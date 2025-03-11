The Mistake You're Probably Making When Cooking Fried Shrimp

Chef Nick Wallace also offered another tip about how to fix your fried shrimp, since you've got to watch out for either over- or under-seasoning the breading. "You got to find that sweet spot," he told us. Since it's a bit too expensive and labor-intensive to go by trial and error, you may want to pick a fried shrimp recipe and do exactly what it says.

If you prefer to come up with your own breading mix, some recipes may use up to two teaspoons of salt and an additional four teaspoons of spices (cayenne, garlic, or paprika, for example) per cup of dry ingredients such as flour or cornmeal. Others are more restrained, using just a single teaspoon of salt per cup along with another teaspoon of a different seasoning, such as black pepper.

One way to make your shrimp seasoning practically foolproof, however, is to coat the crustaceans in panko or breadcrumbs – specifically, a seasoned variety, since the manufacturer will have done all the work of determining the proper amount of salt and spices to add. If you don't want to rely on some test kitchen employee's taste buds, however, you can always sample the breadcrumbs before they've been introduced to any raw egg or shrimp. If they still seem a bit bland, go ahead and add some extra garlic, pepper, or any other flavoring you feel they might lack.