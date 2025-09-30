Restaurants Owned By Food Network Celebrities That You Need To Visit

Our fascination with food is timeless, evolving from communal fires and feasts to today's gourmet restaurants. As such, it's little surprise that food has found its way onto television screens, transforming into a source of entertainment. One turning point in food TV took place with the debut of the Food Network (then known as the TV Food Network) in 1993. Still successful more than three decades later, the channel blends kitchen tips, cooking competitions, and personality-driven shows.

Over the years, the Food Network has played host to hundreds of shows, with some of the more memorable programs including juggernauts like "Iron Chef America," "Chopped," and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." At the same time, many of the network's contestants and hosts — such as Giada De Laurentiis, Emeril Lagasse, and Guy Fieri — have become household names. Not just successes in front of the camera, many Food Network stars have also made their mark off-screen, opening their own restaurants.

While some of these celebrity chef restaurants were failures, other ventures have thrived, turning into lasting successes. We've pored over reviews and recommendations from customers to figure out which of these restaurants are worth your time (and money). Ready to find out about the best restaurants owned by Food Network celebrities? Let's dive into the foodie fun.