The Proper Way To Send A Bottle Of Wine Back Without Being A Jerk

When you select a bottle from the wine list, your server or sommelier will open it and pour a small sample for you (or someone else at your table) to taste. This is your opportunity to observe the wine's color, clarity, aroma, and taste. If the wine's bouquet reminds you of a moldy basement or it tastes like damp newspaper, it's possible the wine is "corked," or corrupted by the presence of 2,4,6-trichloroanisole (TCA) — a compound that comes from a reaction between natural organisms and pesticides and fungicides that were once used widely on cork trees. Cork taint happens to about 3% of wines that use natural cork.If you believe your bottle is tainted, kindly explain this to the waitstaff, and they will be more than happy to offer you a fresh bottle.

Another perfectly acceptable reason to gently decline a wine is if bits of cork make their way into your glass. This can happen during the opening and decanting process, especially if you've requested an older bottle.

Wine can also be considered faulty when it has been impacted by oxidation. When oxygen touches wine, it's usually due to a damaged cork or seal. This free flow of air can slowly turn the wine into vinegar over time – it will taste notably sour. You can also identify oxidation in wine when it turns a dull, brownish color. If you're at all unsure, the wine professional at the restaurant will take the bottle from the table and sample it themselves to confirm that something is in fact wrong with the wine.