Where To Find The Best Steakhouse In Every State

Despite the elevation, and variation that have transformed America's foodie scene over the last few decades, for many, the epitome of a great restaurant or dining experience is still a visit to a steakhouse. Iconic stalwarts of fine dining, steakhouses thrive as an all-American institution. Synonymous with fancy or expensive, a meal at a steakhouse is unparalleled, especially if one knows how to expertly order steak. After all, a steak at a restaurant just tastes better than one made at home.

Most historic, award-winning, and enduringly popular steakhouses — many of which keep up the traditions of the old-school steakhouses that disappeared — share a format, and a menu. Premium cuts of beef, perhaps aged for a lengthy period of time, populate the bill of fare. And what goes great with a ribeye, New York strip, filet mignon, or porterhouse? Sides like creamed spinach, lobster mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and salads, some of which are prepared table-side. Add a towering slice of cheesecake, and a nice bottle of wine, and it's an unforgettable meal. Every state in the U.S. has its own steakhouses that have consistently impressed critics, and patrons for many years. America has fallen in love with steak all over again, as proven by the best steakhouses in all 50 states.