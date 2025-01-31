The Reason Ruth's Chris Steak House's NYC Location Closed Down

Ruth's Chris is among the very best of the steakhouse chains in North America, however, residents of New York City who are fans of the establishment likely don't want to be reminded of the name. That's because the location that was situated near Times Square in Manhattan closed down in 2023 after having been open for 30 years. The closure was primarily due to difficulties recovering patrons post-COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the brand explained to Restaurant Business that the decision not to extend the lease was floated at a fourth quarter earnings call in 2022, then publicly announced the next year. During that internal discussion, the CEO of Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheryl Henry, cited the slow return to work in Manhattan post-COVID as a real struggle for the company. However, there might still be hope for New Yorkers who loved Ruth's Chris Steak House, as the spokesperson noted that the company is exploring opportunities to open up elsewhere in the city's smallest borough.