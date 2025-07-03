13 Things Every First-Timer Should Know Before Eating At Ruth's Chris Steak House

We've all been there — thinking we can just walk into a restaurant, only to find there's no table available because we didn't call ahead. While you might get lucky, Ruth's Chris Steak House strongly recommends making reservations to ensure that your party is seated right after arrival — or seated at all. To make life easier, Ruth's Chris takes reservations over the phone and on its website.

If you are celebrating a special occasion, such as a birthday or an anniversary, let the restaurant know when making the reservation — they may be able to prepare something special to help mark the occasion. In addition, Ruth's Chris' bar area is operated on a first-come, first-served basis and as such is open to guests without reservations. And don't worry — you can still enjoy the restaurant's full menu at the bar.

Many Ruth's Chris' patrons also recommend making a reservation before arriving at the restaurant, especially during peak hours or weekends. One TripAdvisor user says, "It is not required, but without a reservation you will wait an hour or more for a table as a walk in if you arrive between 4.30pm and 8pm Friday through Sunday. Weekdays may be different. Also if you want to go there for Valentines, Mothers Day, Thanksgiving, etc, you had better make a reservation." A Yelp user seconds this, saying, "MUST make a reservation otherwise you can wait hours. Recommend sitting at the bar if not a big party or with children — fantastic service and extras."