For Cheaper Homemade 'Lobster' Rolls, Use An Affordable Alternative
Lobster rolls are one of greatest food gifts New England has given us (though it's not entirely clear that's where lobster rolls came from). It's virtually the law you have to eat at least one when traveling there. That said, they aren't that hard to make at home so you can treat yourself to one whenever the mood strikes. The only drawback to the succulent seafood treat is how much lobster costs. If the price has got you down, there is a cheaper alternative you can use: monkfish.
Monkfish is nicknamed the "poor man's lobster" because its texture and taste resemble that of the pricey crustacean while being sold at a more affordable price. (Red Argentinian shrimp, which you can find at Trader Joe's, is another good lobster roll dupe.) Monkfish has a similarly firm, meaty springiness instead of the typical flaky fish texture. Its mild sweet flavor is also comparable to lobster without any of the usual fish taste. Sometimes also called American angler, the lean, white-fleshed fish is usually sold as thick, chunky filets, but you can also buy its flavorful tail.
Monkfish can replace lobster in a cold, mayonnaise-based lobster roll or as a replacement for the hot, butter-drenched version. Monkfish "lobster" rolls simply swap out the seafood. They're made with the same ingredients and seasonings typically used for lobster rolls. Ingredients like celery, chives, tarragon, scallions, and lemon juice. And of course, they should be served in toasted, top-split hot dog buns.
How to prepare monkfish as a lobster roll substitute
There are a few ways you can prepare monkfish to sub for lobster in lobster rolls. Buy monkfish filets, since they should have the bones and dark veins removed. Take off the membrane over the flesh if it's still on and pull off the skin if it hasn't been removed. While fish skin can be tasty, monkfish is one of the types of fish whose skin you should avoid because it's tough and chewy.
One way to make monkfish is to sauté the seasoned filet in butter until it's fully cooked and golden before cutting them into 1-inch pieces. Another is to poach the fish in boiling, salted water in either bite-sized chunks or as a whole filet which you can cut up once it's ready. You can boil monkfish until it's thoroughly done (about 10 minutes) or take it out a little over halfway through and sauté it in butter until it's finished cooking. It doesn't really matter which cooking method you prefer for making your lobster roll dupe.
Filling in for lobster is just one way monkfish can be served, though. The wide-mouth fish with rows of spiny teeth, a big, flattish head, and brownish-gray skin wouldn't win any beauty contests, but it is versatile. Because the fish isn't delicate, it can stand up to a variety of cooking methods, including baking, grilling, and pan-frying to be served as-is or thrown into stews and soups.