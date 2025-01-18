The Popular Breakfast Item You Should Skip At The Hotel Buffet
If you've ever been to a hotel breakfast buffet, you'll know they can be hit or miss. How much you enjoy it often depends on the hotel and whether the buffet is complimentary or not. Even if the breakfast buffet isn't up to scratch, sometimes, it's the only option before hitting the road or jumping on a flight. Once you've properly scoped out the situation and seen the spread, it's relatively easy to tell what's been sitting out for a while and what is still edible. While there have been times I wish I'd skipped out and hit the local McDonald's for breakfast, other times, I've been pleasantly surprised. Either way, when you find yourself in a similar situation, you might want to dodge the buffet eggs.
A staple part of the classic American breakfast, eggs are nutritious, delicious, and hard to replace. They can be made in various ways and work well with other ingredients. However, eggs aren't always what they seem when it comes to hotel buffets. To make a lot of scrambled eggs in one sitting, many hotels choose to use powdered eggs instead of fresh.
The problems with powdered eggs
If you've ever eaten powdered eggs, you'll just know there's no comparison to the real thing. Everything about powdered eggs, including texture and taste, is below par. Also, hotel powdered eggs are usually prepared long before you're out of bed, which means they've been sitting for a while by the time you get to the buffet. Even though they're not the real thing, the way powdered eggs are handled could still potentially lead to foodborne illness, which no one wants to deal with ever, especially when traveling. It's hard to believe hotels get away with it, but alas, it happens.
If you're really craving eggs and cannot bear to eat anything else for breakfast, it's best to find somewhere nearby that serves real eggs. While hotels might believe powdered eggs are a sensible stand-in to get the job done in half the time, they don't provide a great start to your day.