The Wine List Can Tell You A Lot About The Quality Of A Steakhouse

A great meal at a steakhouse is one of life's most delicious indulgences. Few dishes can match a perfectly cooked, juicy steak — especially if it's paired with the right wine. The wine list at a restaurant can be a great indicator of how much it cares about quality since the pairing will either enhance the meal's flavor or overpower and ruin it. (We're not just making this up to sound fancy: Pairings work on a chemical level, so it's science.) With this in mind, we spoke to Lexi Stephens, founder of Lexi's Wine List, WSET III wine educator, and content creator, to see what to look out for in a steakhouse wine list.

The first thing Stephens recommends is checking to see if there are "a lot of wines on the list that you also see at the grocery store." She explains that this "signals there's nothing special about this list, and you're also getting upcharged three times for a cheap wine you could buy" somewhere else. Of course, some stores offer a great selection of wine, so seeing a few familiar bottles isn't a problem. If the entire list is a copy of the grocery store aisle, though, it suggests the steakhouse didn't put much thought into what wines would pair with the menu. While this might be acceptable at casual restaurants, it's certainly not something you want to see at a high-end steakhouse.