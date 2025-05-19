For The Perfect Grilled Filet Mignon Don't Forget This Crucial Step
Grilling a restaurant-quality filet mignon at home sounds intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Although filet mignon is a more expensive cut of steak, the preparation and grilling process is quite simple. It starts with one absolutely critical step: After seasoning the filet, let it sit out for 30 to 60 minutes to warm up to room temperature. This is vital for steaks that are more than 1 inch thick as it helps the meat to grill thoroughly and evenly from its center to its edges. "I take steaks out of the fridge up to one hour before cooking so when they're cooked, the outside of the meat doesn't burn and the inside isn't cold," Lachlan Graham, a fourth-generation cattle farmer who operates Argyle Smokehouse & Butchery in Sydney, Australia, told Steak School by Stanbroke.
Another reason to let meat warm up before grilling it is to prevent the protein fibers from tightening up. This small but important step gives the proteins in the filet mignon time to relax and soften, which produces juicier, more flavorful steaks. When grilling, the USDA recommends the filet reach a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit before removing it from the heat and then to let the steak rest an additional three minutes.
More tips for grilling steak at home
To avoid common grilling mistakes, start by selecting a high-quality filet mignon that's marbled. This means there are small strands of fat blended into the meat which will melt as the steak cooks, rendering it extra tasty. Another important tip is to lightly brush the filet with olive oil (or your favorite cooking oil) before adding steak seasoning. As the steak grills, the oil coating will prevent the steak from sticking to the grill and will help seal in moisture.
Don't forget to prep your grill before adding that precious filet mignon. Clean the grates with a balled-up piece of aluminum foil to remove any residue from previous grilling. Be sure to have two different heat zones on your grill: one hot and one low-medium. You'll want to start the steak in the hot zone for about two minutes per side to create a nice sear on the outside of the steak, then move it to the cooler zone to finish cooking for six to eight minutes per side, depending on the steak's thickness and your personal preferences on doneness. Lastly, after removing your meat from the grill, let your steak rest for at least 5 minutes on a clean plate or cutting board before serving.