The Best Garlic Bread Is Actually Made On The Stove Top

The process is quite simple. Start with a loaf of bread; preferably, go with the French or Italian loaf for its thickness and texture. Don't be afraid to generously spread each slice of bread with your garlic butter mix made of softened butter, some minced garlic, fresh parsley, and a sprinkle of salt. Heat up your skillet under medium heat and cook each side of the sliced bread until it is golden brown on both sides.

Cooking your garlic bread on the stovetop also allows you to be creative. For some ideas, sprinkle grated parmesan cheese on top of the garlic bread for a savory twist, and sprinkle some red pepper flakes in for some spice. In the end, you'll have delicious, creamy garlic bread to savor, no oven needed!

Stovetop garlic bread isn't only faster to make but has a very satisfying texture. With the stovetop method, you get a nice balance of crispy and chewy which is sometimes difficult to achieve with an oven. It's also a perfect alternative if you only need a small batch since you only need a skillet instead of the full baking sheet.

Regardless of what you pair it with, some delicious pasta recipe, soup, or by itself, stovetop garlic bread is a total game changer with maximum taste value. Once you have mastered this, you'll be able to enjoy garlic bread easily every time the craving hits.