Why Is It Called Ruth's Chris Steak House?

"Fancy" and "chain restaurant" are not usually words that go together. Amongst the landscape of fast food retailers like McDonald's and Taco Bell, as well as fast casual places like Applebee's and Olive Garden, it says something that the extravagantly decorated Cheesecake Factory — accompanied by its twenty-page menu — leads the pack as one of the fancier options. But then there's Ruth's Chris Steak House, a favorite destination across the country for people looking to celebrate something really major. For birthdays and anniversaries where the local joint won't quite cut it, you go to Ruth's Chris. Even in New York City, which has no shortage of non-chain steakhouses like the smoking pipe-collecting Keen's Steakhouse in Herald Square, the chain was a hit. The Times Square Ruth's Chris closed down after 30 years in business due to a post-COVID slowdown, in 2023.

Despite its popularity ... well, the name doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, does it? It may be a nicer chain of steakhouses than Outback or Texas Roadhouse, but at least those chains don't have names that make you feel like Daffy Duck (with his iconic, exaggerated lisp) whenever you pronounce them. But it turns out there's a good reason for its unusual name: In short, a woman named Ruth bought a restaurant called Chris Steak House, but had to come up with a new name when she set out to expand — and the original restaurant burned down.