You're Probably Not Cleaning Your Grill As Often As You Should
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For some, grilling season is nearly here. For others, it's every season, given that grilling is the easiest type of cooking. Regardless of which category you fall into, you're likely among the many that make this mistake when grilling steak — or anything else; not cleaning your grill as often as you should. Not cleaning your grill can have unsafe and downright unsettling consequences, like changing the taste of your food, growing bacteria and mold, and attracting rodents or other unwanted barbecue guests to your grill. If you don't regularly clean your grill, you also run the risk of food buildup, causing your grill's efficiency to decline and increasing the risk of dangerous flare-ups.
Chef Scott Groth, founder of I'd Rather Be a Chef, spoke with The Takeout and broke it down for us. "My suggestion is easy and regular maintenance: It's best to clean your grill grates after each use using a sturdy grill brush or scraper. Twice a year, I suggest a deeper clean involving the removal of grates and cleaning of the burners and interior surfaces ... to ensure optimal performance." Clean the grill while it's still warm using a grill brush to remove excess buildup and debris from the grates and warming rack.
How and when to deep clean your grill
Cleaning your grill after each use is a great start to a fun and delicious backyard barbecue season, but don't forget to deep clean your grill, as well. Scott Groth suggests a biannual deep clean and has a step-by-step process to keep your grill fresh and sanitary. The first step, depending on the grill, is to disconnect the gas tank. Then, remove the grates to spray with a degreaser. Scrub the grates with a grill brush and rinse off any remaining cleaner with a hose or water supply. If all this newfound grill cleaning has you in the market for a new grill brush, a safe and durable choice is one like the Grillart grill brush and scraper on Amazon.
Once the grates are clean, be sure to remove any heat shields and clean those and the jets from the burners with your grill brush, as well. Finally, clean the interior of your grill. This part will likely call for some rags or paper towels, soap, water, and most likely a shop vac to suck up any debris. You'll want to scrub any surface that may have food buildup or is exposed to the elements. Make sure to give your grease trap a good clean as well. Once you've cleaned the inside and all of the grill components, give the exterior a solid wipe-down for a grill that looks brand new. Once you're done, you're back in business and you can finally start grilling pickles, or pizzas, or whatever your stomach desires.