A Preheated Sheet Pan Amps Up The Flavor Of Roasted Veggies

Everyone could stand to eat more vegetables but it all comes down to how you prepare them. Proper preparation is what differentiates a pile of soggy vegetables that people wince through eating (if they even eat them at all) from an undeniably delicious meal.

One of the surefire ways to make vegetables delicious is to roast them in the oven. Roasted vegetables gain tons of flavor through the Maillard reaction in which the high, dry heat encourages the sugars in the vegetables to get brown and caramelize. This promises a much more delicious experience than your typical waterlogged and mushy plate of steamed vegetables.

With the Maillard reaction in mind, one can assume that getting a deeper caramelization on your vegetables means a deeper flavor in the end product. But how do you make sure you can get to that deep brown stage without overcooking your vegetables? One key step is to actually preheat your sheet pan in the oven before throwing your veggies on so that the browning process can start right away.