For Cheaper Homemade 'Lobster' Rolls, Use An Affordable Alternative

Lobster rolls are one of greatest food gifts New England has given us (though it's not entirely clear that's where lobster rolls came from). It's virtually the law you have to eat at least one when traveling there. That said, they aren't that hard to make at home so you can treat yourself to one whenever the mood strikes. The only drawback to the succulent seafood treat is how much lobster costs. If the price has got you down, there is a cheaper alternative you can use: monkfish.

Monkfish is nicknamed the "poor man's lobster" because its texture and taste resemble that of the pricey crustacean while being sold at a more affordable price. (Red Argentinian shrimp, which you can find at Trader Joe's, is another good lobster roll dupe.) Monkfish has a similarly firm, meaty springiness instead of the typical flaky fish texture. Its mild sweet flavor is also comparable to lobster without any of the usual fish taste. Sometimes also called American angler, the lean, white-fleshed fish is usually sold as thick, chunky filets, but you can also buy its flavorful tail.

Monkfish can replace lobster in a cold, mayonnaise-based lobster roll or as a replacement for the hot, butter-drenched version. Monkfish "lobster" rolls simply swap out the seafood. They're made with the same ingredients and seasonings typically used for lobster rolls. Ingredients like celery, chives, tarragon, scallions, and lemon juice. And of course, they should be served in toasted, top-split hot dog buns.