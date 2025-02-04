A Chef Reveals Tips For How To Have The Best Steakhouse Experience

Going to the steakhouse is, for many, a treat. A dining experience that's typically a little more on the expensive side, you might save it for special occasions, when you get dressed up and go out with your favorite people for an upscale dinner and drinks. As such, you want to have the best steakhouse experience possible. After all, who wants to drop a not unsubstantial amount of their hard-earned cash on a steakhouse dinner, just to walk away thinking that the meal was pretty lackluster at best?

While the restaurant itself obviously plays a big role in ensuring the food and service live up to your expectations, there are also things that you might do as a diner that can either elevate your steakhouse experience or put a damper on things. We spoke to Chef Kylian Goussot, of Miami's Lafayette Steakhouse, as well as gleaned insights from other experts, to get some of tips on what you can do on your end, as the customer, to ensure the best steakhouse experience possible.