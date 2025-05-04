You're Probably Not Cleaning Your Grill As Often As You Should

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some, grilling season is nearly here. For others, it's every season, given that grilling is the easiest type of cooking. Regardless of which category you fall into, you're likely among the many that make this mistake when grilling steak — or anything else; not cleaning your grill as often as you should. Not cleaning your grill can have unsafe and downright unsettling consequences, like changing the taste of your food, growing bacteria and mold, and attracting rodents or other unwanted barbecue guests to your grill. If you don't regularly clean your grill, you also run the risk of food buildup, causing your grill's efficiency to decline and increasing the risk of dangerous flare-ups.

Chef Scott Groth, founder of I'd Rather Be a Chef, spoke with The Takeout and broke it down for us. "My suggestion is easy and regular maintenance: It's best to clean your grill grates after each use using a sturdy grill brush or scraper. Twice a year, I suggest a deeper clean involving the removal of grates and cleaning of the burners and interior surfaces ... to ensure optimal performance." Clean the grill while it's still warm using a grill brush to remove excess buildup and debris from the grates and warming rack.