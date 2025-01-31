The Reason Ruth's Chris Steak House's NYC Location Closed Down
Ruth's Chris is among the very best of the steakhouse chains in North America, however, residents of New York City who are fans of the establishment likely don't want to be reminded of the name. That's because the location that was situated near Times Square in Manhattan closed down in 2023 after having been open for 30 years. The closure was primarily due to difficulties recovering patrons post-COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the brand explained to Restaurant Business that the decision not to extend the lease was floated at a fourth quarter earnings call in 2022, then publicly announced the next year. During that internal discussion, the CEO of Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheryl Henry, cited the slow return to work in Manhattan post-COVID as a real struggle for the company. However, there might still be hope for New Yorkers who loved Ruth's Chris Steak House, as the spokesperson noted that the company is exploring opportunities to open up elsewhere in the city's smallest borough.
Where can you find Ruth's Chris Steak House now that the NYC location is closed?
Manhattanites missing that Ruth's Chris experience will have to hop up to Weehawken, New Jersey (about a 15-minute drive away from Times Square),or wait for those trips to Long Island, which is home to three locations. Beyond that, the impressively profitable steakhouse chain has over 150 restaurants across the globe – the majority of which are in the United States — making it a relatively easy chain to seek out if you are a devoted fan of its menu.
Florida has the highest concentration of Ruth's Chris locations, with 17 active restaurants — a fitting fact considering the chain's headquarters is also there. As for the other 120+ locations, they are spread across 37 states, Washington D.C., Canada, and Mexico. This total pales in comparison to the largest steakhouse chain in America, which is a distinction held by the "vaguely Australian" chain known as Outback Steakhouse. Despite their lack of quantity, however, Ruth's Chris is still widely beloved by many for bringing high-quality steak to a variety of locations across the country.