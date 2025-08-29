Beloved Old-School American Steakhouses That Disappeared

Hearty, tender, and juicy, steaks hold a special place in American culinary heritage. Whether casual or fine dining, steakhouses play a huge part in linking today's diners to centuries of tradition. Modern steakhouses have a long history, dating back to 17th-century London, where chophouses served hearty cuts of beef to blue-collar workers. As immigrants arrived in America, they brought with them different culinary influences, giving rise to the emergence of steakhouses in the Meatpacking District of New York in the early 19th century.

Initially little more than taverns catering to laborers, it wasn't long before steakhouses began attracting more affluent diners. One of America's oldest steakhouses opened in 1868, setting a precedent for today's steakhouse scene. The Old Homestead in New York City, which still operates today, has been in the same location in the historic Meatpacking District since day one. While the Old Homestead continues to attract diners, not all steakhouses have been as successful. Many steak restaurants have come and gone, disappearing due to changing dining trends, rising costs, and increasing competition. Here is the story of the 12 old-school American steakhouses that have closed their doors forever.