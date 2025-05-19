For The Perfect Grilled Filet Mignon Don't Forget This Crucial Step

Grilling a restaurant-quality filet mignon at home sounds intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Although filet mignon is a more expensive cut of steak, the preparation and grilling process is quite simple. It starts with one absolutely critical step: After seasoning the filet, let it sit out for 30 to 60 minutes to warm up to room temperature. This is vital for steaks that are more than 1 inch thick as it helps the meat to grill thoroughly and evenly from its center to its edges. "I take steaks out of the fridge up to one hour before cooking so when they're cooked, the outside of the meat doesn't burn and the inside isn't cold," Lachlan Graham, a fourth-generation cattle farmer who operates Argyle Smokehouse & Butchery in Sydney, Australia, told Steak School by Stanbroke.

Another reason to let meat warm up before grilling it is to prevent the protein fibers from tightening up. This small but important step gives the proteins in the filet mignon time to relax and soften, which produces juicier, more flavorful steaks. When grilling, the USDA recommends the filet reach a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit before removing it from the heat and then to let the steak rest an additional three minutes.