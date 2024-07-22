The Reason Cheesecake Factories Are Decorated So Extravagantly

The Cheesecake Factory could easily be described as being over-the-top. From its menus that are as long as novels to its huge food portions to the extensive cheesecake options (there are more than 30), some people love the excessiveness, while others see it all as needlessly extreme. Even the décor of the giant restaurant is dizzying because of the broad scope of its design influences.

Instead of focusing on one design aesthetic, like modern or mid-century, or even cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory as a whole combines design aspects from ancient Egypt, France, and the Victorian era. The company's one-time head designer, Rick McCormack, explained to Eater that the overall design concept came from founder David Overton, whose inspiration stemmed from San Francisco restaurants in the 1970s. McCormack joined the team just in time to design the company's sixth location, and admitted, "If I try to describe to you what it looks like, you'd probably think it was one of the most horrible-looking places around." Yet, the extravagance clearly appealed to the masses.