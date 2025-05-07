The Trader Joe's Seafood That'll Make 'Lobster Rolls' A Breeze

The lobster roll, a regional specialty known throughout New England, consists of little more than lobster salad in a bun. Despite the simplicity, purchasing one at a lobster shack could cost you big bucks – in 2025, Kennebunkport's The Clam Shack is selling lobster rolls for $31.95 a la carte, or $35.95 if you want coleslaw, fries, and pickles. Even making lobster rolls at home can be an expensive undertaking, since lobster can cost anywhere from around $18 to almost $50 per pound. Why does lobster cost so much when once it was considered poverty fare? There are a number of factors at play, but it boils down to higher demand and lower supply.

Fortunately, there's a cheaper alternative that does have a fairly similar taste and texture: red Argentinian shrimp, which can be purchased at Trader Joe's for about $12 per pound at the time of writing. The red shrimp that Trader Joe's sells are fairly large, with about 20 to 25 pieces per pound. The flesh is firm, the flavor is on the sweet side, and the name refers to the color when raw. While the shrimp don't really visually resemble lobster, you'll be chopping them up to make mock lobster salad, which will help camouflage them to a certain extent.