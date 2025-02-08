Here Are The Best Types Of Fish To Use For Deliciously Traditional Ceviche

While some may think of ceviche as "Mexican sushi," the seafood used to make it doesn't taste quite so raw. While it isn't cooked using a traditional, heat-based method, it does get pickled in acidic lime juice. Many different types of fish will work for ceviche, but every cook has their favorites.

That's why we asked Mexican-born chef Jorge Guzmán for some tips on creating what we at The Takeout consider to be the perfect summertime lunch. Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist and the chef behind the Minneapolis restaurant Chilango, says his personal preference is for saltwater fish. He's particularly partial to firm-fleshed white varieties such as sea bass or snapper. He doesn't only stick with white fish, however, since he tells us, "I also love using tuna and ono." The latter, also known as wahoo or Pacific kingfish, is a species of Spanish mackerel.

However, Guzmán does say, "I usually avoid freshwater fish or any that are known to carry parasites." Though freshwater fish are more likely to carry parasites, all fish are susceptible. In this case, fresh fish isn't always better than frozen. In fact, commercially flash-frozen fish is your safest bet for uncooked preparations such as ceviche, since parasites can be killed at -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Otherwise, make sure it is very freshly caught and stored continuously on ice.