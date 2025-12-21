Where To Find The Best Restaurant Filet Mignon In Your State
Even though it may surprise you to learn that the filet mignon is actually considered among the easiest cuts of steak to cook at home, few dishes deliver more impressive flavor and presentation that it does. And while we have already featured where to find the best steakhouses in each state, what about just the fabulous filet mignon? From historic, old-school steakhouses that are still rocking the classic white tablecloths, to more modern restaurants making their own rules, and inviting diners to join them in stepping out of the comfort zone, everyone seems to have their own idea of what makes the most fabulous filet mignon.
To create this guide, we dug into the places locals love the most, searching out the spots where longtime regulars, food critics, and everyday diners consistently rave about that one dazzling dish: the filet mignon. We read reviews from regional newspapers, followed culinary award chatter, scanned restaurant rankings, and paid special attention to forums, social media posts, and firsthand recommendations to reveal which kitchens deliver truly melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon magic, day after day.
What emerged is this state-by-state collection where the filet mignon is treated like the star it deserves to be. Whether you crave a traditional center-cut masterpiece, or a chef-driven take with more modern pizazz, this list highlights the best places in every state to enjoy the most tender filet mignon cut in the country. Just remember most steak purists do indeed consider this type of steak the kind you should only enjoy rare.
Alabama: Briquettes Steakhouse
Open since 2013, and now operating three locations, Briquettes Steakhouse focuses on fresh, in-house preparation, often grilling over pecan, or red oak wood. The filet mignon, available in multiple sizes, benefits from an attentive staff trained in beef grading, and loin aging, which adds to its tenderness. Mentioned among Alabama's must-visit steakhouses, Briquettes is frequently praised for its excellent food, reasonable prices, and a team guests genuinely want to support.
(251) 272-5400
300 Industrial Pkwy, Saraland, AL 36571
Alaska: Club Paris
Club Paris is known in Anchorage for serving exceptionally tender filet mignon, cut and aged onsite for peak flavor. The restaurant emphasizes char-broiling, and uses only high-quality, fresh beef, which explains why diners consistently describe the filet as incredible. The menu offers a full 14-ounce signature filet, an 8-ounce petite version, and even teriyaki filet tips. Guests appreciate touches like optional bleu cheese stuffing for any steak.
(907) 277-6332
417 West 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: The Stockyards
The Stockyards Steakhouse offers filet mignon in several sizes along with a filet sandwich. Billed as "Arizona's Original Steakhouse," it dates back to the early 1900s. Reviewers highlight the tenderness of the filet, and the precise grilling, noting that the meal feels worth the splurge. Many locals call it their go-to for celebrations, praising the knowledgeable service, and classic steakhouse atmosphere.
(602) 273-7378
5009 E. Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Arkansas: Taylor's Steakhouse
Taylor's Steakhouse is widely regarded as one of Arkansas' essential steak destinations, drawing visitors who'll drive for hours for its wet-aged, and dry-aged cuts. The restaurant's unpretentious setting, and family ownership add to its appeal, while the aging program (typically 30–60 days) creates deep, concentrated flavor. Diners call the filet mignon a must-try, and remark that Taylor's steaks are cooked flawlessly, and worth the trip.
(870) 382-5349
14201 AR-54, Dumas, AR 71639
California: Jocko's
Jocko's Steakhouse offers filet mignon in 10- or 20-ounce portions. The cut is often singled out by guests for being exceptionally flavorful, with an ideal char, and a slight taste of oak. Diners have wished they'd ordered the filet after tasting someone else's, and regulars note the impressive consistency in quality over decades. Visitors appreciate the value, longtime family ownership, and inviting atmosphere.
(805) 929-3686
125 N Thompson Ave, Nipomo, CA 93444
Colorado: The Peppertree
The Peppertree is a local legend known for its fine dining atmosphere, scenic views, and table-side preparation, all of which enhance the star of the show: an 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon served with a side of béarnaise sauce. The Peppertree has been named one of America's most scenic dining spots, and while it's a splurge, many keep returning to the top Colorado steakhouse for the best steak experience in town.
(719) 471-4888
888 W. Moreno, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Connecticut: Max's Trumbull Kitchen
Max's Trumbull Kitchen features filet mignon as a small plate, pairing grilled pieces with truffle tater tots, and bleu cheese fondue. Diners consistently describe the filet as perfectly cooked, and flavorful, often recommending the inventive appetizer as a must-order starter before moving on to larger plates. Guests even note that the filet is so good, it could easily justify a full entree portion.
(860) 493-7412
150 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT 06103
Delaware: Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar
Snuff Mill's 6-ounce filet mignon reflects the restaurant's dedication to fine dining, and detailed execution. Charbroiled, and served with charred carrot, pommes Robuchon, and veal demi-glace, it exemplifies the restaurant's reputation for refined, high-touch steakhouse dining. Celebrated as Delaware's best steakhouse, Snuff Mill credits its success to its farmers, butchers, and guests, highlighting the teamwork behind each plate.
(302) 303-7676
1601 Concord Pike Suite 77/79, Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: The Citrus Room Prime Steakhouse
The Citrus Room Prime Steakhouse brings an old-school fine dining sensibility to Dade City. Its filet mignon — offered in classic center-cut form, or an indulgent, Oscar-style version topped with a crab cake, hollandaise, and grilled asparagus — is a dish guests single out as unforgettable. Diners praise the melt-in-your-mouth texture, spot-on execution, and deep, rich flavor.
(352) 523-0023
37937 Meridian Ave, Dade City, FL 33523
Georgia: Noble Fare
Noble Fare remains one of Savannah's most beloved fine dining secrets, praised for serving what many locals consider the best filet mignon. The dish arrives with spinach, whipped potatoes, haricots verts, mushrooms, and demi-glace. Diners regularly comment on the depth of the filet's flavor profile, describing it as being incomparable to anything they've ever experienced before.
(912) 443-3210
321 Jefferson St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood
The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood pairs panoramic, high-rise views with some of Honolulu's most refined filet mignon offerings. Guests can choose a classic prime cut (8 or 12 ounces) or opt for the unique Greek-style version, marinated in balsamic, and finished with feta. Reviews praise the depth of flavor from the aging process, and the precision of medium-rare cooking.
(808) 949-3636
Ala Moana Hotel 36th Floor, 410 Atkinson Dr, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood
Chandlers offers an impressive selection of filet mignon, ranging from prime Northwest corn-fed beef to an elevated USDA Gold Wagyu option. Guests can order theirs Oscar-style with Alaskan king crab, Le Bleu with authentic Roquefort, or à la Rossini with foie gras, wild mushrooms, and port reduction. Diners describe the filet as flawlessly executed, and being on another level entirely.
(208) 383-4300
981 West Grove St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Gibsons Italia
Gibsons Italia blends old-school American steakhouse vibes with Italian culinary sensibilities. Its filet mignon lineup includes the grain-fed Gibsons Prime Angus aged 45 days, a larger 14-ounce version for hearty appetites, and an exquisite 12-ounce grass-fed Australian bone-in filet aged 75 days. Guests rave about the perfect doneness, and the way each cut can be paired beautifully with the restaurant's standout wine program.
(312) 414-1100
233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL
Indiana: Prime 47
Prime 47 builds its reputation on precision, luxury, and a commitment to culinary evolution. Available in 8- or 12-ounce cuts, the filet mignon is praised for its perfect execution, and exceptional medium-rare tenderness. While the steak anchors the menu, the kitchen's seasonal creativity also adds a welcome, dazzling dimension to the overall experience.
(317) 624-0720
47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: Rube's Steakhouse
Rube's Steakhouse invites diners to grill their own steak over an open-hearth grill. The bacon-wrapped filet mignon (choose 8-ounce or 13-ounce cut) is praised for its excellent quality, and the smoky char diners achieve themselves. Sure, you could avoid the mistakes everyone makes when grilling steak by paying to have yours prepared, but where's the fun in that? Plus, filet mignon is an absolute best cut of steak for grilling, ya know?!
(515) 987-8237
3309 Ute Ave, Waukee, IA 50263
Kansas: Scotch and Sirloin
Since 1968, Scotch & Sirloin has set the bar with its filet mignon. Served as an 8- or 10-ounce Sterling Silver center cut aged 30 days, it is known for its exceptional marbling. Guests can elevate it further by ordering it Oscar-style with a seared crab cake, béarnaise, and asparagus. Longtime patrons praise the consistency that keeps Wichita coming back for a guaranteed great steak.
(316) 685-8701
5325 E. Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67218
Kentucky: Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse
Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse combines Prohibition-era charm with modern culinary finesse, earning a reputation for serving some of the city's most tender, melt-in-your-mouth steaks. Its filet mignon (available in various sizes) is praised for being cut-with-a-fork soft. Guests highlight not only the perfect preparation, but also the service. Dining at Repeal is reportedly a five-star experience from start to finish.
(502) 716-7372
101 West Main St, Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Chophouse New Orleans
Chophouse New Orleans offers a polished, classic steakhouse experience in The Big Easy, and its filet mignon comes highly recommended. Available in 8- or 12-ounce cuts, it melts in your mouth, according to diners. The high-quality steak pairs beautifully with the restaurant's refined atmosphere, making this the place locals often direct visitors to for New Orleans' best filet.
(504) 522-7902
322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Nick's Steakhouse
Nick's Steakhouse brings true steakhouse pedigree to York, backed by owner Nick Foley's decades of experience in top-tier restaurants like Capital Grille and Del Frisco's. Guests rave that the filet mignon here is cooked to perfection, melting in your mouth with every bite. Available in 5- and 8-ounce cuts with classic sauce accompaniments like béarnaise, au poivre, or demi-glace, the filet anchors a menu built on elevated technique and flawless execution.
(207) 606-8900
369 US Rte 1, York, ME 03909
Maryland: Carrol's Creek Cafe
Carrol's Creek Cafe blends waterfront views with refined Annapolis tradition, and the 8-ounce grilled filet mignon stands out among its land-based entrees. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, cabernet demi, crispy onions, and creamed spinach, the dish consistently earns praise for being cooked perfectly and delivering rich, satisfying flavor. Even in a seafood-forward restaurant, diners highlight the filet as a top choice and trusted favorite for a special steak night.
(410) 263-8102
410 Severn Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403
Massachusetts: Moo...
Mooo.... in Boston's Seaport district delivers a modern, upscale steakhouse experience where the filet mignon routinely steals the show. Reviewers fawn over the texture that practically melts in your mouth, and a cut they deem to be flawlessly cooked. Excellent sides elevate the meal, further adding to the shine of this steakhouse, consistently ranked among Boston's best.
Various locations
Michigan: D.PRIME Steakhouse
D.PRIME Steakhouse is one of Detroit's most praised spots for filet mignon, consistently topping local Yelp searches for perfectly cooked cuts. The menu offers both a 6-ounce Petite Duchess and a 9-ounce Traditional Cut, with diners praising the fact that the larger filet is one smooth cut, and among the best they've ever had. For Detroit steak lovers, D.PRIME delivers a refined, reliably outstanding filet experience.
mgmgranddetroit.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/d-prime-steakhouse
(313) 465-1645
1777 3rd Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
Minnesota: Murray's
Murray's is a beloved institution and top Yelp pick for filet mignon, known for its classic ambiance and exceptionally tender steaks. Guests choose between a 10-ounce center-cut Filet of Beef or the bacon-wrapped Blue Cheese Filet topped with fourme d'ambert cheese, roasted pear, and a port reduction. Reviewers assert the flavor and quality are beyond compare, and praise the way the steak can be easily cut with a fork.
(612) 339-0909
26 S 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi: Enid Depot
The Enid Depot has been named Best Steakhouse in Mississippi 2025 by the Mississippi Beef Council and the Mississippi Cattlemen's Association. The filet mignon, featured on rotating prix fixe menus with beurre blanc or bacon cream spinach, is consistently praised for its execution and flavor. Reviewers also highlight its tenderness and the rich sauce that complements it. The Enid Depot truly delivers a refined, five-star experience.
(662) 623-9485
1027 Jackson Avenue, Enid, MS 38927
Missouri: Stock Hill
Stock Hill in Kansas City offers an impressively extensive filet mignon lineup, ranging from Prime Black Angus to American and Australian Wagyu and even A5 Japanese Miyazaki by the ounce. Diners can customize their steak with sauces, rubs, and "culinary co-stars," making it an ideal destination for filet purists and steak adventurers alike. Recommended by locals and featured on Kansas City Magazine's must-visit list, Stock Hill is one of the city's premier steakhouse experiences.
(816) 895-8400
4800 Main St, Suite G-001, Kansas City, MO 64112
Montana: Jake's Downtown
Jake's Downtown's 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filet mignon is the star of an already impressively stacked menu. Served with soup or salad and hearty sides, it's celebrated for its tender, lean cut and its heavenly, near life-changing flavor. The historic setting only adds to the enchantment. Listed among Montana's best steakhouses, Jake's delivers a filet mignon experience that has kept diners returning for decades.
(406) 259-9375
2701 1st Ave North, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Johnny's Cafe
Johnny's Cafe has been serving steaks since 1922, and its 6- or 9-ounce filet mignon remains one of the best choices on the menu. Aged on-site and known for its tender, mid-rare center and well-seared crust, the filet is often praised as among the best of the restaurant's classic cuts. Generations of locals flock here for old-school hospitality and the famous onion rings, which are also considered a must-try.
(402) 731-4774
4702 South 27th St, Omaha, NE 68107
Nevada: Butcher's Kitchen
Butcher's Kitchen offers a unique spin on filet mignon with its herb-marinated, butterflied filet sandwich served on a toasted garlic bun. Guests can customize it with cheese, house pickles, peppers, and more. The sandwich gained national attention when it was featured on Food Network after being highlighted during a Guy Fieri visit, cementing its cult following.
(775) 499-5855
7689 S. Virginia St. Suite N, Reno, NV 89511
New Hampshire: The Library
The Library in Portsmouth offers filet mignon lovers 8- and 12-ounce cuts with optional enhancements like Oscar, Au Poivre, blue cheese crust, and tallow butter. Named Best Steakhouse in the 2025 Best of the Seacoast Awards, it's known for sourcing premium beef from Japan, Australia, Canada, and the U.S. With awards, recognition, and a 50-year steakhouse legacy, The Library remains a top choice for special-occasion filet mignon.
(603) 431-5202
401 State St, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: Char
Char Steakhouse has earned a spot among the state's best steakhouses, consistently praised for its fantastic filet mignon. Guests can choose the 8-ounce petite, 12-ounce grande, or the 14-ounce prime bone-in filet, all served with optional add-ons like Oscar style, black truffle, or truffle butter that make it easy to tailor the experience. The restaurant's sides have also been met with particularly glowing reviews.
Various locations
New Mexico: Vernon's Speakeasy
Vernon's Speakeasy delivers one of New Mexico's most memorable filet mignon experiences, wrapped in a full Prohibition-themed atmosphere that begins at a nondescript entrance door with a secret password. Once busted in, diners choose between the classic 8-ounce chargrilled filet or the indulgent Filet Mignon Lobster Oscar. Guests count the filet as among the best steaks they've sampled, thanks to the flawless preparation. The fun, quirky spy-like theme environment only adds to the fun of it all.
(505) 341-0831
6855 4th St NW, Los Ranchos, New Mexico 87107
New York: Benjamin Steakhouse
Benjamin Steakhouse has several New York locations and a culinary pedigree rooted in decades of the executive chef's experience at Peter Luger, and is known for serving exceptionally sensational filet mignon. The 10-ounce cut earns steady praise for its rich flavor and expert doneness, supported by the restaurant's reputation for high-quality dry-aged beef and top-tier service.
Various locations
North Carolina: Metro 8
Metro 8 in Durham blends classic steakhouse comfort with Argentinian roots, and the 8-ounce filet mignon (available either traditionally grilled or served Au Poivre in a creamy peppercorn sauce) is a consistent favorite. Regulars describe the filet as being perfectly cooked, which would explain why this eatery is highly recognized and listed among the best steakhouses in the Triangle area. Metro 8 delivers a reliably tender filet alongside crowd-pleasing sides and desserts like dulce de leche crepes.
(919) 416-1700
1116 Broad St, Durham, NC 27705
North Dakota: The Toasted Frog
The Toasted Frog offers an 8-ounce filet mignon topped with toasted pecan–gorgonzola compound butter, an inventive twist that diners rave about. The steak is praised for being cooked to flawless perfection, even on busy nights, with many calling it one of the best filets they've had. Served with mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day, it's a hearty, flavor-packed plate that stands out among local favorites.
Various locations
Ohio: Tutto Carne
Tutto Carne's 10-ounce filet mignon (sourced from the owners' butcher shop and seasoned simply) has earned it a place among Cleveland's best steakhouses. The filet is known for exceptional tenderness and deep beef flavor, which explains why Tutto Carne was a winner in a Cleveland.com "Best Cleveland Steak" readers' poll. With meticulous execution, Tutto Carne delivers one phenomenal filet mignon worthy of its glowing reputation.
(216) 471-8386
2181 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106
Oklahoma: Warehouse Willie's
Warehouse Willy's in Poteau is a small-town classic where the filet mignon is so tender some diners joke you barely need anything sharper than a fork. Known for hearty, old-school steakhouse plates (think baked potatoes, Texas toast, gumbo, and shrimp appetizers), the restaurant consistently earns praise for well-cooked, well-seasoned steaks. Guests call the filet juicy and flavorful, and recommend it as a great choice.
warehouse-willys.menu-world.com
(918) 649-3400
300 Dewey Ave, Poteau, OK 74953
Oregon: Ringside
A Portland staple since 1944, RingSide Steakhouse serves filet mignon that rivals top steakhouses nationwide. Guests choose from 8- or 12-ounce USDA Choice or a richer 10-ounce USDA Prime filet. Famous James Beard–recognized onion rings and polished service complete the experience. RingSide's filet remains a top pick on Eater, OpenTable, and foodie lists across Portland.
(503) 223-1513
2165 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
Pennsylvania: Porterhouse Pub
Porterhouse Pub is home to the beloved Maytag Filet, 6 or 10 ounces of filet mignon topped with bubbly Maytag blue cheese and toasted walnuts. It's the dish locals rave about, often calling it their go-to steak when cravings hit. Served with mashed potatoes, the filet has its own little fan club. Listed among the area's best steakhouses, Porterhouse definitely delivers with this filet mignon diva.
(215) 794-9373
5775 Lower York Rd, Lahaska, PA 18931
Rhode Island: Waterman Grille
Waterman Grille, set along the water in Providence, ranks among the city's top spots for filet mignon. The 8-ounce grilled filet comes with duchess potatoes, heirloom carrots, and a green peppercorn butter sauce, and is often praised for its perfect doneness and generous size. Reviews describe the filet as flawless, tender, and paired with hearty sides and excellent desserts.
(401) 521-9229
4 Richmond Sq, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse is famous for its flowing tableside service and mouthwatering filet mignon sliced from the tenderloin. Many guests say they eat so much filet that the restaurant just might not make any profit once they've come through! They have nothing but high praise for the open-flame prep and sea-salt seasoning in particular. Between the massive salad and hot bar, cocktails, and constant rotation of meats, the filet still stands out as a favorite.
Various locations
South Dakota: Dakotah Steakhouse
Dakotah Steakhouse serves 7- or 10-ounce filet mignon that diners routinely call one of the best they've ever had. Reviews highlight the perfect medium-rare execution, juicy texture, and consistent seasoning. Warm, friendly service from staff members enhances the experience, and guests describe melt-in-your-mouth filet and memorable anniversary dinners, making Dakotah Steakhouse a repeat-worthy South Dakota destination for a tender, well-prepared filet mignon.
(605) 791-1800
1325 N Elk Vale Rd, Rapid City, SD 57703
Tennessee: Jimmy Kelly's
Jimmy Kelly's in Nashville was founded in 1934 and is considered one of the South's most legendary steakhouses. It serves an 8- or 12-ounce filet mignon hand-cut in-house and aged at least 28 days. The restaurant is known for its famously personal service from the Kelly family. Diners describe the filet as perfectly cooked every time, paired with simple classics like a baked potato and a generous pour of whiskey.
(615) 329-4349
217 Louise Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Lucille and Mabel Kitchen and Libations
Lucille & Mabel offers both classic filet mignon and popular filet mignon bites, all aged in-house and cooked with the care of a restaurant rooted in cherished family recipes. The restaurant earns glowing reviews, with customers calling the steaks the absolute best they have had. With 45-day dry-aged cuts, attentive service, and a menu of inspired comfort food, Lucille & Mabel has become a standout Texas gem where the filet anchors the dining experience.
lucille-mabel-kitchen-and-libations.menu-world.com
(325) 430-0979
114 Center Ave Brownwood, TX 76801
Utah: Spencer's Steak and Chops
Spencer's offers an 8-ounce filet mignon and a wagyu filet that diners say is worth dying for, which could explain why the eatery is known so widely for these dishes. It is also known for award-winning service and has claimed recognition across Salt Lake culinary circles. Reviewers highlight the perfectly cooked filet, memorable desserts like huckleberry creations, and attentive servers.
(801) 238-4748
255 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Southside Steakhouse
Southside Steakhouse in Rutland serves an 8-ounce filet mignon with asparagus and béarnaise, praised for its tenderness and rich flavor. Guests frequently mention how perfectly cooked the filet is. With rave reviews for cheesecake, cocktails, and the consistently excellent filet, Southside has earned a loyal following. Diners simply sum it up best by declaring they love the Southside filet mignon.
(802) 772-7556
170 S Main St, Rutland, VT 05701
Virginia: Buckhead's
Buckhead's in Richmond serves USDA Prime and Braveheart Black Angus beef, hand-cut in-house and aged at least 30 days. Diners choose from 8- or 11-ounce filet mignon, steak au poivre, or filet medallions with jumbo lump crab. Many describe the filet as tender enough that they could have enjoyed it without a knife. Guests also highlight attentive, courteous service and a classic steakhouse experience that's among Richmond's best.
(804) 750-2000
8510 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229
Washington: Melrose Grill
Melrose Grill in Seattle is praised for its tender 9-ounce filet mignon, effortlessly executed to perfection and served with a choice of potatoes and vegetables. Diners call it tender, juicy and flavorful, often noting the attentive, friendly staff and calming, private atmosphere ideal for special occasions. A favorite for date nights and anniversary dinners, Melrose Grill delivers reliably delicious filet within a refined, preferred steakhouse experience.
(425) 254-0759
819 Houser Way S, Renton, WA 98057
West Virginia: The Wonder Bar
The Wonder Bar is a historic chophouse serving aged beef with 6- or 10-ounce center-cut filet mignon, often accompanied by béarnaise sauce. Established in 1946, it has kept its impeccable standards through ownership changes and interior updates. Guests praise the filet for its flavor and masterful execution. That explains why The Wonder Bar is recognized as one of the South's premier steakhouse experiences and a local favorite for celebrations.
(304) 622-1451
1012 Wonderbar Rd, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Wisconsin: Mo's
Mo's offers 4-, 8-, or 12-ounce filet mignon, with optional surf-and-turf additions such as grilled or steamed lobster tail. Diners praise the filets for their texture and ideal execution, often describing them as melting in the mouth. With a downtown location, warm atmosphere, and consistently excellent food, Mo's has become a recommended destination for steak lovers seeking both quality and a welcoming dining experience.
(414) 272-0720
720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Wyoming: Aspen House
Aspen House in Rawlins serves a 10-ounce center-cut filet mignon cooked to perfection with simple seasoning and great flavor. Guests consistently praise the tender texture and quality, often comparing it to the best they've had. The restaurant offers a comfy, cozy ambiance and attentive service, with travelers passing through frequently citing it as a welcome stop.
(307) 324-4787
318 5th St, Rawlins, WY 82301
Methodology
While creating this list of steakhouses with the top filet mignon, we researched local and national review platforms, food publications, and restaurant websites, prioritizing restaurants consistently praised for the tenderness, flavor, and quality of their steak. Menu information was collected directly from official restaurant sites to ensure accuracy. Emphasis was also placed on both the quality of the steak and the overall dining experience, including service, atmosphere, and consistency.