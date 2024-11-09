The Best Garlic Bread Is Actually Made On The Stove Top
When it comes to making buttery, golden, flavor-packed garlic bread, you'll be surprised to know that the stovetop method is the best alternative to baking. How? cooking garlic bread on the stove gives you more control over the heat, letting you adjust as needed to get that perfect crispy exterior while keeping the center soft and fluffy. Since it's directly on the stovetop, it cooks evenly and quickly, with few of the common errors you get with oven-baked garlic bread, like overcooked edges or underdone middles. You can also keep a good eye out on your bread making sure it doesn't burn since it's right in front of you.
The stovetop garlic bread recipe is also quick, and requires no preheating! All you have to do is melt some butter, add in your garlic, and parsley, and sprinkle in some salt. Mix it together and spread the mix on your bread slices. Each side should be cooked till golden brown, for a crispy crust, tender center garlic bread you can enjoy in minutes. Try this fail-proof method and you'll never go back to baking your garlic bread ever again!
A quick, flavor-filled game changer
The process is quite simple. Start with a loaf of bread; preferably, go with the French or Italian loaf for its thickness and texture. Don't be afraid to generously spread each slice of bread with your garlic butter mix made of softened butter, some minced garlic, fresh parsley, and a sprinkle of salt. Heat up your skillet under medium heat and cook each side of the sliced bread until it is golden brown on both sides.
Cooking your garlic bread on the stovetop also allows you to be creative. For some ideas, sprinkle grated parmesan cheese on top of the garlic bread for a savory twist, and sprinkle some red pepper flakes in for some spice. In the end, you'll have delicious, creamy garlic bread to savor, no oven needed!
Stovetop garlic bread isn't only faster to make but has a very satisfying texture. With the stovetop method, you get a nice balance of crispy and chewy which is sometimes difficult to achieve with an oven. It's also a perfect alternative if you only need a small batch since you only need a skillet instead of the full baking sheet.
Regardless of what you pair it with, some delicious pasta recipe, soup, or by itself, stovetop garlic bread is a total game changer with maximum taste value. Once you have mastered this, you'll be able to enjoy garlic bread easily every time the craving hits.