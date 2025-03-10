Here's Why Your Fish And Chips Keep Coming Out Soggy

Fish and chips is one of those dishes that has no in-between; The elements are either perfectly crisp and, therefore, delicious — or they're not. Even if the fried batter on the fish is a little soft, it's simply soggy. Since the fish inside is so tender and piping hot, you really need the contrasting crunch of the outer layer to balance out the texture of the dish. For answers on how to avoid soggy fish and chips, it only made sense to go to the source of this classically British dish; that is, the United Kingdom. And The Takeout was thrilled to discuss the matter with English-born "MasterChef" winner, cookbook author, and professional menu developer, chef Simon Wood.

Soggy fish and chips could be the result of several components, according to Wood, who says, "Fish that isn't fresh could be a big factor, along with old oil, and lower than required cookery temperatures." In addition, he felt strongly about the potential misstep in battering your fish too early. He explained, "You have to batter the fish to order, there is simply no other way. You will have an uneven coating and inconsistent cookery otherwise."

As for your frying oil (You can check your oil temperature without a thermometer), Wood believes blistering heat can make all the difference in how your fish and chips turn out. He says, "You need the oil hot. This creates a barrier between the fish and the oil, keeping flavor in and oil out. Too low and the batter will fall off, and the fish will be greasy and overcooked."