic and elegant, featuring regional Italian dishes made with a mix of local and imported ingredients.
But the interiors of La Padrona deserve a special mention, too. The design leans heavily on old-school glamor but never veers into kitsch or overly nostalgic territory. There are dramatic merlot colored walls, sinkable velvet booths, moody brass lighting, and a 360-degree bar wrapped in Calacatta viola marble. Sounds extravagant? Well, yes, but the space succeeds in wrapping you in indulgence from the moment you step inside. Service is on the ball but always warm, and while La Padrona operates independently of the hotel, it effortlessly oozes the same level of polish.
40 Trinity Place, Boston, MA 02116
(617) 351-8888
Fearing's at The Ritz Carlton, Texas
Fearing's isn't your typical hotel restaurant. Tucked into The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, it channels bold American cuisine with a flavorful twist. As the flagship venture of chef Dean Fearing, known for his redefinition of Southwestern fine dining, you can expect classics like charred ribeyes and tortilla soup, but also surprise additions such as buffalo and antelope.
Much like its menu, which is comforting yet scattered with unexpected turns, the interiors of Fearing's are dramatic without feeling too excessive. There are seven separate dining areas, and diners can opt for cozy booths or outdoor celebrations on the Live Oak patio, each offering its own separate vibe and rhythm. Service matches the caliber of the space and is expectedly polished and warm. What holds it all together is the chef's philosophy to take the best seasonal ingredients, treat them with care, and produce fittingly creative dishes, translating to a slew of positive customer reviews that position Fearing's as one of the most exciting hotel restaurants in the country.
2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201
(214) 922-4848
Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand, Nevada
Amidst the chaos of MGM Grand's slot machines and the extravagance of the KÀ by Cirque du Soleil theater is the flagship restaurant of the late legendary French chef Joël Robuchon. Designed to look like an Art Deco townhouse, this monument to fine dining — which is one of multiple Joël Robuchon restaurants dotted across the globe – has earned accolades from Michelin and received an AAA Five Diamond rating.
With a 16-course tasting menu, the Joël Robuchon restaurant is as much about creative genius as it is about tradition. The meal famously begins with the signature bread cart, followed by extravagant plates like crab topped with caviar and gold leaf. Customers have endless praise for its extensive wine selection, as well as the discreet service. For sure, the restaurant has weathered changes over the years, but it still manages to hold firm as a bucket list culinary destination.
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 8910
(702) 891-1133
Tidepools at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Hawaii
Entering Tidepools feels like stepping into a postcard. There are koi ponds, gentle waterfalls, and tiki torches amidst the backdrop of an island sunset. It's easy to assume a hotel restaurant this scenic might lean more heavily on its ambiance, but Tidepools holds its own in the kitchen. With local fresh ingredients in the spotlight, the menu is chock-full of standouts, such as the macadamia nut–crusted mahi mahi is a standout, or the loaded seafood platters. Steaks are perfectly grilled and generously portioned.
While the menu may come with a relatively hefty pricetag, restaurant regulars insist that the quality and setting make it worth the splurge. For a truly memorable evening, reserve Table 42. This will get you a secluded dining space set over the koi pond, offering privacy for a small group and a flawless dining experience that's hard to beat.
1571 Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI 96756
(808) 742-1234
Ravello at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida
Whether it's for a slow, lingering breakfast or a fun, festive dinner, very few restaurants do it better than Ravello at the Four Seasons Orlando. The modern Italian restaurant has executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi at the helm. His house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas bring in the crowds, but it's the small plates and generous mains that really shine. Chef Fabrizio has tapped his family recipes to create a menu that is elegant yet familiar.
The tall arched windows and a green-lined terrace keep things airy and relaxed. While Ravello has the polish and sheen of a Four Seasons luxury property, it never feels overly formal. The service is warm, the food is delicious, and the dining room hums with an easygoing vibe. On Thursdays and Saturdays, breakfast with Goofy and friends adds a family-friendly twist.
fourseasons.com/orlando/dining/restaurants/ravello
10100 Dream Tree Blvd, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32836
(407) 313-7777
Perseid at Hotel Saint Augustine, Texas
Step inside the boutique Hotel Saint Augustine in Houston's Montrose neighborhood, and you will discover the magic that is Perseid. The latest project from chef Aaron Bludorn and his longtime partner, Cherif Mbodji, Perseid effortlessly strikes a careful balance between French cuisine and Houston tradition.
The space is quietly elegant, with creamy butter-colored walls, spectacular Art Deco lighting, and tall windows that bring in the natural light from the hotel's courtyard. Perseid feels like a neighborhood bistro if your neighborhood one served up modern fare, such as wild boar bolognese — which has received heavy praise for its balance of flavors — or a burger topped with duck liver mousse. The cocktail list is no less impressive, with drinks that ooze creativity but remain unfussy. Perseid is the kind of place that draws you in and keeps you happily ensconced.
4110 Loretto Dr, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 915-2600
The Bazaar by José Andrés at The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, New York
At The Bazaar by José Andrés, the eponymous chef brings his signature flair to New York City. Set in The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, this location of chef Andrés' multi-city concept offers a Spanish menu reinterpreted through Japanese technique. Dishes come tapas-sized, and the recommendation is four to six dishes per guest. There are the famous Ferran Adrià olives that explode with flavor and texture. Other standouts include manchego-filled air bread topped with seared wagyu, foie gras wrapped in cotton candy, and a Japanese sea urchin cone.
The service is polished and professional, and The Bazaar continues to attract patrons who return for its compelling mix of innovation and indulgence (keep in mind, there's a dress code). It's an experience, no doubt — and one where you'll definitely pay for the privilege — but that hasn't stopped diners from lavishing the eatery with praise.
1100 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 868-5088
The Wharf Restaurant at Madison Beach Hotel, Connecticut
The Wharf at Madison Beach Hotel is a beloved go-to spot for locals and visitors. Perched on the picturesque waterfront overlooking the Long Island Sound, with sweeping views, delicious food, and exceptional service, it is easy to understand why the restaurant has become a mainstay.
Whether you're here for drinks or a full dinner, The Wharf always delivers. Executive chef Brian Warmingham's fan-favorite seasonal menus strike an easy balance between comfort and creativity, but what truly sets The Wharf apart is its warmth and familiarity. The oceanfront deck is ideal for al fresco dining year-round (don't worry, they bring out the heaters when the temperature dips), while inside, the atmosphere is cozy and inviting. The staff, by all accounts, couldn't be more gracious or attentive, ensuring that The Wharf remains a quintessential coastal experience.
94 W Wharf Rd, Madison, CT 06443
(203) 350-0014
Zou Zou's at Pendry Manhattan West, New York
Part of the glossy Pendry Hotel development in Hudson Yards, Zou Zou's is that quintessential New York restaurant. The space expertly blends the city's penchant for tradition with the vibrant edge of modern international cuisine.
Step into Zou Zou's for a visual feast. High ceilings soar above terracotta banquettes, while you'll find Moorish-style tilework under your feet. Greenery drapes casually around a jade-tiled bar, ready to serve top-tier cocktails. At the helm is chef Madeline Sperling, running a kitchen that turns out an inventive menu as colorful and vibrant as the interiors. Influenced by cuisine from North Africa to the Levant, the team has managed to create a cohesive celebration of spice, texture, and surprise. The salads make frequent appearances in customer reviews, with an abundance of praise for the quality of fresh veggies. Zou Zou's the kind of place that encourages sharing and ensures you leave your meal with delicious memories.
385 9th Ave Suite 85, New York, NY 10001
(212) 380-8585
Cabra at The Hoxton, Illinois
Perched atop the cool Hoxton Hotel in Chicago is the even cooler, always in demand, ever hyped rooftop restaurant Cabra. Led by chef Stephanie Izard, the vibes at Cabra are immaculate and, even better, the food is exceptional. Spread over two levels, there's a glass-wrapped outdoor area on the terrace, a buzzing open kitchen, regular DJ sets, and a pool. If all this sounds overwhelming, throw in the tourists staying at The Hoxton as well as the many influencers flocking in, and you have a real party on your hands.
But none of this overshadows the menu, and therein lies Cabra's real strength. Peruvian-inspired, the menu offers small plates that pack a flavorful punch according to guests, such as jewel-toned ceviches. The drinks also lean towards the creative and tropical, and while pricey, the bar also gets very busy, so prepare to sip and linger. Service is warm and efficient, even amid the chaos of a packed rooftop and photo-snapping guests.
200 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 761-1717
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse at Hotel Park City, Utah
You'll find the luxurious Hotel Park City surrounded by the majestic Wasatch Mountains. Tucked inside is Ruth's Chris Steak House, offering a thoroughly familiar yet elevated dining experience. Whether you're a skier on holiday or a local in search of an elegant night out, this Ruth's Chris Steak House delivers its signature indulgent menu, but with a distinct alpine charm.
Amidst the glorious mountain lodge setting, Ruth's, as always, serves up some of the best steaks in town. But beyond these prime cuts, you will also find crowd-pleasing dishes such as spicy shrimp with cucumber salad, decadent lobster mac and cheese, smoky fire-roasted corn, and refreshing salads. The service is consistently warm and friendly, according to its wealth of glowing reviews. There's also an outdoor patio for alfresco dining during the warmer months, as well as the intimate Wasatch Room for private events.
2001 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84068
(435) 940-5070
Compère Lapin at The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, Louisiana
There's a beloved trickster rabbit in Caribbean folklore known as Compère Lapin. As a nod to her St. Lucia roots, James Beard Award-winning Chef Nina Compton has named her vibrant restaurant after it, and this playful spirit follows through in the dishes served up. At Compère Lapin, Caribbean soul merges seamlessly with French and Italian technique using the rich bounty of the fertile Gulf Coast.
The restaurant embodies a narrative rich in heritage, travel, and culture, with dishes like curried goat and the blackened pig ears pushing past all expectations as per customer reviews. The accolades speak for themselves, having received recognition from the likes of the James Beard Foundation and recognition as one of the best hotel restaurants in the country. Despite its acclaim, Compère Lapin remains an intimate and welcoming space that is always packed with New Orleans locals and visitors alike.
old77hotel.com/dining/compere-lapin
535 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
(504) 527-5271
Methodology
To compile this list of standout hotel restaurants, we explored all the tried-and-tested online sources. We studied customer reviews on platforms like TripAdvisor, Yelp, OpenTable, and Resy, as well as visiting forums and travel blogs to understand what you are loving right now. The goal was not to create an exhaustive ranking, but to spotlight a diverse mix of restaurants in cities across the country that reflect how dramatically hotel dining has evolved. To sum up, these aren't just hotel restaurants but destinations in their own right.