13 Things Every First-Timer Should Know Before Eating At Ruth's Chris Steak House
Known for its sizzling steaks and upscale ambience, Ruth's Chris Steak House has been a beloved American institution for decades. Dating back to 1965 when it first opened as Chris Steak House, the restaurant changed its name to Ruth's Chris Steak House after a fire destroyed the first location in 1976. A household name among steak enthusiasts, Ruth's Chris is a steakhouse chain that has defied all expectations, growing into a chain of over 130 U.S. locations and 26 international restaurants.
Despite its popularity, plenty of people still haven't made it to Ruth's Chris. Whether it's due to lack of time or simply because there is no nearby location, many steak enthusiasts just haven't gotten around to trying the restaurant's food. Still, there is no time like the present to discover what all the hype is about. If you are heading to Ruth's Chris Steak House for the first time, here is a little intel to help you make the most of your visit.
There is logic behind Ruth's Chris' name
For those not in the know, the name Ruth's Chris Steak House may prompt a double take at best and spark confusion at worst. No, Ruth's Chris' name is not a typo. Rather, it's a testament to the franchise's complicated beginnings in the 1960s, and one woman's determination to make her business a success.
The story of Ruth's Chris — and its unusual name — began in 1965, when Ruth Fertel mortgaged her house and invested in a restaurant called Chris Steak House. The New Orleans restaurant had been named after its original owner, Chris Matulich. After a major fire broke out in the kitchen in 1976, Fertel had to relocate. Despite the huge setback, she managed to put the business back on its feet in just 10 days. However, she faced another problem. Under the purchase agreement, she could only use the Chris Steak House name as long as the restaurant operated in the original building.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Fertel simply added "Ruth's" to Chris Steak House, creating the now iconic Ruth's Chris Steak House. While the new name allowed Fertel to maintain brand continuity, it doesn't mean that she necessarily liked it. "I've always hated the name. But we've always managed to work around it," Fertel told Fortune in the 1990s (via CNN Money).
Reservations are recommended
We've all been there — thinking we can just walk into a restaurant, only to find there's no table available because we didn't call ahead. While you might get lucky, Ruth's Chris Steak House strongly recommends making reservations to ensure that your party is seated right after arrival — or seated at all. To make life easier, Ruth's Chris takes reservations over the phone and on its website.
If you are celebrating a special occasion, such as a birthday or an anniversary, let the restaurant know when making the reservation — they may be able to prepare something special to help mark the occasion. In addition, Ruth's Chris' bar area is operated on a first-come, first-served basis and as such is open to guests without reservations. And don't worry — you can still enjoy the restaurant's full menu at the bar.
Many Ruth's Chris' patrons also recommend making a reservation before arriving at the restaurant, especially during peak hours or weekends. One TripAdvisor user says, "It is not required, but without a reservation you will wait an hour or more for a table as a walk in if you arrive between 4.30pm and 8pm Friday through Sunday. Weekdays may be different. Also if you want to go there for Valentines, Mothers Day, Thanksgiving, etc, you had better make a reservation." A Yelp user seconds this, saying, "MUST make a reservation otherwise you can wait hours. Recommend sitting at the bar if not a big party or with children — fantastic service and extras."
There is a dress code
Ruth's Chris Steak House has an upscale, yet comfortable, vibe, and its dress code reflects this. Some guests arrive dressed up to the nines while others embrace semi-formal attire. This, however, isn't compulsory, as long as you follow some simple rules — after all, Ruth's Chris is a family-friendly restaurant.
While the restaurant's setting is upscale, the steakhouse welcomes guests in smart casual attire. That said, certain items are off limits, including cut-off shorts, tank tops, revealing clothes, and clothing with offensive images or language. Wearing hats and team support jerseys is also prohibited in the dining room, although it may be allowed in the bar and patio areas, depending on the location.
Patron opinions about Ruth's Chris' dress code vary — perhaps because different locations enforce it with varying levels of strictness — with some diners saying that pretty much anything goes, and others noting a stricter approach. On one hand, one TripAdvisor reviewer shares: "Tee shirts, jeans with rips or holes, hats or flip flops are not permitted. I have seen people in front of me refused service for wearing such clothing." On the other hand, a Yelp reviewer recalls a more relaxed experience, saying, "I wore khaki shorts and a polo and my husband wore nice jeans and an aloha shirt."
Ruth's Chris beef is broiled rather than grilled
One of the best chain restaurants to visit for high-quality steak, Ruth's Chris Steak House only serves USDA Prime and high-quality USDA Choice beef to ensure optimal flavor and tenderness. The highest cut designation, USDA Prime beef comes from young cattle with plenty of marbling. Only 2% of all graded beef fits into this category. Still of high quality, USDA Choice cuts have a little less marbling than USDA Prime beef. The restaurant's cuts come from Midwestern cattle initially fed grass and then corn.
Rather than being cooked on a grill, Ruth's Chris prepares its steaks in an ultra-hot 1800-degrees Fahrenheit broiler. In fact, it was Ruth Fertel herself who was the mastermind behind the chain's proprietary infrared broiler. More specifically, she used the knowledge she acquired during her studies in chemistry and physics — she has degrees in both — to come up with a broiler design that would cook the beef to her exact specifications. While most standard broilers only reach temperatures of 550 degrees Fahrenheit, Fertel's infrared broiler can generate extreme heat to ensure that every steak gets the perfect sear while remaining tender and juicy on the inside. It's no surprise that Fertel's design is still in use at Ruth's Chris today.
The steaks arrive at the tables sizzling hot
They say that presentation matters, and in the case of Ruth's Chris' steaks this statement couldn't be more true. Not only does the chain serve some of the best quality beef around, but it does so with flair. To really impress steak enthusiasts, the cuts arrive at the table on sizzling 500-degree Fahrenheit plates — for comparison, this is the maximum temperature of some home ovens. However, this presentation isn't just for show. The sizzling sound as the steak sears on the plate engages a very special sense — hearing — heightening the anticipation of what's to come. It also keeps the beef hot to the very last bite.
Many professional and amateur chefs infuse their steaks with flavor by finishing them off with a generous dollop of butter. Ruth's Chris Steak House is no exception. Butter is an essential component of the restaurant's sizzling hot plates. Perhaps Fertel highlighted the appeal of butter best when she posed this rhetorical question: "The butter melts and mixes with the juices from the steak. Can you imagine anything tasting better?" (via CNN Money).
According to Lana Duke, an entrepreneur who contributed to the growth of Ruth's Chris, the chain's signature sizzle was crucial to the restaurant's success. "It was difficult to get every Ruth's Chris in the world to do that. 'If it doesn't sizzle, send it back.' That helped build the brand," she said in an interview with Dine Magazine.
Diners can customize their steaks
When it comes to how to order your steak, Ruth's Chris Steak House offers a wide range of cuts, including signature options like USDA Prime New York strip, T-bone, ribeye, and cowboy ribeye. For those who enjoy a more delicate cut, the chain also serves filet and petite filet. There are also specialty cuts, including porterhouse, bone-in filet, and tomahawk steak. The steaks are all served à la carte, meaning that diners can choose their sides and sauces — just remember that customization costs extra.
While some diners prefer their steak simple, with a little salt and pepper, others like to complement their cuts with sauce. To cater to different preferences, Ruth's Chris offers a choice of béarnaise sauce, hollandaise sauce, and a blue cheese crust with roasted garlic and breadcrumbs. The chain also serves entrée additions such as lobster tail, tender barbecued shrimp, and lump crabmeat.
Ruth's Chris also serves a wide range of side dishes to round out the meal. Potato lovers will be in heaven with the restaurant's choice of spud-based dishes, such as potatoes au gratin, baked potato, garlic mashed potatoes, julienne fries, sweet potato casserole, and Lyonnaise potatoes. Some of the other side dish options on the menu include creamed spinach, roasted Brussels sprouts, grilled asparagus, and French fried onion rings.
Ruth's Chris serves seafood
Aside from cuts of beef, many steakhouses these days also serve seafood to cater to non-meat eaters or diners looking for lighter fare. In keeping with this trend, Ruth's Chris Steak House serves a selection of seafood that rival its red meat options. Starting with appetizers, the chain offers the likes of seared ahi tuna, calamari, and sizzling crab cakes. Those who can't make up their mind can opt for Ruth's Chris' chilled seafood tower, an eye-catching creation with Maine lobster, jumbo shrimp, colossal lump crabmeat, and chilled seafood.
While Ruth's Chris' seafood entrée selection may not be the largest out there, it holds its own with a few standout dishes. In terms of fish, the chain offers Chilean sea bass with a panko-garlic crust, lemon butter, and baby spinach, and salmon fillet broiled with lemon, butter, and parsley. There is also barbecued shrimp tossed in white wine, garlic butter, and spices. Soup enthusiasts may wish to try the restaurant's Louisiana seafood gumbo.
Ruth's Chris has lifted the lid on a few of its recipes
Many of us have experienced the annoyance that comes with trying to replicate a restaurant dish at home, only to fail miserably. Luckily, diners who enjoy Ruth's Chris Steak House fare can recreate some of its classic dishes with the chain's recipes. Instead of guarding its culinary know-how, the restaurant has chosen to publish a step-by-step guide to making four of its most beloved recipes online — a starter, an entrée, a side, and a dessert.
The meal starts with Ruth's Chris' crab cakes, a baked appetizer made with jumbo lump crab meat, crushed crackers, and a crab sauce that combines eggs, mayo, blackening seasoning, Dijon mustard, salt, and freshly-chopped parsley. For the main event, Ruth's Chris recommends barbecued shrimp sautéed in a blend of canola oil, white wine, green onions, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, cayenne pepper, paprika, and butter. One of the chain's standout sides is the sweet potato casserole, a recipe that combines mashed potatoes with a sauce and a nutty crust topping. For dessert, try making bread pudding, a comforting classic made with French bread and a mixture of milk, eggs, half-and-half, sugar, butter, and warming spices.
Ruth's Chris has an extensive wine list and a wide range of cocktails
What better excuse for a little wine than a mouthwatering meal? The wine list can tell you a lot about the quality of a steak house, and Ruth's Chris doesn't disappoint, offering a large selection of reds, whites, rosés, sparkling wines, and Champagnes. The restaurant serves many of its wines in 6-ounce and 8-ounce glasses, as well as per bottle. Some of the international options include Collet Brut Champagne from France, Mionetto Prosecco from Italy, and Archetype Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand. Closer to home, the chain offers the likes of La Crema Pinot Noir from California, and Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon from Washington. Ruth's Chris also offers a huge selection of wines by the bottle, ranging from $48 to $480.
Aside from its range of spirits, Ruth's Chris Steak House serves plenty of cocktails to keep happy hour fans smiling. The chain's "timeless martinis" include Raspberry Rosemary Cosmo, Hibiscus Lemon Drop, and Espresso Martini. Those who like their cocktails fruity are likely to enjoy the chain's Mimosa Sunset, Blueberry Spiced Mojito, and Strawberry Rocks Rita. The restaurant also offers a selection of "modern classics," such as Smoky Paloma and Aperol Fizz, and options for whiskey enthusiasts like The Gentleman with Balvenie doublewood 12-year single malt Scotch, and New Fashioned with Bulleit bourbon.
Save some room for dessert
For many, a restaurant meal just isn't complete without a third course. Designed to end the dining experience on a sweet note, dessert can add that perfect touch to a night out. Luckily, Ruth's Chris Steak House has plenty to offer in the treat department, with rich and decadent options and lighter treats for those wishing to complete their meal on a more subtle — and less calorie-heavy — note.
Chocoholics are in for a treat with Ruth's Chris' chocolate mousse cheesecake on an Oreo cookie crust, or the flourless chocolate sin cake. There is also the French classic, crème brûlée topped with fresh berries — a lighter option that delivers flavor without the fullness. Alternatively, the warm apple crumble, complete with Granny Smith apples and flaky, buttery pastry, comes topped with vanilla ice cream. For those who prefer a more simple finale to a meal, Ruth's Chris offers fresh seasonal berries served with a sweet cream sauce.
Ruth's Chris offers a children's menu
Despite classifying itself as a fine dining establishment, Ruth's Chris Steak House caters to children. In fact, the restaurant prides itself on its family-friendly environment. Whether it's a special occasion or a casual night out, Ruth's Chris has a menu specifically designed with little steps in mind.
Available for young diners under 12 years of age, Ruth's Chris' children's menu offers a range of dishes tailored to kids' tastes. They are also appropriately portioned with just the right amount of food to satisfy small stomachs. So what's on the menu? Kids can choose between a range of entrées, such as burgers, chicken fingers, grilled salmon, and a 4-ounce filet medallion. All mains come with a choice of crispy french fries or the lighter (but not necessarily a favorite among kids) steamed broccoli.
Most parents seem to appreciate Ruth's Chris' family-friendly approach, where children are both welcome and well-fed. For example, one Facebook user says: "I've never been turned away or not accommodated with my kids. [...] I've been taking them since they were infants." Another Facebooker echoes this sentiment with a word of caution, noting, "If the child knows how to sit and behave in a nice restaurant, sure. Running around and screaming or squealing would not be appropriate."
Ruth's Chris has a prix fixe menu
Diners unfamiliar with Ruth's Chris Steak House's menu could do much worse than its prix fixe option. Not only does the chain's set menu take the stress out of ordering, but it also showcases some of its most beloved dishes. As an added bonus, the menu pairing also offers great value for money, as it lets patrons sample a range of dishes at a reduced price. How much it costs for Ruth's Chris' set menu depends on the entrée selection, and ranges between $68 and $78 before upgrades.
Ruth's Chris prix fixe menu includes four courses — a starter, entrée, side dish, and mini dessert. Diners can choose from three different starters, including Caesar salad, house salad, or Louisiana seafood gumbo. For the set entrée, the restaurant offers a 6-ounce filet with shrimp or a 6-ounce filet with lobster tail. The steak can be upgraded to an 11-ounce filet or a 16-ounce ribeye for an additional charge. In addition, patrons get to choose between three side dishes, including creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes, and steamed broccoli. The meal comes with a personal dessert selected by the chef.
Ruth's Chris offers promotions
To keep things interesting, Ruth's Chris Steak House features a line-up of rotating promotions that highlight a range of different dining experiences. This is in addition to the chain's regular happy hour, which features an array of drink specials in the restaurant's bar area.
To celebrate the chain's 60 years in business in 2025, Ruth's Chris has brought back several dishes that used to grace the chain's regular menu, including broccoli au gratin, caramelized banana cream pie, and sliced tomato and onion salad. Another promo is the "Chef's summer selections," which allows diners to order additional dishes and cocktails at participating restaurants — some of these include ahi tuna mignon, fire roasted corn, and a refreshing cucumber gin martini.
Another popular Ruth's Chris' line of promotions is the "Tastemaker dinners," which pairs prime wines with a range of specifically curated dishes. One of these is the Moët & Chandon Champagne tasting dinner, a promo that features several prime tipples alongside dishes such as almond-crusted jumbo lobster tail, crab surf & turf, and coconut pineapple cake.