The Popular Breakfast Item You Should Skip At The Hotel Buffet

If you've ever been to a hotel breakfast buffet, you'll know they can be hit or miss. How much you enjoy it often depends on the hotel and whether the buffet is complimentary or not. Even if the breakfast buffet isn't up to scratch, sometimes, it's the only option before hitting the road or jumping on a flight. Once you've properly scoped out the situation and seen the spread, it's relatively easy to tell what's been sitting out for a while and what is still edible. While there have been times I wish I'd skipped out and hit the local McDonald's for breakfast, other times, I've been pleasantly surprised. Either way, when you find yourself in a similar situation, you might want to dodge the buffet eggs.

A staple part of the classic American breakfast, eggs are nutritious, delicious, and hard to replace. They can be made in various ways and work well with other ingredients. However, eggs aren't always what they seem when it comes to hotel buffets. To make a lot of scrambled eggs in one sitting, many hotels choose to use powdered eggs instead of fresh.