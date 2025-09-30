Restaurants Owned By Food Network Celebrities That You Need To Visit
Our fascination with food is timeless, evolving from communal fires and feasts to today's gourmet restaurants. As such, it's little surprise that food has found its way onto television screens, transforming into a source of entertainment. One turning point in food TV took place with the debut of the Food Network (then known as the TV Food Network) in 1993. Still successful more than three decades later, the channel blends kitchen tips, cooking competitions, and personality-driven shows.
Over the years, the Food Network has played host to hundreds of shows, with some of the more memorable programs including juggernauts like "Iron Chef America," "Chopped," and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." At the same time, many of the network's contestants and hosts — such as Giada De Laurentiis, Emeril Lagasse, and Guy Fieri — have become household names. Not just successes in front of the camera, many Food Network stars have also made their mark off-screen, opening their own restaurants.
While some of these celebrity chef restaurants were failures, other ventures have thrived, turning into lasting successes. We've pored over reviews and recommendations from customers to figure out which of these restaurants are worth your time (and money). Ready to find out about the best restaurants owned by Food Network celebrities? Let's dive into the foodie fun.
Giada (Giada De Laurentiis)
Giada De Laurentiis has become one of Food Network's most recognizable faces through shows like "Everyday Italian" and "Giada at Home." The Italian-born chef fulfilled a part of her culinary vision when she opened Giada at The Cromwell hotel in 2014. The stylish restaurant offers diners Italian tradition with a Californian touch, alongside panoramic views of the famous Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Palace, and the Bellagio fountains. The restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows not only ensure five-star views but also flood the dining room with natural light during the day.
While Giada is admittedly quite pricey, it delivers outstanding dishes that have left diners feeling the meal was worth the splurge. The comprehensive menu includes a range of Italian-inspired antipasti such as orzo meatballs, Calabrian shrimp, and salumi arancini. The restaurant also offers several wood-fired specialties like Giada's Signature Focaccia, as well as handmade pasta, including Giada's Signature Lemon Spaghetti with shrimp, mascarpone cheese, lemon, and basil. The menu also highlights classic meat and seafood dishes like chicken Parmesan, scallop risotto, and New York strip steak.
caesars.com/cromwell/restaurants/giada
(702) 777-3799
3595 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Girl & The Goat (Stephanie Izard)
Stephanie Izard is the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Girl & The Goat, a renowned restaurant with locations in Chicago and Los Angeles. The establishment is known for its bold flavors, nose-to-tail cooking, shared plates, and a creative menu that highlights Mediterranean and global influences. While building her restaurant empire, Izard became the first female "Top Chef" champion and won the title of Iron Chef on "Iron Chef Gauntlet" in 2017, before going on to showcase her talents in other Food Network shows, such as "Tournament of Champions," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Superchef Grudge Match."
Having opened its doors in 2010, Girl & The Goat in Chicago's West Loop boasts a rustic vibe with an industrial feel and is considered a highlight of Chicago's foodie scene. Its sister restaurant in Los Angeles' Arts District, which opened in 2021, features a lighter and airier vibe, with light wood fittings, large windows, and plants. While the menus at both restaurants are similar, they do differ slightly. True to the restaurant's name, both feature several goat dishes, such as empanadas, liver mousse, and belly confit. Both restaurants also serve a range of meat, fish, and veggie specialties, such as pan-roasted halibut, glazed pork shank, and an heirloom tomato salad.
Multiple locations
Noreetuh (Chung Chow)
Translating to "playground" in Korean, Noreetuh encapsulates a playful approach to ingredient combinations and flavors. The restaurant is the brainchild of Chung Chow, whose culinary inventiveness reflects his time training with celebrated chefs, including Thomas Keller at Per Se in New York. Born in Hong Kong but brought up on Oahu in Hawaii, the star is known for combining Hawaiian flavors with Japanese and Korean influences, cooked with French techniques.
Chow, who co-founded Noreetuh in 2015, reflects his mission to showcase Hawaiian cuisine by spotlighting dishes and techniques that go beyond what most diners expect. He described the idea behind the restaurant's menu in an interview with the Michelin Guide, saying, "Hawaiian cuisine is important because it's shrouded in mystery and not widely known by most people. When one thinks of Hawaiian food, the majority go right to pineapples, pig roasts and tuna poke. I want to help expand people's knowledge of Hawaiian cuisine and make it more accessible to the average diner." Judging by the menu, it's safe to say that he has succeeded with creative dishes like mochiko fried chicken, char siu glazed wagyu beef tongue, and truffle campanelle.
(646) 892-3050
128 1st Ave, New York, NY 10009
Playa Provisions (Brooke Williamson)
Playa Provisions is an all-in-one beachside dining destination in Playa del Rey, California, launched by "Top Chef" and "Tournament of Champions" winner Brooke Williamson and her business partner, Nick Roberts, in 2014. In addition to overseeing Playa Provisions, Williamson is also one of the Titans on "Bobby's Triple Threat," giving challengers a taste of her outstanding culinary skills.
The 7,000-square-foot Playa Provisions is home to four very distinct dining concepts. Open for breakfast and lunch, King Beach serves coffees, sandwiches, and salads. Dockside dishes out seasonal Californian coastal cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood, from lobster rolls to fish and chips. For desserts and ice cream, Playa Provisions offers the Small Batch Ice Cream Bar. Finally, the Grain Whiskey Bar marks the perfect spot for a post-dinner libation.
Customers have heaped praise upon all four concepts, highlighting everything from the food (especially the lobster rolls) to the service. Today, the multi-concept venue stands as a culinary anchor in Playa del Rey, showcasing Williamson's versatility as both a Food Network champion and a restaurateur.
(310) 683-5019
119 Culver Blvd, Playa del Rey, CA, 90293
Angeline (Michael Symon)
Michael Symon has taken his Greek and Sicilian roots and built a reputation as a restaurateur with dining venues such as the Mediterranean-style Chios Taverna by Michael Symon. Beyond his restaurants, Symon has gained recognition through Food Network appearances on shows such as "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out," "Iron Chef America," "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing," and "The Melting Pot."
In 2017, Symon expanded his portfolio of restaurants when he opened Angeline at Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Bearing the name of Symon's grandmother, Angel, the restaurant has been built around his family's classic Italian recipes, making it one of his most personal ventures. Angeline is designed to evoke the cozy, nostalgic feel of Symon's own family meals, offering soulful Italian plates that celebrate tradition while showcasing the James Beard Award-winning chef's contemporary flair. The menu includes the likes of homemade pasta — including clams linguine, agnolotti with sweetcorn and brown butter, and spaghetti bathed in lemon butter and Parmesan — alongside wood-fired entrées, such as hearty veal cutlets and grilled wild salmon.
borgata.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/angeline-by-michael-symon
(609) 317-8222
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Amalfi (Bobby Flay)
Bobby Flay's Food Network career spans more than three decades, with his first appearance on the popular cooking channel in 1994. He's since starred in the likes of "Iron Chef America," "Bobby's Triple Threat," and "Brunch @ Bobby's." However, Flay's on-screen career isn't his only claim to fame. He is also an accomplished restaurateur, with an impressive portfolio of restaurants across the U.S. One of these is Amalfi at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Launched in 2021 and racking up a string of glowing reviews ever since, Amalfi draws culinary inspiration from the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean coast. The restaurant's menu is designed around fresh fish, handmade pastas — including squid ink fettuccine and zucchini spaghetti — and plenty of Italian-inspired cocktails. One of the venue's highlights is a fresh seafood display, modeled on authentic coastal markets. The restaurant even has a fishmonger on hand, ready to answer questions and provide diners with information about the seafood's origin and characteristics.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/amalfi
(702) 650-5965
3570 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Canje (Tavel Bristol-Joseph)
Drawing on the culinary heritage of his place of birth, Guyana, Tavel Bristol-Joseph has built an impressive foodie career. The chef moved to the U.S. at the tender age of 17, eventually co-founding his first restaurant, Emmer & Rye, in 2015. Since then, he has gone on to open a series of restaurants, including Canje, which combines Guyanese cuisine with the flavors of other Caribbean countries, such as Jamaica and Puerto Rico.
Committed to sourcing local produce, Bristol-Joseph has built Canje's menu around partnerships with local farmers and seasonal availability. Beyond this, the Austin restaurant seeks to spotlight Afro-Caribbean cuisine and create a space where diners feel both welcomed and connected to a community. While Canje's menu is ever-changing, some dishes that embody this mission include Jamaican bun and cheese, Haitian griot, and jerk chicken, with the latter consistently praised by diners for its moist meat and spot-on flavors.
(512) 706-9119
1914 E 6th St Ste C Austin, TX 78702
Hav & Mar (Marcus Samuelsson)
Taking its name from the Swedish word for ocean and the Amharic word for honey, Hav & Mar reflects Marcus Samuelsson's Swedish upbringing and Ethiopian heritage. The Chelsea restaurant primarily focuses on globally-inspired seafood dishes made with fresh seasonal produce. Standout plates here include tuna tartare with miso, injera, and walnut; grilled octopus with awaze, aji amarillo, and thumbelina; and pan-seared black bass with purple potato, spring vegetables, and fish-based gravy. Anyone not in the mood for seafood can also opt for the likes of curry goat gyoza, wild mushroom curry, and roasted chicken.
The interior space is also accented with artworks by Derrick Adams, whose series of Black mermaids offers an "alternative way of looking at Blackness in a way that is fortifying and empowering and not comparative" (via Wallpaper). The atmosphere, cocktails, and, most importantly, the food, have all received positive reviews from diners, with the bread basket and its iconic Addis York (which combines doro wot, ayib, fried chicken, and a soft-boiled egg) often highlighted as some of the most impressive dishes.
(212) 328-8041
245 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001
Bokujō Ramen (Justin Warner)
In South Dakota, where Bokujō Ramen is located, bison meat is a big deal. Justin Warner — a Food Network star, South Dakota resident, and Bokujō Ramen's founder – leans into that local tradition. As well as offering your standard pork ramen, Warner uses this regionally sourced meat and bones in some of the restaurant's dishes. One of Bokujō Ramen's most popular offerings is its bison bone ramen, a dish Warner believes is relatively unique to the restaurant. A broth made with bison bone is combined with bison brisket, mixed greens, soy egg, sunflower, and scallions.
Launched in 2021 in Rapid City, Bokujō Ramen is the culmination of Warner's and his wife, Brooke Sweeten's, passion for Japanese cuisine and local South Dakota ingredients. The duo actually met while working at a Japanese restaurant in Colorado. In fact, "Bokujō" translates to "pasture" or "ranch" in Japanese, reflecting the couple's philosophy of blending international flavors and the local agricultural culture. Aside from locally-sourced bison and beef, Bokujō Ramen also prioritizes other fresh produce, such as mushrooms and veggies, grown by nearby farmers.
518 Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
The Americano Atlanta (Scott Conant)
Having appeared as a recurring judge on "Chopped" for over a decade, Scott Conant is a well-known name among Food Network fans. He is recognized for his refined, creative Italian cooking style, which is reflected in his Georgia restaurant, The Americano Atlanta.
Located at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, The Americano Atlanta is a restaurant and bar that blends classic Italian flavors with modern twists. Sophisticated and trendy, it features a menu of soulful recipes that include a range of housemade pasta and meats. This menu, plus the restaurant's decor, was revamped in 2025 after the venue was damaged by a kitchen fire, which Conant has since taken as a blessing in disguise.
Stylish and art-forward, The Americano Atlanta today serves the likes of octopus tonnarelli with Moroccan-cured olives, gnocchi al pomodoro, and foie gras triangoli. Non-pasta options include Australian wagyu, lamb chops, and roasted half chicken, with the latter often hailed as a flavorful highlight.
(404) 946-9070
3315 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30326
Eet (Maneet Chauhan)
Launched by chef and TV personality Maneet Chauhan, Eet showcases her Indian heritage through bold flavors and vibrant spices. For Chauhan, food is not just about what's on the plate; it's also about finding connection. This may be why some of Eet's Indian-inspired dishes come in shareable portions, allowing diners to share moments over a communal dining experience.
First opened in 2024 at Disney Springs in Florida, Eet is a limited-service restaurant, offering a more casual, low-cost menu than the upscale venues often associated with Food Network celebrities. The restaurant caters to both seasoned fans of Indian cuisine and newbies who might need a cheat sheet to Indian restaurant menus. On offer are playful fusion dishes such as a chicken tikka naan pizza and a tandoori chicken poutine, plus a gulab jamun cheesecake (a New York cheesecake with the deep-fried, doughy treat that is gulab jamun). The bread service is also a real crowd-pleaser, served with a side of pimento whipped paneer cheese.
(615) 483-1544
1780 E Buena Vista Dr Suite B, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Scopa Italian Roots (Antonia Lofaso)
Having appeared on the likes of "Tournament of Champions," "Cutthroat Kitchen," and "Worst Cooks In America," Antonia Lofaso is no stranger to proving her culinary skills in front of nationwide audiences. She has also established her mark as a successful entrepreneur on the Los Angeles hospitality scene with Black Market Liquor Bar, the Latin American-inspired DAMA, and Scopa Italian Roots.
The latter specializes in Lofaso's take on old-school Italian-American cuisine. Scopa Italian Roots offers crowd-pleasing staples such as hearty pastas, hot and cold antipasti, and mains like chicken Parmesan, steak, and pork chops. Having opened in 2013, the restaurant was quickly embraced as one of Venice's go-to destinations for Italian-American dining. More than a decade later, the restaurant remains a cornerstone of the city's dining scene, proving that it's more than just a passing trend.
Lofaso's philosophy is simple — if it's not broken, there is no reason to fix it. This is why, over the past 12 years, several Italian-American staples have remained largely unchanged on Scopa's menu, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. If the abundance of positive reviews for said staples is anything to go by, this is the right move.
(310) 821-1100
2905 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292
Methodology
Given that earning your stripes in the kitchen is generally a prerequisite for a chef who appears on the Food Network, determining which of their restaurants truly deliver wasn't an easy task. However, after some in-depth research, it became clear that not every star-powered restaurant concept carries the same level of creativity, quality, and consistency.
To bring you a list of the best restaurants owned by Food Network celebrities, we took into account several factors, including the general tone of customer ratings and reviews, creativity in the kitchen, as well as decor and ambiance. We also paid special attention to the use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients.