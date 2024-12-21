Ina Garten's Tip To Simplify Cooking Beef Short Ribs

Short ribs are an incredibly soft and tender dinner option, but the process of cooking them can seem daunting. Thankfully, Barefoot Contessa chef Ina Garten has shared a tip that simplifies the process. Ina Garten is all about simplifying the cooking process, and we're here for it. When cooking short ribs, most recipes will tell you to sear the meat on all sides in a hot pan, but Garten suggests baking the meat instead.

"Instead of searing them in a pan, which I found so annoying, where you have to keep turning them and get the oil splattered all over you, what I am going to do is put them on a sheet pan and brush them in oil," Garten said in a video on the Food Network. Garten bakes five pounds of heavily salted and peppered short ribs for 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. "So much easier than searing them in a pan," she continued.

While the meat cooks in the oven, she can get her veggies sautéed together before adding in her spices, a whole bottle of red wine, a stout beer, crushed tomatoes, and then finally, the baked short ribs. They will continue to cook in the oven at 325 degrees for two more hours before being ready to eat with a pairing of your choice!