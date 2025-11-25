Where To Find The Best Steakhouse In Every State
Despite the elevation, and variation that have transformed America's foodie scene over the last few decades, for many, the epitome of a great restaurant or dining experience is still a visit to a steakhouse. Iconic stalwarts of fine dining, steakhouses thrive as an all-American institution. Synonymous with fancy or expensive, a meal at a steakhouse is unparalleled, especially if one knows how to expertly order steak. After all, a steak at a restaurant just tastes better than one made at home.
Most historic, award-winning, and enduringly popular steakhouses — many of which keep up the traditions of the old-school steakhouses that disappeared — share a format, and a menu. Premium cuts of beef, perhaps aged for a lengthy period of time, populate the bill of fare. And what goes great with a ribeye, New York strip, filet mignon, or porterhouse? Sides like creamed spinach, lobster mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and salads, some of which are prepared table-side. Add a towering slice of cheesecake, and a nice bottle of wine, and it's an unforgettable meal. Every state in the U.S. has its own steakhouses that have consistently impressed critics, and patrons for many years. America has fallen in love with steak all over again, as proven by the best steakhouses in all 50 states.
Alabama - Big Mike's Steakhouse
Chef and co-founder Mike Cole aimed to make metropolitan-style steakhouses more accessible to people living in remote, rural Alabama towns when he founded Big Mike's Steakhouse. Media outlets, and state organizations have named it Alabama's best steakhouse, with its locations serving cuts of 28-day Certified Angus beef. Some cuts are familiar, like the 16-ounce ribeye, while others are locally renamed classics, including the Hwy 43 (a 14-ounce New York strip), and the 24-ounce Big Mike ribeye.
Multiple locations
Alaska - Stalk Steakhouse
Some of the best steaks in the Anchorage area are served at Stalk Steakhouse. They're all hand-cut in-house, and topped with maitre d'hotel butter, with the USDA Prime-grade meat wet-aged for at least 28 days, or dry-aged for 21 days. A veal au jus, and a blue cheese crust are both recommended accompaniments for the T-Bone, KC Strip, or Butchers Reserve steaks, which may include Australian wagyu, or cuts made from wild game.
(907) 696-3311
12110 Business Blvd., Ste. 2, Eagle River, AK 99577
Arizona - Steak 44
With glowing reviews from critics, and customers alike, Phoenix's Steak 44 is a memorable place. The dark atmosphere is classic, while the menu leans contemporary. Dishes such as oysters brought in fresh daily, and meatballs made from USDA Prime-grade steak, support the menu's impressive lineup of entrées, with steak offerings including the Australian grass-fed New York strip, a bone-in wagyu tomahawk, and the egg-topped Steak Farina.
(602) 271-4400
5101 N 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arkansas - Taylor's Steakhouse
Known by locals as the best steakhouse anywhere in Arkansas, Taylor's is a nondescript space that looks a bit like a bar. But it actually serves steaks that, in many cases, are dry-aged onsite for 30 to 60 days for extra flavor. Taylor's serves all of its steaks with homemade au jus, and doesn't recommend ordering any of them medium well or well done due to the thickness of its cuts.
(870) 382-5349
14201 AR-54, Dumas, AR 71639
California - Gwen
Named one of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants, the Michelin-starred Gwen is a Los Angeles butcher shop, and also one of the best restaurants owned by a Food Network celebrity. Australian chef Curtis Stone brings small-farm beef from his home country, and the U.S., most of which is dry-aged USDA Prime meat prepared on an open-flame grill. Standout selections include a 30-day-aged ribeye, and a grass-fed New York strip steak.
(323) 946-7500
6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028
Colorado - A5 Steakhouse
This highly-rated Denver restaurant takes its name from the highest score given to Japanese wagyu beef, indicating essentially perfect marbling, color, firmness, and texture. A5 Steakhouse has earned a Michelin Guide recommendation for its thoughtful, chef-driven spins on steakhouse classics, including Japanese A5 strip loin, and wagyu beef sourced from the likes of Australia, and Texas.
(303) 623-0534
1600 15th St., Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut - Washington Prime
Washington Prime has earned a reputation among critics, and customers as one of Connecticut's best. While the menu presents an extensive array of salads, sushi rolls, appetizers, and sides, the focus is squarely on steaks. Several of these steaks are pretty massive (the lineup includes a 50-ounce tomahawk, and a 40-ounce porterhouse), and each is served alongside special sauces like Umami Bomb, or smoked butter.
(203) 857-1314
141 Washington St., South Norwalk, CT 06854
Delaware - Harry's Savoy Grill
One of USA Today's Restaurants of the Year in 2024, Harry's Savoy Grill is the latest eatery to occupy a 90-year-old space in Wilmington. The lounge is the place to enjoy the likes of truffle fries, and escargot in champagne, while the lively dining room offers steakhouse classics such as 45-day-aged ribeye, and prime rib au jus.
harryshospitalitygroup.com/harrys-savoy-grill
(302) 475-3000
2020 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810
Florida - Bern's Steak House
The best steakhouses have excellent wine lists, and dessert menus, and Bern's measures up. An institution in Tampa since the mid-20th century, Bern's is where to find delicious, dry-aged, charbroiled steaks, and a lengthy wine list. The price of each steak includes French onion soup, salad, onion rings, and a baked potato, plus the vegetable of the evening. Sweet treats from an impressively wide variety of desserts may be enjoyed in a separate, dedicated lounge.
(813) 251-2421
1208 S Howard Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Georgia - Bones
Zagat, and Atlanta Magazine readers keep naming Bones the best steakhouse in town, while OpenTable called it one of the best restaurants in the country for its service. Establishing itself as an esteemed, formal meat palace upon opening in 1979, Bones has lots of juicy steaks from which to choose, including a Japanese wagyu New York strip, a dry-aged ribeye, and a mixed grill with filet mignon, lamb, and pheasant sausage.
(404) 237-2663
3130 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Hawaii - Hy's Steak House
Kiawe, a distinctive Hawaiian hardwood, fuels the broilers at Hy's Steakhouse. Situated on the island of Oahu, it's a mid-century throwback of a special occasion restaurant, and it appears on lists of the best steakhouses in the country. While the lamb, seafood, and salads prepared table-side are star attractions, so are the old-school favorites like steak Oscar, which pairs a filet mignon with lump crab, and thick Delmonico steak.
(808) 922-5555
2440 Kūhiō Ave., Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho - Lock Stock & Barrel
Lock Stock & Barrel is beloved by Boise residents. First opened in the 1970s, this is a steakhouse that still offers a salad bar, and takes a lot of pride in its prime rib, aged for at least 28 days, and slow-roasted. Its USDA Prime, beer-marinated sirloin is also a favorite, while the 28-ounce, dry-aged cowboy cut, and ribeye topped with Gorgonzola sauce also stand out to us.
(208) 336-4266
1100 W Jefferson St., Boise, ID 83702
Illinois - Bavette's Bar and Boeuf
Chicago is historically a major meatpacking city, and Bavette's is among the very best steakhouses in Chicago, according to customer reviews, and critics. The steaks are cooked on a blistering hot broiler after they've been aged in-house for as long as 42 days. Bavette's earns as much praise for its sauces, and other dishes like short rib stroganoff, as it does for its steaks, which range from a 32-ounce American wagyu porterhouse to a petite filet mignon.
(312) 624-8154
218 W Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana - St. Elmo Steak House
Indianapolis diners return often to St. Elmo Steak House, founded in 1902, for its World Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail. Made with jumbo shrimp, and a spicy horseradish sauce, this is the ideal prelude to one of the restaurant's juicy steaks. That might be a 12-ounce, grass-fed flat iron steak, a very marbled USDA Prime New York strip, or a generous 20-ounce portion of prime rib.
(317) 635-0636
127 S Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa - Archie's Waeside
Just past an RV dump stands one of the Midwest's top steakhouses. Open since 1949, and attracting locals, and out-of-towners alike, the James Beard Award-winning Archie's Waeside serves several cuts of dry-aged, corn-fed beef. Specialties of the house are a sirloin cut extra-thick, and an Angus Prime ribeye aged for as long as 40 days.
(712) 546-7011
224 4th Ave. NE, Le Mars, IA 51031
Kansas - Scotch & Sirloin
Regarded as one of the best restaurants in Wichita, the place that locals simply call The Scotch is near a major beef processor, and its steaks are certified as Sterling Silver Certified Premium Beef. With an Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator, Scotch & Sirloin offers an extensive variety of scotch as well as beef, with everything from tartare to prime rib, to a bone-in ribeye.
(316) 685-8701
5325 E Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS 67218
Kentucky - Le Moo
Rated one of the best steakhouses in Kentucky, and receiving an abundance of praise from critics, Le Moo is as varied as it is classy. Among its cuts are a Grade 8 wagyu filet, and a hefty 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye. If you can't pick just one cut, go for the three-steak tenderloin flight.
(502) 458-8888
2300 Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana - Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse
New Orleans is among the world's best food cities, and for decades, Dickie Brennan's restaurant has been one of the most acclaimed steakhouses in the country. It's a destination eatery because of how the kitchen approaches steak: Each cut is prepared according to the method deemed most appropriate. A filet gets broiled, while a strip steak gets a nice sear, for example.
(504) 522-2467
716 Iberville St., New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine - The Lost Fire
The Lost Fire prepares its steaks in the Patagonian style, which involves the use of open, crackling, wood-fired grills. Often the winner of polls to determine Maine's best steakhouse, it's a steak-and-potato joint, but different from all the rest in that the meat carries a bold, smoky flavor, and the potato may come in the form of a delicious potato salad.
(207) 204-0123
62 Mills Rd., Kennebunkport, ME 04046
Maryland - The Ruxton
Show-stopping excess is kind of the point at a steakhouse, and The Ruxton abides by this rule. A dining room full of Art Deco features is the backdrop for the well-liked restaurant, where attentive, observant servers serve caviar tater tots, wedge salads, shellfish, and a variety of dry-aged, wagyu, and Prime steaks sourced from Chicago — including a chateaubriand, an Australian strip, and a 36-ounce tomahawk — seared on a charbroiler.
(443) 688-9488
720 Aliceanna St., Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts - Abe & Louie's
Abe & Louie's is still the steakhouse it was when it opened in the mid-1960s. Classic dishes like Oysters Rockefeller, and hand-made beef tartare fill the menu of the place that has been named the best steakhouse in Massachusetts many times. The USDA Prime steaks come from corn-fed cows raised in the Midwest, or Wagyu herds in Australia, and — in the case of the porterhouse, and the tomahawk ribeye — they're grandly presented as a dinner for two.
793 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116
(617) 536-6300
Michigan - Prime + Proper
Prime + Proper has a reputation for being one of the country's best steakhouses, and it's also one of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants. Customers pick their cuts from a butcher counter, where the house-trimmed selections included well-marbled Kansas City strips, and top-of-the-line A5 Wagyu steaks. The meat is aged, but especially the ribeye, which ages over 100 days.
1145 Griswold St., Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 636-3100
Minnesota - Manny's
A dining destination for culinary travelers, Manny's has a reputation for being one of the Twin Cities' best restaurants since 1988, and Men's Journal called it the best steakhouse on the planet. Manny's heritage beef comes from the restaurant's own cows, all raised without hormones to fill the menu with interesting cuts like a large filet mignon, a baseball steak, and a "bludgeon of beef", which is a 50-ounce ribeye.
825 S Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612) 339-9900
Mississippi - Marshall Steakhouse
At the lodge-like Marshall Steakhouse, one of the most beloved, and best-known steak restaurants in the South, the steaks get a smoky, backyard-style flavor. The 28-day-aged USDA Prime-grade ribeye is its biggest seller, named multiple times by the Mississippi Beef Council as the state's best steak. Like all the other cuts at Marshall Steakhouse, it's prepared on a charcoal-fired, pit-style grill.
2379 Hwy. 178 W, Holly Springs, MS 38635
(662) 252-2424
Missouri - Jess & Jim's Steakhouse
Jess & Jim's has been the quintessential Kansas City steak place since 1938, and it's still family-run. Landing spots on numerous lists of the best steakhouses in America, the decidedly low-key establishment serves its steaks in sandwiches, atop salads, and plated with sides. Customers can also order raw, unseasoned steaks to prepare at home. Esquire called The Playboy Strip, a 25-ounce sirloin, one of the best individual steaks in the country.
517 E 135th St., Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 941-9499
Montana - The Continental Divide
The legend of The Continental Divide has spread by word of mouth, with visiting celebrities, politicians, and fishers competing to book one of the heralded restaurant's few tables. Those lucky enough to snag a spot enjoy the sweetbreads, escargot, and steaks obtained from nearby ranchers. The meat menu ranges from game like elk loin chops, and bison tenderloin, to fine beef steaks like local, Wagyu-style bavette, and Angus filet mignon.
47 Geyser St., Ennis, MT 59729
(406) 682-7600
Nebraska - Timbers
Timbers has been recognized by national media for being the most beautiful restaurant, and also the best steakhouse in Nebraska. Tucked inside the Lied Lodge at Arbor Day Farm, the restaurant named for its tree theme offers a wide array of beef. The standout dishes are a grass-fed ribeye, a coulotte of American Wagyu, and a Certified Angus bone-in strip.
2700 Sylvan Rd., Nebraska City, NE 68410
(402) 873-8733
Nevada - Primal Steakhouse
Of all the glitzy, dynamic, chef-driven steakhouses in fabulous Las Vegas, the crowd-pleasing Primal Steakhouse may just be the greatest. It certainly serves some of the largest steaks in Nevada. Diners can choose an extra-thick, 28-ounce Delmonico, a 50-ounce Prime-level tomahawk, or a 9-ounce portion of delectable A5 Japanese Wagyu.
3542 S Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 620-5103
New Hampshire - Hanover Street Chophouse
When in New England, and seeking steak, head to the highly-rated Hanover Street Chophouse. There you'll find a tender Boston cut steak, and a formal steakhouse atmosphere. These are accompanied by fresh seafood, including raw oysters, colossal crab, and sea scallops, as well as a few other choice cuts of beef, like a bone-in filet, and a wet-aged ribeye.
149 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03101
(603) 644-2467
New Jersey - River Palm Terrace
The River Palm Terrace can rightly stake a claim as New Jersey's best steakhouse, in part because its meat comes from the best 1% of all American beef produced. This is a place where meat rules, and is served on heaping platters following appetizers like mac and cheese overflowing with lobster, and with mouthwatering sides like gussied-up, pan-fried hashbrowns.
1416 River Rd., Edgewater, NJ 07020
(201) 224-2013
New Mexico - Market Steer Steakhouse
A farm-to-table restaurant co-founded by a chef from a ranching family, the diner-recommended Market Steer Steakhouse wins a lot of New Mexico's restaurant awards. Meat informs every course, from appetizers like steak tartare, and smoked bone marrow, to the house-made bacon salad, to USDA Prime steaks including flat irons, New York strips, and a special New Mexico cut, which is a local, Wagyu-style beef tenderloin served with roasted garlic, and watercress.
213 Washington Ave., Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 365-1010
New York - Cote Korean Steakhouse
There are more than 900 steakhouses in New York state, and while several appear on the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list, Cote Korean Steakhouse sits the highest at No. 10 on the planet, and No. 1 in the U.S. Here, steaks are grilled table-side, because they're just that exceptional: Japanese Kobe, and Wagyu. The Butcher's Feast is a full, traditional Korean meal built around a selection of increasingly exquisite cuts of beef.
16 W 22nd St., New York, NY 10010
(212) 401-7886
North Carolina - Beef 'n Bottle Steakhouse
At Beef 'n Bottle, a restaurant serving dinner since 1958, the seafood choices are as good as the steaks, meaning that both have been called the best in Charlotte. The filet mignon is the specialty of the house, particularly when plated with scallops, shrimp, or fried oysters, and topped with a horseradish crust, or mushroom gravy.
4538 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209
(704) 523-9977
North Dakota - 40 Steak + Seafood
By far the most touted surf-and-turf establishment in North Dakota, Bismarck's 40 Steak + Seafood will never offer the same dining experience twice. Five dining rooms offer different thematic evenings, while the menu changes every day. Some steaks are always available, however, such as the King Cut Cowboy ribeye, and the Brazilian-style picanha.
1401 E Interchange Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501
(701) 255-4040
Ohio - The Pine Club
While there are plenty of classic steakhouses in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, the best in all of Ohio seems to be The Pine Club in Dayton. According to Food Network, the 80-year-old restaurant offers the second-best steak in the country. That would be a 20-ounce, bone-in ribeye, which is aged in a special chamber for a month, then trimmed, broiled, caramelized, buttered, and plated alongside thin-cut onion rings.
1926 Brown St., Dayton, OH 45409
(937) 228-7463
Oklahoma - Cattlemen's Steakhouse
Oklahoma City historically serves as a major hub for the beef business, and in 1910, Cattlemen's Steakhouse opened in the Stockyards City district to feed ranchers, and distributors. It became a hotspot in the 1920s because it stayed open late, and sold alcohol despite Prohibition laws. Today, it's a local institution, and a renowned eatery whose steaks are as legendary as its history.
1309 S Agnew Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73108
(405) 236-0416
Oregon - The RingSide Steakhouse
Towering over Portland's many hip, new, and vibrant restaurants is a culinary landmark: the RingSide Steakhouse. The dimly-lit establishment is as classy as the food is decadent. James Beard himself, a Portland native, said the onion rings were the best in America. They go well with a mushroom-topped dry-aged ribeye, or an apple-fed American Wagyu strip.
2165 W Burnside St., Portland, OR 97210
(503) 223-1513
Pennsylvania - Barclay Prime
Barclay Prime is an ultra contemporary steakhouse where the beef is of premium quality. It's typically prepared in classic ways, but you'll also find innovative spins on local favorites. American Wagyu steaks are tender at every level of doneness, and it makes for a decadent Philly cheesesteak topped with foie gras.
237 S 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 732-7560
Rhode Island - Thames Street Kitchen
Thames Street Kitchen is highly praised, both for its overall excellence, and for some specific steaks. Newport regulars swear by the Mission Cut, the house ribeye for which the restaurant charges by the individual ounce. Only three other steaks are available: a filet, a boneless New York strip, and a hanger steak. They all come composed with shallots, watercress, and roasted garlic.
509 Thames St., Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0400
South Carolina - Marbled and Fin
Southern Living called Marble and Fin one of the South's top new restaurants in 2025, and it's quickly climbed to the top of diners' lists of steakhouses in the monied Charleston scene. There's plenty of variety in the origin, and preparation methods of the steak here. They include both wet- and dry-aged domestic beef, and Wagyu-style steak from Australia, and Japan.
480 E Bay St., Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 278-5488
South Dakota - Morrie's Steakhouse
Morrie's emulates a mid-20th century Tinseltown vibe, and earns almost universally stellar customer reviews. It also received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in its first year of existence, the first-ever for South Dakota. As for the steaks, they're big, and special. Diners can order a tomahawk Wagyu from a small farm, or a buffalo ribeye raised in-state.
2507 S Shirley Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57109
(605) 362-8125
Tennessee - Folk's Folly Prime Steak House
A household name in Memphis, the highly esteemed Folk's Folly was the first steakhouse in the area to serve Prime-level steaks. Along with over half a dozen cuts, including a bone-in Kansas City strip, a porterhouse, and a cowboy ribeye, Folk's Folly also offers a number of fancied-up Southern favorites like fried pickles, and pecan pie.
551 S Mendenhall Rd., Memphis, TN 38117
(901) 762-8200
Texas - Knife
Gayot ranks Knife as one of the 10 best steakhouses in the country, and it's reached No. 47 on the list of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants. Founded by "Top Chef" alum John Tesar, Knife serves beef that's been raised in Texas. Most cuts are dry-aged onsite for 140 days, but bone-in ribeyes are aged 240 days to impart a rich, nutty, and deep beef flavor.
5300 E Mockingbird Ln., Dallas, TX 75206
(214) 443-9339
Utah - Hoof & Vine
Repeatedly an OpenTable Diners' Choice award winner, Hoof & Vine delights Utah diners with its high-end steaks, and spins on familiar side dishes. The macaroni and cheese with Dungeness crab, or morsels of funeral potatoes —an homage to the state's most legendary casserole — pairs nicely with a ribeye, tenderloin, New York strip, or bavette, each served with the establishment's trio of house-made sauces.
7680 S Union Park Ave., Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 569-4645
Vermont - E.B. Strong's Prime Steakhouse
Just about the best-rated steakhouse in all of Vermont, Burlington's E.B. Strong's Prime Steakhouse was the first restaurant in the state to sell USDA Prime cuts, which the establishment still picks based on marbling, and the youth of the beef. Those steaks are the result of corn-feeding, and an aging process that lasts for at least three weeks.
10 Church St., Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 497-1214
Virginia - Bookbinder's
One of Virginia's top-rated restaurants by OpenTable users, Bookbinder's is steeped in history. The building was originally a cigar factory constructed in 1901, but dense vegetation, and a peaceful koi pond have turned it into a contemporary setting. The restaurant is known for elaborate pairings, like a petite filet served with a lobster tail. Other steaks get a coffee crust, or chimichurri sauce.
2306 E Cary St., Richmond, VA23223
(804) 643-6900
Washington - Churchill's Steakhouse
In the eastern part of Washington, Churchill's Steakhouse has made a name for itself with its prodigiously charred steaks. The restaurant is operated by a third-generation butcher, and it only serves USDA Prime graded steaks that have been dry-aged, and sourced from corn-fed cows in the Midwest.
165 S Post St., Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 474-9888
West Virginia - The Wonder Bar
One of West Virginia's nicest, and acclaimed restaurants, The Wonder Bar was a sophisticated club in the 1940s before it was revived as an elegant steakhouse in the 2010s. Along with a lengthy wine list, lots of shellfish, and authentic Italian dishes, the Wonder Bar serves steaks like grain-fed ribeyes, and New York strips. All of them are of USDA Choice grade, or better.
1012 Wonderbar Rd., Clarksburg, WV 26301
(304) 622-1451
Wisconsin - Five O'Clock Steakhouse
This time-traveling supper club offers 1960s elegance, and camp. It is well regarded as one of the best steakhouses in Milwaukee, and perhaps even in the entire U.S. Steak rightly dominates the menu here, with filets sourced from steer. All cuts come slathered in mushrooms, and butter, bacon-wrapped or not.
2416 W State St., Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-3553
Wyoming - The Gun Barrel Steak & Game House
The highly-rated Gun Barrel Steak & Game House operates out of a former taxidermy museum in the vacation spot of Jackson Hole. It serves elk, bison, and venison, as well as a selection of elite beef, aged for three weeks, and cut right there on the premises. The Steak Diane is made with American Wagyu, while the Big Sky Ribeye weighs a full pound.
862 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
(307) 733-3287
Methodology
Often the centerpiece of the definitive special occasion restaurant meal, a steak is a piece of beef from a cow raised under exacting specifications, that's then measured into a ribeye, strip, filet, or other popular cut. The classic steakhouses serves as a temple to the mighty, and incredibly popular steak dinner — and one can be found in every major city in the country, as well as in most small towns, and even more rural spots. They range from high-end, white tablecloth-type establishments, complete with a dress code, to more casual eateries, where the steaks are grilled outside. We looked at steakhouses of all kinds when compiling this list of the best beef houses in the U.S., featuring one for every state.
During our steakhouse research, The Takeout considered customer reviews, articles in print publications, and internet features by established food writers, and restaurant critics. Innovation, tradition, and history played a role, too, as some of the best steakhouses in the U.S. are also the restaurants that originally helped to establish the feel, and format we've all come to expect.